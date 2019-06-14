The Big Problem With RH

As RH has bounced back from every crash, recession, and correction, investors have little to worry - except the inherent volatility.

The company is working on its long-term plan and rather indifferent to the recent volatility.

On June 5th, I advised my subscribers to go long on RH (RH) for this quarter's earnings report, recommending Aug18 $105 calls. RH surprised on earnings, bringing our predictions in Exposing Earnings up to 89% for 2019. RH will open around 20% higher today, and gaps of this size are typically breakaway gaps.

Gap Analysis

Indeed, RH's up gaps of this type tend to be breakaway gaps, as per the results of my backtest. The probability of profiting on RH when going long after this gap - i.e., the probability that this gap is not an area gap - is 66%. The momentum from such gaps tends to last over one month, though the expected returns follow a logarithmic pattern, diminishing with time. The largest gains tend to be made in the first few days following the gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

This implies that the 20% gain in RH is justified. The novel information from earnings - which most see as bullish - will be priced into the stock over the following month, giving the stock upward pressure. We should also look at management sentiment, which is statistically significant in predicting the returns of the stock over the current quarter and can help us in determining whether the movement was warranted.

Sentiment Analysis

I ran my sentiment analysis on RH, using financial lexical analysis. We looked through the company's earnings calls and derived sentiment scores for each quarter. Changes in sentiment score can help us locate periods of excess future returns, producing alpha.

RH showed interesting results in my analysis. I cannot compare this quarter's sentiment to that of last because last quarter's sentiment score was negative - i.e., net pessimistic. This is rare for a company, as management tends to be optimistic for the sake of appearances, even in hard times.

However, the pessimism last quarter helps explain the three-month decline we have seen in the stock price. Sentiment is net positive this quarter, implying more optimism than pessimism. However, year over year, sentiment is down 50%.

I should note that the volatility of the stock was discussed heavily in the earnings call. The words "volatility" and "volatile" appear a total of 15 times. This volatility is partly due to the nature of the business; the focus on luxury positioning produces excess profits when effectively performed but produces excess losses/costs when mistakes are made. As CEO Gary Friedman stated,

"I mean it's all exponential. There is exponential savings and there is exponential cost."

Let's look at more of the statements flagged by my lexical analysis in the earnings calls.

"The biggest disruption we're creating is at the very high end of the market and we continue to elevate the brand."

- This makes RH exceptional, in a good way. The company is targeting a portion of the market where it believes it will be the most effective with its branding. Instead of being a generalist and targeting everyone with a shotgun approach, RH takes a more surgical approach. It is with this viewpoint that the company can generate large revenues from small stores - case in point: RH's Baby & Child in Marin County, which generated $20M.

"These things that are kind of short-term episodic and inconvenient, there are new and other things that just happened you just got to be prepared for all those things and not let them distract you."

- With regard to volatility in the stock, RH takes a long-term outlook. Since its IPO, RH has recovered from every pullback, market correction, and recession. Management sees the recent pullbacks as "noise" caused by temporary events. The implication for the investor is that RH will always retrace drawdowns, but calling the drawdowns themselves "noise" hardly helps those with shorter time horizons or those looking for profitable position timing.

"If there are some delays at all and there shouldn't be as many delays, but these are big development projects."

- With regard to the opening of new stores (seven set to open in 2020, and eleven set to open in 2021), we see the source of some volatility. Management accepts that these "big development projects" can be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. RH tells investors they essentially must accept the volatility that comes with the stock and to look at the big picture: that the company's plan to move forward is underway, so any setbacks should be seen as ephemeral.

Overall, RH's sentiment score was docked by concepts such as uncertainty and volatility. It is no wonder why one need only look at RH's chart to see that investors are uncertain, too. RH is highly volatile, both for the market and for its industry:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

This is not a popular stock for the general public, and most shares are held by institutions. However, the insiders have skin in the game and should give retail investors confidence that RH is truthful about playing the long game. Last September, Friedman bought RH stock at $1M (one-fourth of his yearly salary) at $130 per share, yet he did not sell even when RH popped above $150 early this year.

From a balance-sheet perspective, RH is riskier than most companies. Its $1.2B of debt cannot be covered by short-term assets, and most of the company's assets are physical or inventory. Yet, if history proves correct, RH can recover from market and economic shocks, and investors are rewarded for accepting the risk of holding RH (the so-called "risk premium").

Conclusion

Overall, the gap implies upward pressure, with a drop in sentiment predicting a pullback at the end of any rally that brings RH to a state of being possibly overpriced. The debt on RH's balance sheet makes the company appear more risky than it actually is. With cash flow covering RH's debt, management sentiment turning more positive this quarter, and efficiency rarely seen in this industry (e.g., RH's ROA is more than double the average of the retail sector - 13% versus 6%), RH is a strong long-term investment, if you can handle the volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.