TIP: A Defensive ETF To Include In Every Investment Portfolio

The fund provides investors protection in an economic downturn, as its bonds are protected by the credit of the U.S. government.

ETF Overview

The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) focuses on inflation-protected bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index. TIP has low credit risk, as the bond is backed by the credit of the U.S. government. However, its weighted average term to maturity of 8.2 years means that the fund's performance is still sensitive to interest rate changes. In 2008, TIP’s total return of negative 0.53% was much better than the decline of 38.5% for the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, it is a good investment choice for investors seeking safety in an economic downturn.

Fund Analysis

Low credit risk

TIP’s portfolio includes nearly 100% U.S. treasury bonds. These are investment grade bonds (AAA rated) that have very little credit risk.

Interest rate risk

About half of TIP’s bonds have maturities within 5-10 years). As can be seen from the table below, 24.96% of its portfolio of bonds will mature about 5~7 years from now. About 27.01% of its portfolio of bonds will mature between 7-10 years. The average duration to maturity is about 8.2 years. This means that the ETF is still rate-sensitive (although TIP is less rate-sensitive than other ETFs with longer-term average maturity years).

Higher management expense ratio than its peers

TIP has a management expense ratio of 0.19%. This is higher than Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF’s (SCHP) 0.05% and the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s (VTIP) 0.06%. TIP’s higher MER is reflected in its fund performance. Below is a chart that shows the fund performance of these three ETFs. As can be seen, TIP’s fund performance lagged behind that of SCHP and VTIP. For readers’ information, SCHP and TIP both track the same index. Therefore, it makes more sense to invest in SCHP than TIP.

A 2.18%-yielding dividend

TIP’s dividend yield in the past 12 months is 2.18%. This is comparable to its peers. As the chart below shows, SCHP’s 2.08% and VTIP’s 2.38% are not far from TIP’s 2.18%.

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle is well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are in the late-cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating away from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late-cycle environment. Since TIP is considered a defensive fund, the fund price has benefited from this trend. This is evident in 2008, where its total return was only down 0.53%. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index declined by 38.5%. Therefore, we think investors can continue to hold on to TIP in an economic downturn.

For investors seeking decent capital appreciation, TIP is not a fund to invest in. As the table below shows, its average annual total return in the past 10 years was only 3.82%. This is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 16%.

Investor Takeaway

TIP is a good ETF to be included in one’s portfolio, as it provides downside risk protection versus equity ETFs. However, the fund performance lags the equity market when the economy is booming. If you think an economic recession is imminent, this may be one of the places to park your money. However, we would prefer SCHP given its slightly lower MER than TIP.

