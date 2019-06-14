DryShips: Discussing George Economou's Acquisition Proposal

DryShips colorful and mostly ugly saga as a publicly-traded entity might be coming to an end soon. After having wiped out most investors over the course of the past 14 years, I would not anticipate its ticker to be missed.

Expect the special committee of independent directors to approve the transaction, hopefully at a somewhat higher price tag.

CEO is making a move to acquire the remaining 16.6% of the company for $4 in cash after a recent 20%+ decrease in the company's share price.

Note:

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Quite frankly, the writing has been on the wall already as correctly suspected by fellow contributor Joeri van der Sman after the company released its Q1/2019 report a couple of weeks ago.

Photo: Modern Newcastlemax Dry Bulk Carrier "Huahine" - Source: Baird Maritime

After aggressively repurchasing its common stock well above current levels for the most part of 2018, DryShips so far hasn't bought back a single share in 2019 thus removing the long-standing support for the stock price which largely isolated the share price performance from most other shipping companies last year.

Without the floor provided by the repurchase program, DryShips' stock has finally joined its peers with the share price down approximately 45% year-to-date before Thursday's news hit the wires:

On behalf of SPII Holdings Inc and Mr. George Economou, we are pleased to propose a transaction pursuant to which DryShips Inc. (the “Company”) would be merged with a subsidiary of ours, which would result in all the outstanding common shares, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Shares”) not owned by our group being converted into the right to receive $4.00 in cash per share. We believe our proposal provides a very attractive opportunity to the Company’s shareholders and other constituencies on several fronts. The proposed transaction represents a premium of approximately 27% to the Company’s closing price on June 12, 2019 and a premium of approximately 20% to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) during the last 10 trading days.

The proposed transaction allows the Company’s shareholders to immediately realize an attractive value in cash for their investment, which also provides Company shareholders with certainty of value for their Common Shares (especially when viewed against the operational risks inherent in the Company’s businesses and the market risks inherent in remaining a public company).

We believe that private ownership is in the best interests of the Company, as it would result with the flexibility to focus on a long-term perspective without being constrained by the public company emphasis on achieving short-term results. Accordingly, we are confident that this proposal not only offers compelling value to the Company’s shareholders but is also in the best interests of the Company and its other constituencies. (...)

While it is true that the transaction provides for a nice premium to Wednesday's closing price, the stock started the year at almost $6 and was still trading above $4 just four weeks ago before quickly starting to lose ground shortly after the Q1 earnings release.

Particularly the statement regarding the company's so-called "future proofing plan" was perfectly suited to create uncertainty among investors:

During 2019, the Company has scheduled and started implementing an overall “future proofing plan” for its fleet by performing dry-dockings, installation of scrubbers and installation of ballast water systems. As a result, the Company expects during the period from 2019 to 2020 to incur approximately between 1,100-1,300 off-hire days for a total estimated cost of approximately $80.0 million-$100.0 million.

While the sheer amount of total off-hire days and required investment certainly looks ugly on the surface, investors should note that these numbers are actually for 2019 and 2020 combined. With an active fleet of twenty drybulk carriers and six tankers, considerable capex requirements shouldn't come as a big surprise, particularly in light of upcoming regulatory changes for ballast water treatment and reduced sulphur content in marine fuels next year.

In fact, basically all of the company's peers will have to deal with the very same issues and with a meaningful part of the worldwide fleet anticipated to undergo exhaust gas cleaning and ballast water treatment system installations over the next couple of quarters, a meaningful rise in dayrates might be in the cards, potentially compensating for extended drydocking requirements this way.

But DryShips tried to make its "future proofing plan" appear like a highly material and very company-specific challenge, causing uncertainty and fear among investors this way.

Aided by an absolutely terrible sentiment for basically all shipping-related stocks, the stock price decline indeed accelerated over the past couple of weeks thus paving the way for Thursday's going-private proposal and adding another chapter to the seemingly neverending host of dodges by George Economou, the company's colorful chairman and CEO.

The non-binding proposal provides for common shareholders to receive $4 in cash, valuing the company at roughly $350 million.

With George Economou already owning 83.4% of the company's common stock, purchasing the remaining, approximately 14.5 million shares would amount to a cash payment of just $58 million which could easily be made from DryShips $151 million in cash reported at the end of Q1.

Thanks to the infamous recapitalization transactions with Kalani Investments in 2016/2017, DryShips continues to have an industry-leading balance sheet with $151 million in cash and a fleet valued at $748 million mostly consisting of modern drybulk carriers and tankers against just $355 million in debt.

In addition, the company recently acquired the remaining 50.2% stake in tanker pool operator Heidmar Inc. from Morgan Stanley for "aggregate consideration of $17 million" which could prove to be a bargain price given that Morgan Stanley acquired the company for $200 million in 2006 and is currently in the process of winding down its shipping- and oil-trading related activities. Conservatively assuming a combined value of $50 million for the company's remaining short- and long-term assets (including Heidmar, $15 million in restricted cash, $5 million in marketable securities and approximately $40 million in receivables as per 12/31/2018), net asset value per share ("NAV") calculates to approximately $6.85, so George Economou is effectively trying to acquire the remainder of the company at a 40% discount to NAV.

Admittedly, there's a host of shipping companies currently trading at even lower valuations these days, particularly in the drybulk segment but this does not change the fact that George Economou is obviously attempting a lowball offer here.

Given this issue and the fact that DryShips has bought back shares at prices well above $5 last year, I could imagine Economou increasing his bid to the $4.50-5.00 range going forward, hopefully upon demand from the company's special committee of independent directors which has been formed to evaluate the proposal.

One would assume that the takeover offer would provide renewed support for the share price slightly below $4 but investors should keep in mind that this is a non-binding proposal with George Economou reserving the right to withdraw or modify the terms at any time.

Bottom Line

The colorful and mostly ugly saga of DryShips as a publicly-traded entity might be coming to an end soon. George Economou, the company's at least equally colorful chairman and CEO is making a move for the remaining 16.6% stake in the company not already owned by him.

At the proposed offering price of $4 per share, DryShips would be sold at an estimated 40% discount to net asset value, potentially leaving some room for Economou to increase his offer.

Personally, I do expect the transaction to be approved by the special committee, hopefully at a somewhat higher price in the $4.50-5.00 range.

Investors considering a bet on Economou's willingness to increase his offer should be cautioned that, at this point, the proposal is nothing more than a preliminary expression of interest which can be withdrawn or modified at any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.