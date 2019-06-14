After Upward Movement, Grain Prices Could Become Mixed, Rangebound With Weather In Focus

Investment Thesis

Investors should look for prices to trade within a range over the next week or so. Corn and soybeans have the best chance in the immediate time frame to edge higher with more wet weather/slow planting in the forecast. If the weather outlook in the 11-16 day time period pans out warmer and drier, prices could move lower due to more favorable working conditions (late planting or winter wheat harvesting).

Grain markets continued "weather rally" with corn leading the way Thursday

The U.S. July corn futures finished Thursday's trading session up 2.65% to $4.4138, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 1.07% to $8.8738 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing higher 1.92% to $5.3612. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 1.55% ($0.26) to $17.06, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 0.90% ($0.14) to $15.63 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished up 1.03% ($0.06) to $5.88. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 10 cents to $5.362, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 6 cents to $4.686, resulting in a bearish 68-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.014 to $5.662. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Corn net export sales fall below trader expectations; soybeans within trader range

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending June 6 Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending June 6, 2019, came in at 47,600 metric tons. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and Iraq.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending June 6, 2019, of 168,500 metric tons exported falling well below traders' expectation range of 254,000-559,000 metric tons. The 168,500 metric tons was noticeably higher than the prior week and down 64% from the four-week average. Main buyers of the old corn crop last week were Japan and Colombia. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending June 6, 2019, of 94,100 metric tons fell below traders' range of 102,000-305,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from unknown destinations.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending June 6, 2019, of 255,900 metric tons exported fell within traders' expectation range of 191,000-490,000 metric tons. The 255,900 was down 50% from the prior week and 44% from the prior four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were from Egypt, Taiwan, and China. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending June 6, 2019, of 275,200 metric tons fell in line with traders' range of 109,000-299,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from Pakistan, Taiwan, unknown destinations, and Egypt.

Wet weather pattern returning to the central U.S. over the next 10 days; potential pattern change in the 11-16 day time frame could result in a warmer and drier scenario over the central U.S.

Over the next 10 days, the large-scale weather pattern will feature broad/diffuse cyclonic mean flow (upper level troughing) over much of the country and hinged between upper ridges, one over the Western Atlantic and another over the Eastern Pacific. Upper level ridging over the Eastern Pacific will undergo robust strengthening late this weekend into early next week that will promote more energetic upper level troughing over parts of the western-central U.S. during the middle parts of next week. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (to the left) and the 5-10 day (to the right) upper-level/jet stream pattern (map to the left).

Source: WeatherBell

From a precipitation standpoint, this pattern will lead to multiple episodes of convection/heavy rainfall, hence broad coverage of rain from the Rockies eastward with the heaviest rainfall production covering areas from the southern half of the Plains into the Ohio Valley/central Appalachians. Figure 6 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 7 is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal precipitation pattern from the Rockies eastward in the 3-9 day time frame (June 15-22) with the highest rainfall production over the southern Plains into the Ohio Valley (including the eastern corn belt).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

From a temperature point of view, the next five days will feature a warm west U.S. vs. a cool central/eastern U.S. The 6-11 day period will feature cooler-than-average temperatures over the northwest U.S. and north-central U.S. with warmer-than-normal temperatures over California and the southern half of the country. Temperature anomalies will be near normal levels across the eastern U.S.

The 11-16 day time frame is a period where we could see a pattern change that would support warmer temperatures and possibly drier conditions developing across much of the nation. This would be highlighted by heat risk over the southern and/or western-central U.S. Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (June 24-29) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting a drier pattern overall in the 10-16 day period (June 22-29) compared to the 3-9 day period. More coverage across the southern U.S. becomes drier than normal as upper ridging and heat builds overhead. The only area with wetter-than-normal weather is over the Great Lakes region.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

The recent rally in the grain market has been primarily influenced by weather with continued storminess/wetness creating planting disruptions for farmers. In fact, the USDA in the latest WASDE report slashed 2019/20 corn output as a result. Looking ahead, the weather rally could continue in the near term with additional wet weather set to impact late planting across the corn/soybean belts (particularly the eastern belt) over the next week and a half. A potential pattern change nationally in the 11-16 day time frame (late June into early July) could result in a noticeably warmer and drier pattern across much of the country including the central U.S. This would be welcome news for farmers still making an effort in late corn/soybean planting and early winter wheat harvesting. Meanwhile, this potential pattern change could bring an end to the rally adding downside pressure to the market. That said, I expect prices to trade within a range over the next week or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.