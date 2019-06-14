BND: Seek Safety In A Dangerous Market With This ETF

These factors could cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, and the futures market is currently predicting that this will happen three times this year.

In addition, the economy is showing signs of weakening outside of the trade war. We saw this in the latest jobs report, as well as other indicators.

This is due mostly to a flight to safety, as investors fear the ramifications that the trade war could have on equities and corporate earnings.

There has been a lot of interest in bonds over the past few weeks. This is partly due to fears that the escalating trade war between the United States and some of its largest trading partners will have a devastating effect on corporate earnings. Thus, there is something of a flight to safety going on. In addition to this, the market increasingly has a belief that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the near future in response to signs of a weakening economy. These two things are both beneficial for bond prices. One way for an investor to play this is by investing in the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

Share Price Performance

As we can see here, the ETF has already reacted quite strongly to the growing interest in bonds:

This does come on the heels of a rather poor performance for the fund in 2018, particularly in the fourth quarter. Indeed, I published my last article on the fund back in October, and advised investors to avoid BND. My rationale at the time was that the Federal Reserve was in the midst of an interest rate hiking cycle, which would have a negative effect on bond prices. My prediction at the time proved to be correct.

However, the macro-economic environment has changed since that time. The Federal Reserve declared earlier this year that it would not hike rates in 2019. However, it did not provide any guidance for 2020 or beyond. While predicting Federal Reserve policy is something of a fool's errand, the futures market is currently predicting that the central bank will cut interest rates three times in 2019. This would be positive for bond prices, as they typically move inversely of interest rates. The reason for this is that the market reprices existing bonds so that they have a yield identical to that of newly issued bonds with the same risk and duration. We already see this prediction at least partially priced in with the recent price action of BND.

At this point then, potential investors may be asking themselves if BND still has more room to run. I believe that it very well could, for reasons that I will discuss later in this article. For now though, let us have a look at the characteristics and inner workings of the fund itself.

About The ETF

As is the case with most exchange-traded funds, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is designed to track a financial index. In this case, it is the Spliced Bloomberg/Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. It does a very good job of tracking this index. As we can see, the fund has historically only slightly underperformed the index, which can be easily explained by the fund's expenses:

Source: Vanguard

Vanguard advertises BND as being an intermediate-term bond fund on the web page, and for the most part this is correct. As we can see here, the overwhelming majority of the bonds in the portfolio have an effective maturity 1-10 years out:

Source: Vanguard

This is important for two reasons. The first is that in normal conditions, a bond with a later maturity date will have a higher interest rate than one with a more recent maturity date. That has not been true over the past eight months or so though, and it is one of the reasons why economists think that an economic slowdown is coming.

A second reason why a bond's maturity date is important is because of its relationship to duration. Duration is defined as the weighted average maturity of the bond's payments. Generally speaking, the longer a bond's duration, the more sensitive it will be to interest rate changes. In many cases, the longer a bond has until it matures, the longer its duration. This is one of the reasons why ultra-short term bonds do not move much when interest rates change. BND is essentially the middle ground here. The fund is more likely to benefit from an interest rate cut than a very short-term bond fund would, but it also does not have the risks inherent in very long-term issues.

Finally, let us have a look at the credit quality of the bonds held by the fund:

Source: Vanguard

As we can see here, the majority of the bonds held by the fund are U.S. government issues, while the majority of the remainder are A-rated or better. This reinforces our earlier conclusion that at least some of the fund's strong performance over the past six months has been a flight to safety by various market participants. In short, there is such a general fear about the future performance of equities that investors are willing to settle for the lower returns of bonds in exchange for just keeping the money safe.

Let us take a look at a few reasons why investors may be concerned about the forward prospects of equities.

Forward Risks

Obviously, one of the concerns that has been on the minds of many investors recently has been the escalating trade war between the United States and China, which are two of the three largest economies in the world. This has been the backdrop over all of 2019, but it has certainly gotten much worse since the beginning of May, as each nation imposed 25% tariffs on hundreds of billions' worth of trade goods from the other nation. The big concern here is that many companies do a great deal of business in both countries, and these tariffs will impact their profits. Apple (AAPL) is a great example here, as its products are manufactured primarily in China. We also saw shares of Tesla (TSLA) get pummeled earlier today on news that its request for tariff relief was rejected. There are many more similar examples. Bondholders, meanwhile, can reasonably expect to get their money back plus a small return as long as the company does not go bankrupt, so this proposition has a certain appeal when it is uncertain what impacts the trade war will have on which company.

There are also indications that the economy is slowing down in ways outside of the trade war. We can see this by looking at the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index. This is a composite index composed of 85 indicators of economic activity in the United States. The index has been contracting in recent months, which could be an indication of economic problems ahead:

Source: Zero Hedge

In addition to this, the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index just hit its lowest level since September 2009:

Source: Zero Hedge

In addition, as I discussed in a recent article, the most recent jobs report was incredibly disappointing and clearly adds to the growing number of indicators pointing to economic weakness ahead.

The usual action taken by the Federal Reserve in times of a weakening economy is to cut interest rates. The hope is that lower rates will encourage businesses to borrow money that can be invested into the production economy to restart economic expansion. Admittedly though, the central bank has been rightly criticized in the past for being a bit slow on the draw in actually doing this. It does seem likely that the central bank will once again use this strategy, and that would have a beneficial impact on bond prices.

In addition, we have the problem that equity prices tend to fall as the economic outlook deteriorates. This has not happened yet, but it does seem likely that event is what some market participants fear, which explains the growing interest in bonds.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the bond market has delivered a stellar performance in 2019, as market participants are clearly worried about the prospects for equities, even as the major indices hit new all-time highs. There are certainly strong reasons for these concerns. As such, it may make sense for investors to rotate some of their money out of equities and into bonds. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers an excellent way to do this easily and help you keep your money safe.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I have no position in BND, I am currently buying bonds on a regular basis and will be continuing to do so.