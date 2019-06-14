Legacy Reserves: Planning For Bankruptcy

It is still negotiating for support from unsecured noteholders, although the proposed restructuring support agreement likely includes a valuation that at least slightly impairs the second-lien debt.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) is planning on filing for bankruptcy, having negotiated a restructuring support agreement with its credit facility and second-lien (GSO Capital Partners) lenders. This comes as no surprise, given Legacy's high debt levels and its inability to gain a lengthy extension to its credit facility maturity.

So far, there is only a limited amount of information about the restructuring support agreement, although it appears to call for Legacy's unsecured debt and most/all of its second-lien debt to be converted into equity. Legacy also mentioned that GSO "has committed to ensure that at least $200 million of new equity is invested into the Company".

Effect On The Unsecured Notes

The news that Legacy's restructuring agreement was announced with the support of its credit facility and second-lien lenders (but not the support of unsecured noteholders yet) indicates that the recovery for the unsecured notes is likely to be fairly low.

The restructuring agreement probably includes a company valuation that would leave the second-liens as the fulcrum security. To a certain extent, valuation estimates can be made to show a desired result, but the recent fall in oil and gas prices certainly makes it easier to come up with a valuation that shows the second-liens as at least slightly impaired.

For example, at current forward 12-month strip prices (and Q1 2019 production levels), Legacy's unhedged EBITDAX may be around $220 million. A 4.0x multiple on that would value the company at around $880 million, slightly less than the $902 million in secured debt that it reported having at the end of Q1 2019.

On the other hand, using 12-month strip prices from late April would show a considerably different picture. Legacy's unhedged EBITDAX using those prices would be around $285 million. A 4.0x multiple on that would value the company at $1.14 billion, which is $238 million more than Legacy's secured debt. To show the second-liens as impaired, using those prices would require an EBITDAX multiple of 3.16x or less.

The Secured Debt

Based on the note about "de-leveraging of the Company's capital structure by over $900 million, including an infusion of at least $200 million in equity capital through a rights offering and a committed equity backstop", it appears that Legacy's second-lien debt will be mostly/completely converted to equity, while its first-lien debt will get paid down with the $200 million capital infusion. This may leave Legacy with debt equal to around 1.6x EBITDAX at current forward 12-month strip prices.

Effect On Common Equity

Given that the unsecureds are looking at a low recovery with oil and gas prices where they currently are, the restructuring agreement is very likely to call for the common equity to be cancelled. Using a 4.0x EBITDAX multiple, it would take forward 12-month WTI oil prices to reach the $70s before the common equity would be in the money. Using a 3.5x EBITDAX multiple would then require forward 12-month WTI oil prices to reach the high-$70s before the common equity would be in the money.

Valuation

I'm operating on the assumption that the unsecureds will get no more than 10% of the new equity with the proposed restructuring plan (with further dilution from the management incentive plan and the infusion of new capital). This is just speculation but probably reasonable, given where oil prices currently are, and the fact that GSO is the plan sponsor.

This would potentially result in the following breakdown of the new equity, assuming around 20 million fully diluted shares going forward.

Million New Shares Second-Lien 8.1 New Capital 10.0 Unsecureds 0.9 MIP 1.0

If Legacy is worth $850 million post-restructuring, that would leave $488 million for its new equity (or $24.40 per share), assuming $362 million remains on its new credit facility. Thus, the value of the new shares to the unsecureds would be around $22 million, or 4.9 cents on the dollar.

If the environment improves a bit and Legacy is worth $1 billion post-restructuring, its new equity would be worth $31.90 per share. This would translate into $28.7 million in value to the unsecureds or around 6.4 cents on the dollar.

Obviously, any changes to the percentage that the unsecureds get will impact their recovery. However, given the current oil pricing environment and GSO's role as plan sponsor, there is probably more downside risk than upside potential with the percentage of equity that goes to the unsecureds (at least with the proposal). There is also the potential for warrants to affect potential recoveries a bit, while I've also assumed that the unsecureds aren't participating in putting new capital into Legacy.

Conclusion

As expected, Legacy has been negotiating a restructuring support agreement and is planning on filing for bankruptcy soon. Details about the agreement are limited so far, but given that GSO is the plan sponsor and most/all of the second-lien debt will be turned into equity, we can make some educated speculations about the agreement.

The common equity has been out of the money for a while now, and it seems likely to be cancelled. The unsecured notes have been damaged by the recent decline in oil prices, as current strip prices make it significantly easier to come up with a company valuation that results in the second-lien debt looking at least slightly impaired. This will likely result in a restructuring support agreement that proposes that the unsecureds with end up only a modest amount of new equity. Although the unsecureds are trading at around only 5 cents on the dollar at the moment, to have upside they would probably need to end up with more than 10% of the new equity (before dilution from the management incentive plan and the new capital infusion).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.