Why Nickelodeon's Nostalgia Play Should Win Back Audiences

Network executives have realized that by utilizing the rich IP of the network as the centerpiece of a new co-viewing initiative, they can then get viewers hooked on new shows.

Nickelodeon has a long history of iconic shows that cross over to older audiences, and by embracing those past elements, it’ll be able to expand its viewership - to parents.

New Viacom head Bob Bakish and new Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins are looking to restore the network its former glory by playing off reboots and the nostalgia effect.

The network pulled the focus from kids and teens to just kids, and while it had a lot of success, it was nowhere near the level it had been in.

Nickelodeon has always been one of the top names associated with kids entertainment, but it has lost a step since its '90s heyday.

In the 1990s, Nickelodeon (NYSE:VIA) had its finger on the pulse of kids culture.

Remember Doug, Rugrats and Ren & Stimpy? How about All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark and Clarissa Explains it All? Each was successful on its own, but combined, put Nickelodeon on top as the king of kids programming.

With only Disney (DIS) as a real rival, Nick counter-programmed and built an empire that made its parent company Viacom very happy. Now, after some bumpy years, the network is looking to reclaim its glory, and shareholders may be about to see a similar rise in results.

First, as always, some background.

While all of those shows I named above were massive hits, the list of shows that weren’t is just as long. Nickelodeon has never been afraid to take risks - and it should be applauded for that - but of course, not everything is meant for a kids network.

Then again, the fact that something like Ren & Stimpy thrived alongside something like Doug still boggles my mind, but it did. For those who may not remember, Doug was a wholesome animated cartoon about a young boy, his dog and his friends navigating growing up, while Ren & Stimpy was the polar opposite and involved a cartoon dog and cat getting into insane adventures that had to have made parents cringe.

Seriously, if you’ve never watched it, Google it - words can’t describe what these two got into every episode.

Not only was the tone and style different of the shows, but so was the animation. Doug was very simple, while Ren & Stimpy at times boarded on seizure-inducing. The point though is that both worked - and they complemented each other surprisingly well. Same for Rugrats, which spawned two feature-length movies. Chances are if you've watched one, you've watched all three - because after all, they aired back-to-back.

That was the heyday of Nickelodeon, but after a while,, the focus changed to Nick Jr.-branded hits like Dora The Explorer and Go, Diego, Go. Now, that didn’t mean the emphasis was off of older kids, as SpoungeBob SquarePants came to prominence here, but our little yellow friend was about it.

The network went from multiple iconic cross-generational properties to really one - and investors noticed. Yes, Viacom had “the” big name in kids TV entertainment on its roster, but a lot of the prestige was still just in name only.

The thing with Nickelodeon was that even though it was a kids network, teens were still watching. Rugrats got so popular that it eventually even made its way onto Nick at Nite for a short time. Yet, Rugrats and Dora are two entirely different properties, and that disconnect began to grow.

Younger kids and teens would both watch Nick’s version of Saturday Night Live, called All That, but teens had no interest in the more kiddie programs. While Blue’s Clues was a big deal, shifting the entire focus onto those type of shows put Nick at a big disadvantage, as Disney was continuing to target both demos.

That brings us to today, as there’s been a change in leadership recently, and new CEO Brian Robbins is about to execute on his co-viewing strategy. What Robbins has picked up on (and really has done a smart job implementing so far) is that those same kids that grew up watching something like Double Dare are now parents themselves, and now they’ll want to watch those same shows with their kids.

Pure and simple, it’s the nostalgia effect in play. The difference is, now Nickelodeon is leaning into it versus away from it.

As Robbins told Variety:

“The good news is we live in a world where brands still matter, and Nick is absolutely a giant brand that still matters.”

Brands are also something Robbins knows well. In fact, eagle-eyed viewers who watched every Nick show from start to finish may remember that name from the various end credits. Robbins, along with his partner Mike Tollin, were behind a number of top Nickelodeon shows, including All That.

The series launched the careers of young comedians like Kenan Thompson - who, of course, went on to star in SNL, where he has done nothing but thrive. He, along with his former scene partner Kel Mitchell, are also a part of this “new Nick” reboot. The pair are reuniting to help re-launch All That this weekend, where they will work with new cast members to re-capture that same appeal.

And it’s not just All That. Nickelodeon recently re-launched Double Dare, and is currently re-launching Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader and Are You Afraid of the Dark - among other new projects. The difference here though, is that the new team at the network picked up on something a lot of people in their position have failed to grasp - the reason why these shows are successful the second time around is because they embraced the past instead of glossing over it.

Double Dare wasn’t Double Dare without Marc Summers, and while he’s not hosting the new version, the show built out a new role just for him to stay involved. Kids turned adults remember him and liked him, and are watching because of him. It’s all part of Robbins’ co-viewing platform, where he wants to encourage parents to watch TV with their kids and take an interest in their tastes in viewing.

It’s not a new concept by any stretch of imagination, but it’s one that works only when the people in charge understand the core tenets of the idea. Robbins seems to be among those, as while he’s not putting all his chips on reboots, he understands that you can use those to create new programming.

Again, as he told Variety:

“We live in a world where awareness and IP matters. There’s just so much content it’s harder and harder to cut through. It’s nice to start with a piece of IP people know and we’re fortunate at Nick over our 40-year history to have created some of the most iconic shows in kids’ lives and it makes sense to bring some of those shows back.”

Nick’s road back to the top is considerably more complicated in this streaming-first environment, but Robbins’ presence is a good start. Investors also need to take note that Robbins joining was a direct result of new Viacom head Bob Bakish, who is taking this same type of new-look approach with all of his properties.

Bakish is seeing what works and what doesn’t, and taking appropriate steps to balance everything. Shareholders needed a stabilizing force like him to step up and distract from the Shari Redstone/Les Moonves feud that sucked up all the oxygen in the room pre-Moonves’ exit. For the moment, this is being done through solidifying the company’s portfolio.

While the pros and cons of a merger with CBS Corp. (CBS) are tales for another article, one universal truth remains - if you are going to think about joining or acquiring another company, make sure your house is in order first.

What’s going on at Nickelodeon is a good start.

