Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/12/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/12/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through the third week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY);

MGM Resorts International (MGM);

Macerich Company (MAC);

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fundd (HIO);

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), and;

CNX Resources Corp. (CNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS);

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX);

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE);

The Trade Desk (TTD);

MongoDB (MDB);

Verra Mobility (VRRM);

Facebook (FB);

Elastic N.V. (ESTC);

Carvana (CVNA);

Alteryx (AYX);

Avalara (AVLR), and;

Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

i3 Verticals (IIIV), and;

Antero Resources (AR).

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Platinum Equity DIR, BO Verra Mobility VRRM JS* $363,750,016 2 Gilhuly Edward A DIR Avalara AVLR JS* $128,057,504 3 Warburg Pincus DIR, BO Antero Resources AR JS* $99,301,152 4 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Elastic N.V. ESTC S $53,620,820 5 Ecp Helios Partners Iii BO Addus Homecare Corp. ADUS JS* $32,595,200 6 Horing Jeff DIR Alteryx AYX S $14,408,216 7 Sandberg Sheryl COO, DIR Facebook FB AS $9,670,132 8 Garcia Ernest C II BO Carvana CVNA AS $8,621,308 9 Ryan Kevin P DIR MongoDB MDB AS $6,343,905 10 Falk Thomas DIR The Trade Desk TTD S $6,250,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.