GURU May 2019 Rebalance Report

Summary

GURU's index, the Solactive Guru Index, has outperformed the S&P 500, GURU's broad-market benchmark, by 1.63% (163 bps) year to date through May 24th.

GURU saw two net additions in Healthcare, potentially trying to capture opportunities in the worst performing sector of 2019, thus far.

GURU buys were mostly large cap and household names such as Apple, Adobe, The Walt Disney Company, Visa, among others.