CEF: Federal Budget Position Worsens, Buy Precious Metals

For a little while now, I have been suggesting that investors maintain some exposure to precious metals as a hedge against the potential negative consequences of the very poor financial condition of the United States Federal Government. Unfortunately, the latest Treasury data indicates that this financial condition is somewhat worse than even I thought. This only strengthens my conviction that investors should have some exposure to precious metals in order to protect the wealth that they have worked hard to acquire. There are a few ways to achieve this precious metals exposure, including owning the metals themselves. Perhaps the best alternative to holding the actual metals though, which may not be particularly convenient for many investors, is the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF).

US Government Financial Problems

As mentioned in the introduction, the latest data from the US Treasury casts a frightening light onto the financial condition of the Federal government. During the month of May, the government brought in $232.13 billion from taxes and other sources. However, the government spent $439.8 billion. This was not only a 20.9% increase over the month of May 2018 but was the most that the government has ever spent in a single month:

Source: Zero Hedge

This also gave the government a budget deficit of $208 billion, which was worse than the $200 billion that was expected. It was also the highest budget deficit on record for the month of May:

Source: Zero Hedge

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, this budget deficit means that the government was forced to borrow an extra $208 billion in the capital markets. This adds on to the already $22.37 trillion national debt. As is always the case with debt, the government will be required to pay interest on this debt. All else being equal, the additional debt that was added during the month will increase the amount of interest that it has to pay, which strains the budget even further. Indeed, for the first eight months of the current fiscal year (the government starts the fiscal year in October), the Federal government has paid a total of $354 billion in interest on the national debt. This is 11% more than at the same time last year. This puts the government on track to hit the U.S. Treasury's conservative estimate of $591 billion this year, which would be a new record and is higher than the $483 billion budget deficit in the 2014 fiscal year.

It looks as if this problem is going to continue to get worse. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal government will have a budget deficit of $897 billion this year. However, it has already hit $739 billion as of the end of May. Thus, in the next four months the government would have to have a total budget deficit of $158 billion to hit this estimate. This does not seem to be particularly likely considering what it spent in May. Most likely, the actual budget deficit for the current fiscal year will come in greater than this, resulting in even more borrowing than was expected.

It seems likely that this is one of the reasons why the Federal Reserve halted its monetary tightening program earlier this year as higher interest rates would challenge the Federal government's ability to effectively carry the national debt. This is especially true if the deficit continues to increase, as is currently projected. There have been many economists who doubt that the Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates enough to effectively combat the next recession considering how low they still are. This combined with the still rapidly rising national debt (and associated servicing costs) makes it very easy to foresee a situation in which money printing becomes a necessity. Such an environment would be quite good for precious metals like gold and silver.

About The Fund

As I mentioned in the highlights, the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is perhaps the best way to invest in precious metals other than buying the physical metals. It is quite superior to any of the precious metals ETFs. There are a few reasons for this.

One of the biggest reasons for this superiority is the fact that the shares of the fund are fully redeemable for the physical metals. This should help to alleviate the concerns that some readers have expressed about whether or not the ETFs actually have the metals that they claim to have. With that said though, redemption requires that you own a very large position in the fund's shares as the metals in the vault are actually in the form of London Good Delivery bars. Nonetheless, the simple fact that the shares are fully redeemable for the actual metals should provide a degree of comfort to investors that want the metals as a store of wealth instead of just as a speculation on gold and silver prices.

Unlike the ETFs, CEF owns its metals in fully allocated accounts. This means that the gold and silver is held in the custodian's vaults with the fund actually holding title to the metal. In this case, the custodian is the Royal Canadian Mint, which is one of the oldest and most respected custodians in the precious metals arena. The fact that the fund actually holds the title to specific serialized bars also means that the Royal Canadian Mint cannot loan these bars out to anyone else, which alleviates another concern that I and other fans of precious metals have expressed in the past.

In contrast, the ETFs hold their precious metals in unallocated accounts with their custodians. This means that they do not actually have title to any specific bars in the vault but simply have a claim against a certain amount of precious metals owned by the custodian. There is a risk that in certain conditions the ETFs might not be able to actually collect on these claims. Thus, the ETFs have a counterparty risk that CEF does not have. When it comes to precious metals that are meant as a hedge against other risks, I would certainly prefer not to have this counterparty risk.

Finally, the fact that the custodian is the Royal Canadian Mint offers an additional benefit to U.S.-based investors. This is due to the fact that if we are looking to use the gold as a way to hedge against the U.S. dollar, it makes sense to have the precious metals located outside of the United States. This is mostly due to the fact that we do not know how the government would behave in a worst-case scenario and it would be much more difficult for a desperate government to get at assets located in another country. This is also a reason why we see wealthy Chinese and Russian citizens buying real estate outside of their home countries. While I do not think that we will see mass gold and silver confiscation in the United States in the near future, it still makes sense to protect yourself.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the income and cash flow situation of the U.S. Federal Government continues to deteriorate and this poses very real risks to the value of the dollar. In particular, the Federal Reserve appears unable to raise rates much more and this may ultimately force it to begin printing money. This sort of environment would be quite good for gold and silver. The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is perhaps the best alternative to owning physical gold and silver due to the fact that it is fully backed and redeemable for precious metals held in allocated accounts. It is generally considered to be a good idea for investors to hold at least some precious metals and this fund could be a good way to get that exposure.

