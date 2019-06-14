A Marijuana Options Trade Idea That Can Make Large Returns In 18 Months

A quick review of our Soybean (SOYB) trade from May 10th, where we're already taking half off the table to lock in a $4,250 in just over a month!

Soybeans have really taken off, and the September contracts (/ZSU19) which we had featured over at Seeking Alpha on May 10th at $825, just hit the $900 mark and those pay $50 per $1 more PER CONTRACT so that's a lovely gain of $3,750 per contract and we are very content to take those off the table now but we are still in our options play on the Soybean ETF (SOYB), which was at the time:

As to SOYB, it hasn't been this low since, well, ever - as the contract began in 2012 at $25 and never really went below $17.50 until the trade war began so $14.50 is quite a bargain and, although it an be tough betting on Trump here, it's POSSIBLE we get a trade deal and that will hurt our hedges in the Short-Term Portfolio so, in order to hedge the hedges, a bullish bet on SOYB makes sense. For the STP, we can: Buy 50 Nov $14 calls for $1.10 ($5,500)

Sell 50 Nov $15 puts for 0.95 ($4,750) That's net $750 and, if SOYB goes back to $16 on a trade deal, those options will be worth $1.50 each for $7,500 on 50 100-unit contracts, which would be a 900% gain of $6,750 - not bad for an offset and our worst case is owning SOYB at 7-year lows and we can then sell calls to reduce our net $15.15 entry.

As you can see, we hit close to the bottom on our entry and got easy fills on our contracts as SOYB headed lower. Now the Nov $14 calls are $2 ($10,000) and the $15 puts are 0.60 ($3,000) for net $7,000, which is already up $6,250 (833%) in just over a month and, at this point, I'd cash out 1/2 the calls ($5,000) and put a stop on the other half at $1.50 ($3,750) and a stop on the short puts at 0.75 ($3,750) so we net out no less than $5,000 for a $4,250 (566%) gain but we MIGHT do much better as only 60% of the usual Soy crops have been planted (due to prices that were so low there was no point in planting) and, now that prices are improving, the weather has turned bad and the planting window may have closed.

There's also the issue though of China culling about 1/3 of their hogs due to swine ebola (yes, it's very bad!) and that could still curtail demand, which is why I don't want to press our luck. This is the first time we've ever played Soybeans but it was such a compelling situation that we had to jump in at the time. We go where the news flow takes us and are always on the lookout for good Fundamental situations to trade off of.

Speaking of Fundamental trends, Colorado just announced they have generated $1Bn in marijuana revenue and they credit the industry with creating "tens of thousands" of jobs as well as being a huge positive for Commercial Real Estate. PSW Investments is forming a new Cannabis Capital Fund, so we're very pleased to hear that - especially as Colorado has less than 6M people in the state, representing just 1/50th of the US population - it bodes very well for the future. Illinois (13M people) just approved recreational marijuana use - the 11th state to do so.

So far, Michigan and Alaska are the only states that voted for Trump and have also legalized the recreational use of marijuana but it's already decriminalized in North Dakota and Ohio and Medical Marijuana is now available in 34 states so this is a genie that is NOT going back in the bottle at this point. We still like the MJ ETF (MJ), which is still hovering around $32.50 and we already have it in our Long-Term Portfolio as:

MJ Long Call 2021 15-JAN 27.00 CALL [MJ @ $32.48 $0.00] 40 12/13/2018 (582) $26,000 $6.50 $1.80 $6.13 $8.30 $0.00 $7,200 27.7% $33,200 MJ Short Call 2021 15-JAN 40.00 CALL [MJ @ $32.48 $0.00] -30 12/17/2018 (582) $-11,400 $3.80 $-0.48 $3.33 $0.00 $1,425 12.5% $-9,975 MJ Short Put 2021 15-JAN 30.00 PUT [MJ @ $32.48 $0.00] -20 12/17/2018 (582) $-16,500 $8.25 $-2.10 $6.15 $0.00 $4,200 25.5% $-12,300

We got in early and had good timing on our entry but, as a new trade, I still like it very much as I think $40 is a very conservative target for next year so, as a new trade on MJ, I would go for:

Sell 5 MJ 2021 $30 puts for $6.20 ($3,100)

Buy 10 MJ 2021 $30 calls for $7 ($7,000)

Sell 10 MJ 2021 $40 calls for $3.50 ($3,500)

That works out to net $400 on the $10,000 spread that's $2,500 in the money to start you off. You are obligated to buy 500 shares of MJ for $30 ($15,000) between now and Jan 2021 if that person chooses to assign you (and the stock doesn't have to be under $30 but it's doubtful you'd be assigned otherwise) so make sure you REALLY want to own 500 shares at that price but, if all goes well, MJ heads over $40 and you make $9,600 (2,400%) in 18 months - that's nice!

The net ordinary margin on the $30 puts is just $1,990 so it's a margin-efficient trade as well. The 5 biggest holdings in the MJ ETF are GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), Cronos (OTC:CRON), Cannopy (WEED) and Tilray (TLRY) - mostly on the Toronto Stock Exchange so this is an easy way to get into the business from our 51st state.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRY, MJ, SOYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise neutral mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas).