Sony Hopes Audiences Are Ready To Re-Discover 'Men In Black' With New Reboot

Sony is using the film as a table-setter for its potent slate of summer films, which also includes new sequels from “Spider-Man” and “Angry Birds,” plus Quentin Tarantino's latest project.

Shareholders are able to breathe a little easier though, as while the film has a high budget ($110 million), compared to its previous sequels it’s lower and more reasonable.

While the film is tracking at a $40 million opening, projections have been off the last few weekends, and the movie will still likely need help from global audiences.

The question from investors is how well the film can do without the big-name star appeal that came from previous headliner Will Smith and his huge overseas fan base.

This weekend, Sony will reboot the “Men In Black” franchise with an internationally set sequel and two brand new leads.

(Credit: Sony)

In 1997, Men In Black first hit theaters.

It was the culmination of Will Smith’s journey from TV actor to film mega-star. Following success with Bad Boys and Independence Day in back-to-back years, MIB was what cemented the legacy of the multi-hyphenate celeb.

Now, over two decades later from that fateful day, the Men In Black franchise is looking to make a comeback, but this time it won’t have the benefit of Smith or partner Tommy Lee Jones - and that’s understandably making Sony (NYSE:SNE) investors nervous.

First, as always, some background.

The MIB journey has had a lot of stop and starts over the years, and while it took about 5 years to get a sequel into theaters the first time, audiences had to wait another 10 for the final film in the original trilogy to be released. Now we’ve split the difference, and 7 years from what was seen initially as the capper to the series, we are getting that next chapter.

I’ll give Sony credit - it was definitely worth a shot, and this was the year to do it. The studio has assembled its strongest summer slate in years that is evenly balanced and includes a number of massive tentpoles. Men In Black: International will kick off that roster, but the question is, can it re-claim the glory of the original?

I’ll be honest - it’s going to be hard.

Nothing against new leads Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, but they don’t have the same draw as Smith and Jones. However, Sony knew that and smartly added vets Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson to the cast to help round out its star appeal.

The reboot, which will expand the scale of the series to overseas, is looking at an opening around $40 million, which is OK but not great. However, as we’ve seen the last few weeks, the projections haven’t met reality. Coming off of the disastrous debut of Fox/Disney’s (DIS) X-Men: Dark Phoenix and a lower-than-hoped opening for The Secret Life of Pets 2 for Universal (CMCSA), all eyes are on MIB: International.

Will yet another sequel crash and burn, or will it surprise a la John Wick 3?

I’ve always enjoyed the franchise, and I hope this new version will play well off moviegoers’ nostalgia... but I worry.

The movie’s budget is fairly high at $110 million, meaning that if it doesn’t hit close to that $40 million range, it will be even further away from hitting the $100+ million it is tracking to hit over its full run Stateside. That, paired with a big international run, should make the film profitable. After all, traditionally the movie has a deep overseas following, and it has always helped inflate the film’s final totals - but again, that is largely because of Smith’s global appeal.

Regardless, Sony knew this and had an eye on investors when greenlighting the film. Yes, the budget is high, but it is also the lowest budget of all the films in the franchise (outside of the original, which came in around $90 million). And both sequels hit in the $50 million range their opening weekends, so if the film can hit in the $40 million range, it won’t be that much off track... still, that could be a big "if."

Where Sony investors need to be looking is down the road, because MIB: International is a table-setter for July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, as well as August’s Angry Birds sequel. Kicking the season off with a bang would be a massive win for the company and its shareholders.

The good news is that off the incredible haul of Avengers: Endgame, the new Spider-Man film will see a sizable bump, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is being met with rave reviews (though, as with all of Tarantino’s films, it is more a prestige/Oscar play than anything else).

And Angry Birds is Angry Birds... somehow the original turned a $73 million budget into $107 million domestically and $353 million tally globally. Yet, that was in May and this will be in August, but I’ll say this - these birds have held onto relevancy a lot longer than anybody expected, so I wouldn’t bet against them just yet.

Of course, investors also know that gaming has always been Sony’s bread and butter, and that division is still thriving, so it will be there to help balance the stock, should the film slate underperform. But I think this is a good mix of films, and Sony could be poised to have one of more successful summers in a while - though how successful only time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.