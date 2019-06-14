Trains, Tractors, And Telecom - Part II: CATs And Deeres (Video)

In part II of our series (see part I here) we examine the farm & construction equipment manufacturers and key components. While internationally there is a lot of competition on the US exchanges it is Caterpillar (CAT), John Deere (DE), and then everybody else (at least in terms of market cap). CAT is the world's largest machinery manufacturer and leads globally in sales with over $54B in 2018. Similarly DE is equally dominant in the agricultural space. As recently as 2015 it had the majority of market share in North America for both tractors and combines.

While potentially more bullish longer term, the move up off the October 2018 lows in CAT looks very corrective as a B-wave. It turned down strongly from anticipated resistance into the April high, and now counts as 5 down for the wave i start of a C that likely targets 86-70s into 2020. DE has been in a larger consolidation since early 2018. It might only need one more drop toward 120-114 to complete.

CNH Industrial (CNHI) is the resultant alphabet soup from numerous past mergers, most notably Case, International Harvester, and New Holland. While current exchange history only goes back to 2013 when it de-merged from Fiat Group. While CNHI initially looked more bullish off the December low, it has nearly invalidated that. As long as it holds 8.52 there is some chance it still attempts at least a C-wave up in a wider flat. However a break of 8.40s likely targets under 6s.

Agco Corp (AGCO) may have only formed in 1990, but it has acquired a large dealer network from Massey Ferguson, and in 2002 acquired CAT's agricultural business. The larger chart pattern for AGCO is fairly awkward. Off the November low though, it looks pretty clearly like only an ABC move up. A measured move similar to CAT & DE would likely target the 50 region as long as the recent high of 76 holds as resistance.

Terex (TEX) can count a very large degree diagonal pattern complete into the early 2018 high. Since them it has a corrective three wave decline and a corrective bounce setting up lower. Similar to CNHI if the recent low of 26.48 holds it can target the 38-43 region first as a wider flat before heading down under 20.

Titan International (TWI) is the baby of the bunch. They are also not really an equipment manufacturer. They make tires, tracks and wheels. They sell to consumers as after-market or replacement as well as have exclusive deals with some the equipment manufacturers. It might have something to do with the amount of business TWI does in the mining sector, but their long-term chart is very bullish. TWI is trying to complete a larger Primary degree wave 2, filling out the 5th wave in the (C) down from early 2018. The next Fibonacci support level is the 78.6% retrace at $3.54. Ideally a quick move back up to the 7s and then a fade holding the 5/4 region would make for a strong "V-bottom" reversal and count as 1-2 of (1) in the start of the larger Primary 3.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.