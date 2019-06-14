A False Dawn For Gold

This bottleneck will pass once quantitative tightening ends and Congress raises the debt ceiling.

Financial instituions are buying gold now as a substitute for treasury bonds, due to a lack of supply of the latter.

Gold has an unexpected and finite source of demand at the moment.

An exciting thing is happening at present that no one in the mainstream has mentioned or probably understands. It has a direct impact on gold and explains its run-up in price at the moment. It also lays the foundation for its run back down.

The rise in the price of gold is shown in in the chart below:

The phenomenon is related to the drop in bond yields as well. The decline in bond yields is shown in the chart below:

When bond yield drop, the price of bonds rises, as shown in the chart below:

Two factors are causing both a run-up in the price of gold and a drop in bond yields, and thus a rise in the face value of bonds (the current bond rally): The debt ceiling and Quantitative Tightening, or QT.

At the moment, the Treasury is prevented from creating new treasury bonds because it is near to the debt ceiling. This excerpt from the daily treasury statement illustrates this:

The Fed is at the same time letting its bong holdings roll off (turn back into cash) to reduce its balance sheet as part of its QT program:

To ensure a smooth transition to the longer-run level of reserves consistent with efficient and effective policy implementation, the Committee intends to slow the pace of the decline in reserves over coming quarters provided that the economy and money market conditions evolve about as expected. The Committee intends to slow the reduction of its holdings of Treasury securities by reducing the cap on monthly redemptions from the current level of $30 billion to $15 billion beginning in May 2019.

The Committee intends to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings in the System Open Market Account (SOMA) at the end of September 2019.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

At present, there is still up to $30B of bonds rolling off each month, which is set to continue until at least September 2019. The destruction of bonds reduces the net supply to the market.

This means there is a temporary shortage of Treasury securities. Treasury securities are essential -- critical tier 1 assets.

A shortage of tier 1 assets that banks need to meet stress tests and mandatory compliance regulations for reserves drives up the price. Many financial institutions have a mandate to hold a certain number or a certain percentage of tier 1 assets or treasuries in their investment portfolios. Some are legally required to keep a certain level.

Herein lies the link with gold.

Gold has been classed as a tier 1 asset by the Bank of International Settlements [BIS] since 2014. In the search for tier 1 assets, banks have been buying up gold to meet their regulatory requirements. This has created a demand for gold that would not otherwise be there.

Two things need to happen to get past this temporary treasury shortage:

1. The Treasury needs an act of Congress to raise the debt ceiling. When that happens, the support for gold from this quarter will fall away.

2. The Fed needs to stop its QT program.

The former needs to happen now; otherwise the Fed's interest rate management ability is impaired, and we will see continued bond market volatility. The Fed manages its Federal Funds Rate target rate by buying and selling treasury bonds in the secondary market. It sells bonds to mop up excess bank reserve liquidity; otherwise, the FFR rate will fall below target as excess reserves remain in the system. Bond sales are used to drain excess reserves.

The latter is set to end in September 2019.

Bond yields have been falling for the same reason. A lack of bonds is forcing market participants, some of whom have a mandate to hold bonds in their portfolios and have to buy them at any price. A lack of supply is causing a price rise and yield fall. Removing the debt ceiling and ending QT and will end the market distortion.

The unwinding of the Fed balance sheet is also adding to this problem. On the one hand, the Treasury cannot create new bonds, and on the other hand, the Fed is letting the ones it has roll off back to cash, which also removes bonds from the system.

The bond and gold trading opportunity this presents is terrific.

At present, the rally in tier 1 assets, treasuries, and gold will continue until at least September or until the debt ceiling is raised or suspended by Congress. This can only be a matter of months, and will be well publicized.

When these artificial reasons for the treasury shortage are gone, three things will happen: The gold price will fall, the treasury rally will reverse,and bond yields will rise again.

An investor/trader wanting to take advantage of this regulatory trading opportunity from both directions could use the following ETFs to do so:

Gold

(GLD) SPDR Gold Trust (IAU) iShares Gold Trust (SGOL) Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (GLDM) SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (BAR) GraniteShares Gold Trust (OUNZ) Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (DGL) Invesco DB Gold Fund (AAAU) Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (UGLD) VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (DGP) DB Gold Double Long ETN (UGL) ProShares Ultra Gold (DGLD) VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (DZZ) DB Gold Double Short ETN (GLL) ProShares UltraShort Gold (DGZ) DB Gold Short ETN (UBG) E-TRACS UBS Bloomberg CMCI Gold ETN (OTC:IAUF) iShares Gold Strategy ETF

US Bonds

(SHV) iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BIL) SPDR Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (IEI) iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SCHO) Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (VGSH) Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (SCHR) Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (VGIT) Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (GBIL) Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF (SPTL) SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (ITE) SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (TLH) iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (VGLT) Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (EDV) Vanguard Ext Duration Treasury ETF

The current gold and bond rally is not happening due to market wisdom from the bond or gold market participants expectations of an economic recession and a downfall in the equities market. Though this is what many mainstream organizations are reporting.

The current gold and bond rally has been caused by federal government regulations and policies -- particularly QT and the debt ceiling requirements -- creating a shortage of tier 1 assets. Other government regulations demand tier 1 assets be held by financial institutions, but through no fault of their own are difficult to comply with. It is all artificial and has nothing to do with free market forces. It is a market distortion in action, creating a great trade opportunity both up and down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT, TMV, TYO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.