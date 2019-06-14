50 Highest Foreign Stock Dividend Yields - June 2019

There are over 6,000 stocks traded in the U.S. that are effectively "foreign," meaning the companies are neither incorporated nor headquartered in the country. Pinning down an exact number is tricky because there is a large group of illiquid over-the-counter issuers that may go days with no trading volume and most databases for such type of information have trouble keeping up with the smallest micro caps and the latest listings and de-listings. As such, these securities represent ownership in potentially major global corporations that could be incredible investment opportunities but otherwise have a low level of awareness and coverage within the investment community. This presents the current 50 largest foreign stock dividend yields.

To narrow down the universe to a more manageable and investable list, I filtered for foreign stocks with a market capitalization above US$2 billion (effectively large caps) and daily average trading volume above 100,000 shares to ignore the most illiquid issuers.

The top 50 foreign stock dividend yields

Foreign Stock Dividend Yields. Source: Data by YCharts/ table author

It's important to note that the dividend data here is for reference purposes only. While I did spot check the accuracy of certain numbers, it's possible a company may have cut or suspended the dividend more recently, or the amounts may simply be an error. The trailing 12-month yields listed above may have included a special or one-time distribution that is not indicative of the forward amounts. Unconfirmed future dividend amounts may be lower. Foreign stocks often times have irregular dividend payment schedules that may vary year to year. For example, in the U.S., a quarterly dividend is most common, but in other countries, annual or semi-annual payouts may be the norm. In some regions, the per share amounts may vary between distribution periods through a dividend policy of targeting a specific earnings payout for the period. These issues often make the stated forward yield for foreign stocks as an unreliable data point because databases may simply take the previous year's distribution frequency and use it as an assumption for the year ahead.

A couple of notable names on the list above include global energy giants BP Plc (NYSE:BP) with a dividend yield of 6%, Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) yielding 5.9%, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) with a stated yield of 9.6%. Miners Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) and Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLNCY) each have yields at 5.1% and 5.9% respectively.

European banks Societe Generale SA (OTCPK:SCGLY), Swedbank AB (OTCPK:SWDBY), Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY), and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) are all published with yields above 10%. This group has suffered large declines in its stock price over the past year suggesting fundamental weakness. I'm generally skeptical of any yield over 6-8%, and coupled with a poor stock price performance, it implies there are growing concerns in the market on the safety of future payouts.

ADR Banks

Investors in foreign stocks should be familiar with the definite authority on corporate actions which are the ADR, "American Depositary Receipt," banks. These institutions are responsible for providing stock transfer services, including issuing and canceling ADRs, maintaining the register of holders, distributing dividends in U.S. dollars, and executing corporate actions. The Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), Deutsche Bank (DB), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are the most important in the ADR industry.

BNY Mellon Link Citigroup Link Deutsche Bank Link JPMorgan Link

According to Citigroup:

An ADR is a negotiable U.S. certificate representing ownership of shares in a non-U.S. corporation. ADRs are quoted and traded in U.S. dollars in the U.S. securities market. Also, ADR dividends are paid to investors in U.S. dollars. ADRs were specifically designed to facilitate the purchase, holding and sale of non-U.S. securities by U.S. investors, and to provide a corporate finance vehicle for non-U.S. companies.

The ADR bank that sponsors the particular stock provides information on dividend payments including the final per share amount which is calculated as a function of the exchange rate on the day prior to the payment date net of any withholding taxes minus a nominal fee. Withholding taxes on foreign dividends vary while a number of countries including the U.K. charges no tax on dividends paid to foreigners. On the other hand, many other countries do impose dividend taxes at varying rates. In the U.S., the IRS allows a foreign tax credit to be taken, using which can deduct these taxes later to avoid double taxation of dividends. The easiest way to confirm the current withholding rate is by checking the final dividend notice published for every foreign stock payment by the ADR banks.

As an example, Finland's Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) last issued a dividend of $0.77765 per share to ADR holders on April 23, 2019. The gross amount was calculated considering a 1-1 DR ratio and an EUR FX rate of 1.12703 per USD on a EUR 0.69 underlying per share dividend amount. However, considering a 30% withholding tax rate and $0.02 DR fee charged by the Deutsche Bank, the "net" per share cash amount that ADR investors receive in brokerage accounts is $0.524355. The impact is that the effective dividend yield for foreign investor in Finnish stocks is one-third lower the gross amount in this example.

ADR levels

There are technically 3 levels of ADRs, with level 1 being the most basic listing type with minimal disclosure requirements by the SEC. Level 1 ADRs are often times "unsponsored", being that the depositary bank issues the shares with no involvement, participation, or even consent by the underlying company. These shares trade over the counter and are created based on investor interest and availability of shares at custodian banks. An example of an unsponsored level 3 ADR is Spain's CaixaBank SA (OTCPK:CAIXY) with a market cap of $17 billion. Level 3 does not infer the company is of a particular size or a lower-quality investment but simply that it trades off the major exchanges and the reporting requirements are lower reflected in lower average trading volumes.

Level 2 requires companies to file an annual report (form F-20) with the SEC while level 3 requires a higher level of registration disclosures allowing the company to directly raise capital through a new share offering. Level 3 ADRs typically have higher level of market liquidity. Brazil's Vale SA (VALE) and China's BIDU Inc. (BIDU) are examples of level 3 ADRs and are among the most actively traded stocks on any given day. Bank of New York Mellon notes that 156.5 billion shares of depositary receipts traded in 2018 representing a nominal value of $4.2 trillion.

2018 ADR market review. Source: BNY Mellon

Conclusion

An investment decision should never be made based solely on apparent yields, but I believe the list above represents a good starting point for further research and due diligence. The next step should be to confirm the operational and financial outlook of individual companies to gauge whether the dividends are sustainable. Investors in foreign stocks face unique risks including and not limited to political, sovereign, social unrest, market liquidity, and changes in the currency exchange rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.