Still Plenty Of Value To Support The Bull

With Wall Street on high alert over a possible bear market, astute investors are focused on the possibilities that await them among attractively valued stocks. After showing considerable weakness in May, stock market is now in a much improved condition in terms of sentiment and technical considerations. What’s more, the market has recently become more attractively valued according to at least one well-known measure of valuation. In today’s report, I’ll argue that the recent buildup in short interest, coupled with improvements in valuation, will support a vibrant summer turnaround for equities.

It’s gratifying from a contrarian’s perspective to see that the financial press is obsessed with the fear that a bear market looms. The last week or so has seen a multitude of news articles which highlight the bearish prognostications of several major brokerage firms and analysts. One example is a MarketWatch article which covered a particularly pessimistic stock market scenario envisioned by Citigroup’s analysts. Among the scenarios discussed by Citi’s analysts is the possibility of a “full-scale bear market.”

The Citi strategists, led by Mark Schofield and Benjamin Nabarro, believe that President Trump could take a “hard line” in his negotiations with China over trade tariffs. This in turn could see stocks plunge into bear market territory at some point this year. The Citigroup analysis does, however, hedge its bets by presenting two additional scenarios in which equities avoid meeting up with the bear. One of these bullish scenarios is predicated on the U.S. and China making a trade deal at the upcoming G-20 summit meeting this month. The other alternate scenario involves stocks hitting new highs if the Federal Reserve decides to cut its benchmark interest rate by ¾ of a percentage point.

Incidentally, the article in which Citi’s three scenarios appeared was accompanied, appropriately enough, by a rather gloomy photograph of a bear. The bear’s image so rarely makes an appearance in mainstream financial media coverage that, when it does, it typically happens after a significant market low has been established. Thus, from a contrarian standpoint, an investor could be forgiven for assuming that the June 3 low in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) represents a bottom of intermediate-term proportions.

Citigroup isn’t the only investment bank to have recently offered up a bearish view of the U.S. economy and equity market. Another example is Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer. Wilson is widely hailed as one of Wall Street’s leading bears, and he believes that economic data has deteriorated to the point where the economy is increasingly vulnerable to a major setback. Wilson also stated his opinion that a Fed rate cut likely won’t help the stock market this time around, observing that a rate cut after a long hiking cycle “tends to be negative for stocks, in contrast to a pause like in January, which is typically positive.” He also believes that growth data will continue to be disappointing regardless of whether there is a U.S.-China trade deal.

The prevalence of bearish views right now for stocks and the economy should be viewed as an encouraging sign if you’re an investor. Bearish sentiment after the major indices have suffered a setback, like they did in May, tells the alert participant that the market has already discounted the worst-case scenarios and that stocks are primed for a turnaround. The extremely negative sentiment which manifests at a market low also typically translates into increased short interest, which in turn can be used to fuel potentially explosive short-covering rallies. But as long as negative sentiment toward equities is showing up in the news headlines, investors are generally safe in assuming a bullish posture.

Another piece of evidence in support of a major short-interest buildup is IG client sentiment data from DailyFX. According to the latest data, some 74% of clients are currently short the S&P 500, compared with only 26% bullish. The extreme polarity of bulls versus bears favors a bullish contrarian outlook for the stock market.

It’s not just sentiment or short interest data, however, which supports a bullish view. From a fundamental perspective, U.S. equities have also become more fairly valued since suffering the decline in May. The Market Fair Value indicator is based on the ratings firm Morningstar’s fair value estimates for individual stocks. After nearly reaching in April the upper threshold of what constitutes “fair” value according to Morningstar, the stock market is now far more attractive from a valuation standpoint based on the indicator’s latest reading. This provides a fundamental basis for the bull’s resurgence in the coming months.

It should also be noted that the forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500 as of June 12 is still below 17, which many analysts regard as fair value. The healthcare and financial sectors were among the S&P sectors with the most attractive valuations, according to Yardeni Research data.

Then, there is the Fed’s valuation model, which compares the stock market’s earnings yield to the yield on long-term U.S. government bonds. From a yield comparison perspective, equities are still very much attractively valued compared with both government bonds and corporate bonds. Below is a graph which shows the extent to which the forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 exceeds the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond.

In summary, there has been a notable buildup in bearish sentiment and short interest after May’s stock market decline. I expect that this will contribute to a series of vibrant short-covering during the next several weeks, allowing the S&P 500 Index to make a new high this summer. Supporting this viewpoint is the observation that equities are still fairly valued, especially when compared with yields on Treasuries and other debt securities. Investors are, therefore, justified in maintaining a bullish posture on stocks as we head into what should be a rewarding summer.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m using a level slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

