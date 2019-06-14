MKS Instruments Diversifies Its Revenue With Another Acquisition

The company’s revenue and earnings are expected to decline in 2019 before recovering in 2020.

MKS Instruments has shown strong growth over the years, but its growth can be inconsistent.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) is a semiconductor-based company with a history of strong growth, but its revenue and earnings tend to be a little volatile. MKS Instruments has acquired Electro Scientific Industries for its laser systems to help diversify the company's revenue stream. While the stock is reasonably priced, I will pass due to its volatility, as I think there are better investment opportunities available.

Financials

MKS Instruments has shown strong growth, with its revenue increasing 20% per year over the last decade. The company operates profitably, but its earnings can be a little volatile. Over the past decade, its profit margin has ranged from 5% to 19% and its return on equity has ranged from 4% to 21%.

The company operates with modest debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $1.03 billion, representing 30% of its total asset value. MKS's total liabilities represents 43% of its total asset value. I personally consider companies with total liabilities of around 50% (or half of its asset value) to have modest debt. With its modest debt, MKS Instruments is well-positioned to finance any future acquisition plans it might have.

The company’s total debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78, which is better than its industry average of 0.57 (determined from Macrotrends.net for the Electronics Manufacturing Machinery industry).

MKS Instruments’ current ratio is 4.6, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous current ratios so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. Its current ratio of 4.6 is better than the industry average of 4.1 (determined from Macrotrends.net for the Electronics Manufacturing Machinery industry).

MKS Instruments’ 2020 forward P/E multiple is 10.0x with a stock price of $76. The company’s full-year trailing P/E multiple is 10.5x, and its book value multiple is 2.1x. These multiples imply that MKS Instruments is reasonably cheap. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.12% and a trailing yield of 1.08%. Its dividend payout ratio is 15%.

The chart below visually shows MKS Instruments’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade, along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

MKS Instruments data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, MKS Instruments’ revenue has generally increased over the last decade. The company's revenue showed strong growth from 2016 due to the acquisition of Newport (which is discussed in the next section). The forecasts indicate that its revenue is expected to decline slightly in 2019 due to the expected weakened demand for semiconductors in 2019. The company's revenue is expected to pick up again in 2020 with the expected increase in semiconductor demand for 2020. Also contributing to full-year revenue in 2020 is the acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries (discussed in the next section).

The company booked an earnings loss in 2009 but has been profitable since, even though its earnings tend to be a little volatile. As with its revenue, the analysts are expecting a decline in earnings for 2019 before recovering in 2020.

Business Model

MKS Instruments provides fabricating solutions to the semiconductor industry, which means that the company's revenue and earnings are tied to the demand for semiconductors. It has diversified into the laser and optics industry with the acquisitions of Electro Scientific Industries and Newport Corporation.

The acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries was completed in January 2019, costing around $1 billion. It is a developer and supplier of photonic and laser systems for microelectronics manufacturers.

The acquisition of Newport Corporation was completed in 2016, costing around $0.9 billion. Newport provides lasers, photonics and optical components.

The total value of these two acquisitions is around $1.9 billion and MKS Instruments’ current market cap is $4.1 billion, which puts the size of these acquisitions into perspective. MKS Instruments has spent significantly more on these two acquisitions than it had spent on its previous acquisitions, which were all well below $100 million.

By branching into the laser and optics industry, the company now has another stream of revenue that is not tied to the demand for semiconductors. I think the Electro Scientific and Newport acquisitions were good moves by management. These acquisitions help smooth out the company's revenue stream, which prior to 2016 tended to be a little volatile (while the company focused on the semiconductor industry). The acquisitions also have the benefit of providing an established product with an established end market. I think that acquisitions are a cost-effective and time-effective strategy. If MKS Instruments had instead developed the laser and optics products themselves, it would have involved considerable R&D costs and time, and it would end up competing with the companies it ended up acquiring.

The two acquisitions were largely funded using secured loans ($650 million for Electro Scientific and $780 million for Newport), giving a combined loan value of $1.43 billion. The balance sheet shows that MKS Instruments’ long-term debt is currently $1.03 billion. This means that the original $780 million Newport loan debt has been halved to around $380 million within three years since the company's acquisition. At this rate, MKS Instruments would repay the Newport loan debt in around six years.

While acquisitions can lead to surge in the company's long-term debt, they do provide diversification to its revenue stream. The semiconductor industry can be cyclical, and there are reports that indicate spending could drop by 9% in 2019.

MKS Instruments CEO and Director Gerald Colella commented on the drop in semiconductor spending in the company's latest earnings call:

Semiconductor capital spending has moderated over the last 3 quarters. However, our business appears to have stabilized, and we are preparing for recovery by building capacity, to support us well into the future.

This is also reflected in the analysts’ forecasts, with MKS Instruments’ revenue expected to decline in 2019. However, the upcoming 5G is expected to provide a boost to the company’s revenue with President & COO John Lee stating:

We are excited about the roll out of 5G and anticipate this will be a long-term growth driver for all of our divisions.

The rollout of 5G should provide demand for new semiconductors for mobile devices. 5G will also benefit the company’s laser-based processes. The additional speed of 5G will also see an increase in IoT (Internet of Things)-enabled devices and products.

While analysts are expecting a drop in revenue for 2019, I think that over the longer term, 5G will provide a boost to MKS Instruments’ revenue. The company has significantly paid down its debt from the Newport acquisition, and analysts are expecting MKS Instruments’ revenue and earnings to pick up again in 2020.

Stock Valuation

MKS Instruments has a history of growth, with its revenue increasing an average of 20% per year over the last decade. The company’s earnings have been a little volatile, but they have increased at an average rate of 10.1% over the last nine years (excluding 2009, as this was an earnings loss).

Using the company’s average earnings growth rate of 10.1% gives a PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate) of 1.0 with a forward P/E of 10.0x. A PEG of 1.0 implies that MKS Instruments is fairly priced with a stock price of $76.

While the stock seems reasonably priced, its earnings and even its revenue do tend to be a little volatile. I think that the market has factored this into its pricing, especially as the 2019 earnings and revenue are expected to decline.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

MKS Instruments chart by StockCharts.com

Over the past decade, MKS Instruments stock price trended upwards at a moderate rate until 2016, when it surged higher to peak early in 2018. The stock then pulled back hard, with the pullback starting before the market decline last year. It then recovered and rallied this year along with the rally seen in the stock market, but the stock has recently pulled back again.

The stock could rally again, as the company is reasonably priced, but its earnings are expected to decline for the 2019 fiscal year. If it does rally again, it could replicate the 2017 rally, where the stock gained 60%. Adding a 60% rally to the current $76 stock price could see a price target of $120. But I think it's more likely that the stock will trade around its current levels for the time being.

Over the longer term, I think that MKS Instruments stock price would work its way higher, but I suspect the gains to be volatile (due to the volatility in its earnings).

Conclusion

MKS Instruments completed its acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries in January 2019. The acquisition expands the company's laser-based offerings from its 2016 acquisition of Newport Corporation. These laser-based acquisitions provide diversification for MKS Instruments' revenue stream, which prior to 2016 had been semiconductor-based.

The company operates profitably with modest debt, but its earnings have been a little volatile. The analysts are expecting MKS Instruments’ revenue and earnings to decline in 2019 due to weakened demand for semiconductors. Over the longer term, I think the stock will benefit from the rollout of 5G.

MKS Instruments appears to be reasonably priced with a 2020 P/E multiple of 10.0x and a full-year trailing P/E multiple of 10.5x. The stock could suit patient investors who are prepared for some earnings volatility, but I will pass on the name for now, as the company's revenue and earnings are expected to fall in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.