Paychex Is Too Expensive At This Time

Despite being a well run operation, the shares are just short of their 52-week high, making them uncompelling to buy.

Source

I have kept an eye on Paychex's (PAYX) shares for quite some time now and have found them always to be too expensive. While there were some small windows of opportunities, my funds would generally find their way into something else. The company continues to perform well, but a forward P/E of 30x next year's earnings leaves the stock in a vulnerable position. The slightest slowdown in job growth and an uptick in unemployment could lead the stock to see a quick decline. The company offers a strong dividend with several years of consecutive growth, but it is at the low end of its historical yield range. We would love to add shares to our portfolio but only at the right price.

Performance

Paychex recently reported earnings that beat on the bottom line on in-line revenues.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While posted revenue growth was impressive, it was about half of that when accounting for a recent acquisition. Nonetheless, 7% revenue growth is still attractive and impressive for a relatively stable business with heavy competition. PEO and Insurance Services revenue was accountable for a large part of the gain in the quarter as revenues saw a 65% increase. Once again it was mostly due to the acquisition of Oasis.

The company continues to focus on this division as a source for diversified revenue growth.

Source: Earnings Slides

As the segment is of continued focus in the future, we could see future acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Oasis, the largest professional employment organization that was privately held, has helped the company continue to have multiple offerings to its existing clients. This is important as it ensures continued retention within its customer base. Corporations and employers in general are increasingly looking to consolidate the tools they use to manage their workforce. Paychex has recognized that this is important in ensuring they do not look for a better all-in-one offering from a competitor. So continued expansion in HR offerings and other categories could lead to continued client growth across all segments.

For the nine months ended 2/28/2019, the company has seen an overall revenue increase of 10%.

Source: Earnings Slides

However, we see that EBITDA has improved less so and this is due to an operating margin hit. Investors should keep an eye on this going forward as it does seem interesting that margins would take a hit despite increased offerings. Nonetheless, the company saw a decent increase in earnings from interest on cash held for clients. This has been a segment within the company that has befitted from a rise in interest rates which we may now see reverse.

The company continues to operate from a position of strength.

Source: Earnings Slides

Long being debt-free, the company took advantage of rates and decided to add some debt to the balance sheet. However, overall the company remains in a what is virtually a debt-free net position due to its cash levels. One of the reasons investors liked the company was due to there not being debt. While this level is certainly manageable, it begs the question if management is leading down a new path in which it sees moderate leverage as something that should be had. Time will tell with future acquisitions.

Lastly, looking forward, the company expects total revenue growth of 6-7%.

Source: Earnings Slides

The expected growth in earnings of 10-12% is strong, but probably does not warrant such a high P/E.

Valuation

Taking a look at historical valuation can give us an idea of where the shares are in perspective to where they may typically be.

Source: Morningstar

Looking at the 5-year averages, Paychex's shares currently trade above their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, PEG and forward P/E ratios. This is a signal that at this time shares are perhaps overvalued. Furthermore, it would be okay if there was significant growth expected but since there isn't, it is concerning. This also comes at a time when upside in the core business may be limited due to the already strong employment numbers. The company primarily makes money from processing payroll, and being paid per each employee.

The recent job reports numbers were rather weak. Investors need to watch this going forward as it could signal a slowdown in the area in which Paychex sources revenue from the most.

Looking at the average yield for the shares going back the last 24 years, we can identify if investors are getting an above or below average dividend yield.

Source: Yieldchart

While the current yield of 2.85% is above the average yield of 2.35%, it is important to note that this is not far from being an in-the-middle average yield. A real sign of undervaluation in the shares would have the yield close to 3.5%, or about a 25% average level of trading time for this yield. Furthermore, with some cash accounts from various places like Wealthfront offering 2.51%, the 2.85% does not get me excited.

Conclusion

While Paychex certainly has been performing and offers what I would consider mildly attractive growth, I find the shares to be overpriced at this time. Trading above their own 5-year average valuation levels and at a time when there are potentially more headwinds than tailwinds, investors should proceed with caution. The company has been well operated and managed but the recent taking on of debt may signal a change in methodology. With the job market being very tight, the company is going to have a harder time continuing to grow revenues without competing on price. This could potentially pressure margins even further. In the coming quarter we will see if the metrics continue to be pressured as well as the interest income due to rate declines. Investors would probably do well holding off on investing in Paychex until a pullback occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.