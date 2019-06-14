Fox Corporation's New Listing Undervalues Its Brand Value

Fox Corporation Spin-Off Listings in March 2019 Undervalue Its Premium Brand Value

Specifics. On March 19, 2019, Fox Corporation was spun off to shareholders of Twentieth Century Fox and it became a newly listed media company with two tickers: (FOX) for the Class B shares and (FOXA) for the Class A shares. The only difference between the two is that Class B shares have full voting rights of one vote per share and Class A shares have limited voting rights. Class A shares can only vote in limited circumstances where major decisions about the company are involved, such as liquidation and dissolving the company or selling, leasing or exchanging all the assets of the company. There are also two special circumstances that Class A shares are allowed to vote: where a merger would leave Fox Corporation shareholders with less than 60% of the combined voting power, and where a dividend has been unpaid (remember Class A has the same dividends as Class B). Class A shares can vote on any issue that Class B has the right to vote on until the dividend is paid.

This 60% merger benchmark is important since the Murdoch family, and specifically Rupert Murdoch, owns or has beneficial ownership of 38.9% of the Class B shares (which have normal voting rights) and less than 1% of the Class A shares, as of the filing of January 2019 Form 10 which describes the classes of the shares. So, for example, assuming the company started buying back shares it is theoretically possible that at some point in the future the Murdoch family, and possibly in conjunction with management, could end up controlling more the 60% of the voting power of the company. More on this below when we discuss buybacks. Suffice it to say that if you don't own shares already, you should buy the Class B (symbol FOX) shares since these have full voting rights. Also, FOX shares are slightly cheaper than FOXA shares. Lastly, there are slightly less FOX shares than FOXA shares, so there is a small overhang effect on the FOXA shares:

Source: Hake

This shows that Class B shares (NASDAQ:FOX) are about 43% of the total shares outstanding and 42.3% ($9.4 billion) of the "FOX" portion of the total $22.3 billion Fox Corporation (combined share count) market cap.

Brand Value. Since going public, FOX has done a very good job of providing on www.foxcorporation.com a number of presentations including an Investor Day, conference events, and transcripts that describe the company's clear premium media brand in U.S. sports, news, and broadcasting. The company makes about half its revenue from its 28 Fox stations affiliate fees and the other half from advertising revenue. Due to the perennially high ratings of its sports and news content, plus the concentration on non-scripted broadcast shows, such as reality TV shows, its free cash flow generation is extremely high. John Nallen, the COO, gave one very illustrative example of why Fox's assets have enduring value:

Source: FOX Investor Day Presentation

Source: Investor Day Slides, May 9, 2019

And, of course, most of Fox's spending is on sports, especially since its importance has significantly increased over time with Americans:

Source: Investor Day Slides

Fox's viewership and income levels are superior to other networks:

Source: Same as above.

All of this translates into huge free cash flow ("FCF"), especially since its capex requirements are fairly low. Here are my estimates based on the information in the company's Form 10 on a pro forma basis, just prior to going public:

Source: Hake compilation from FOX SEC filings

Financials - Premium Value. FOX has very low capex requirements and low working capital usage requirements. Along with a significant $15 billion tax benefit, worth over $320 million in cash flow per year in taxes it would otherwise pay, these three factors produce high FCF margins:

Source: Investor Day Slides

Now compared to its U.S. publicly listed multi-channel video programming distributor (MVPD) large-cap peers, FOX generates much higher FCF margins (i.e. FCF / Sales):

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that FOX generates FCF margins of 16.6% compared to the peer median average of just 11%. One would expect that this financial premium shows up in its valuation. But so far it hasn't:

Source: Hake analysis

True Value. This table shows that in several key metrics FOX is selling below the median (i.e., in EV/Sales, Dividend Yield, and FCF Yield). Its EV/EBITDA ratio is only slightly higher than the median, and the P/E ratio is significantly higher. But given FOX's much higher FCF margins, one would expect the FCF Yield would be much lower than the median FCF yield, not higher as presently. Given FOX's significantly higher FCF margins, I estimate that FOX's true value should have at least a 20-25% premium valuation than the median ratios. Here is a calculation of its value if all the median ratios are set 20% higher and then applied to FOX's estimated 2020 figures (yr end June).

Source: Hake analysis

This analysis shows that if all the comp metrics are set at a 20% premium, then FOX should be priced at $51.62, or 46% higher than the price on June 12, 2019. Just to explain that a little further. First, we used the input data for FOX and multiplied them (or in the case of dividend yield and FCF yield, divided them) by the median peer ratios, which were increased by 20% (since again it seems that FOX deserves that given its significantly higher FCF margins). Then we took the median of these expected price target numbers and came up with the figure of $51.62 per share. Since this number is 46% higher than the price on June 12, 2019, it appears that the market is not giving any premium to FOX's valuation even though we have shown it is a premium MVPD brand.

Catalysts Are Apparent

Fox management has said that the Disney purchase of Twentieth Century Fox and the subsequent spin-off of Fox Corporation has allowed them to:

"create a distinctive, focused company for future growth"

"strengthen and expand Fox, a company that is well-positioned to not only weather but to benefit from the rapidly changing media landscape with a focus on delivering the content that most Americans are passionate about"

"focus on fundamental trends, innovation, creativity and, of course, shareholder value"

"[be] a more focused and more agile Fox".

Source: Investor Day transcript

If you haven't figured it out yet, they are going to be more focused. The term was used 42 times in the Investor Day presentation.

Of course, all companies would say that. I am more interested in concrete items. One significant fact is that since the earnings came out the company issued the first of a semi-annual dividend at $0.23 per share. In addition, FOX management indicated that they would set a share repurchase program before the annual meeting in November. Here are some of the points they made about the uses of capital:

Source: Investor Day slide presentation

Source: Investor Day transcript

Buybacks. Based on these points, I would expect that the company will have a mixture of debt repayment, acquisitions, and share buybacks. One of the issues will be whether the company will buy back A shares, which are more numerous but have no voting rights other than in special situations, or the B shares, of which the Murdoch family owns about 38.9%. Now, it's not clear to me that the language of the Class A shares, which states that any merger resulting in the total shares of FOX having less than 60% voting power automatically allows Class A shares to have normal voting power, would include the situation where the Murdoch family and its trusts ended up owning more than 40% of the Class B shares, after various buybacks. The language pretty much implies there has to be a merger. What if the Murdoch trusts controlling more than 40% of the total voting power implies that there has been a merger with the Murdoch trusts, etc.? I guess that is the stuff of lawsuits. Anyway, I highly suspect that the Class A shares will be bought first by the company, in order to not muddy the waters on this issue. That probably accounts for the reason the FOXA shares trade at a slight premium to the FOX shares.

Summary and Conclusion

I recommend buying Class B shares (FOX) because of their voting power, and because the stock is significantly undervalued as a premium brand. I have shown that the stock is worth $51.62 per share, or 46% more than the present price. There are a number of catalysts, especially a potential buyback program to be announced before November 2019, which will help push the stock to that target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.