Projections For At Home With 600 Stores

Shares of furniture and home goods retailer At Home (HOME) were destroyed last week after the company reported disappointing earnings, replete with equally disappointing guidance. With shares off more than half from their pre-earnings price, it seems to me that focusing on the long-term picture is more prudent than what Q2 or Q3 will look like this year. I detailed in the linked article above why I still like At Home’s fundamentals but I also think it represents outstanding growth potential. In this article, I’ll show why At Home is a buy based upon its future projected earnings potential, which is quite significant.

Any chart that looks like the one above is going to cause some angst among investors, and rightly so. Indeed, At Home is down more than 80% from the highs it set a year ago. While I don’t think the stock is worth $40 right this second, I also don’t think it is worth just $7. The main reason is because At Home is still in the infancy of its growth, and as such, discounting it like it will never grow again seems quite imprudent.

A simple model to illustrate the company's value

To illustrate this point, I’ve put together a theoretical earnings schedule for the next ten years based upon a number of assumptions that I think show the inherent deep value of the company at the current valuation.

Here are the assumptions I’m making:

Stagnant 66 million share count

35 net new stores annually

$6.15 million in annual revenue per store under the base case

Normalizing operating margins in 2020, then rising by 3% annually

These assumptions are based upon current performance, as well as guidance from management, so they are well-rooted in fact, not opinion. We can use this information to produce what earnings may look like in the years to come, and individual investors can discount these projections to suit their own risk tolerances.

Here are the results:

We know that this year will be something under 70 cents in EPS, per guidance issued during the Q1 debacle. After that, however, management sees normalized operating margins beginning next year, which I’ve projected at 8%. That compares favorably to the trough value of 6.8% for this year, but it is also important to note that At Home’s operating margins have been near 10% in the past already; 8% is a very reasonable, and perhaps even pessimistic estimate for normalized operating margins.

One very important point to make is that even under my assumption of operating margin improving by 3% annually, 2030’s operating margin projection is just 10.8%. As mentioned, At Home has already produced operating margins near that level with its small store base, so I think this is a very conservative long-run estimate.

At Home still has immense synergies it can and should reap over time as its supply chain matures – including new distribution capacity that is coming online in the near future – as well as its support costs, which it should be able to leverage down over time. Growing retailers find these common sources of operating leverage over time as the store base is built out, and there is absolutely no reason to assume At Home won’t find those same synergies. I think At Home, by 2030, could be in the mid-teens for operating margins, but even if we don’t assume that, the value proposition today is quite compelling.

At any rate, if we assume 8% operating margins next year, we get a projected EPS of $1.08 based upon 260 stores. That becomes $1.34 the next year and looking out to 2030 – when the store base should be fully built out at the company’s stated goal of ~600 stores, EPS would be $4.30.

That seems like an impossible number right now, but keep in mind that is a decade out and that it assumes flat comparable sales growth for an entire decade, and simply uses some conservative estimates based upon actual performance and management’s guidance. We aren’t taking any leaps of faith with these numbers, so in my view, their efficacy is increased.

The orange bars in the chart above use exactly the same assumptions with the exception of comparable sales, which I have rising at 2% annually. Under this rosier scenario, per-store sales rise steadily at 2% annually and by 2030, At Home is producing $5.33 in EPS. Keep in mind that continuously higher comparable sales would almost certainly boost margins as well, but I’ve left additional margin growth out of this calculation for the sake of being conservative. I think this scenario is reasonable, but of course, there will be bumps along the way, as we saw in Q1. This, in my view, gives what amounts to a reasonable upper bound in terms of what At Home is capable of over this time frame, so it is useful for that, if nothing else.

This growth runway is being ignored

Why does all of this matter? At Home’s valuation looks to be assuming the company will be in constant decline or, at the least, that it will never grow again. These assumptions are ludicrous based upon one bad quarter of execution. At Home’s drastically reduced guidance to ~$0.67 of EPS for this year still means the stock trades for just 11.5 times this year’s earnings. Also, earnings should begin to normalize next year, based upon management’s guidance, so we should see a dollar or more in EPS, making a mid to high single-digit PE ratio on a forward basis today.

Looking out to the company’s long-term earnings capacity of $4+, At Home is a steal today. Even if I’m wrong and At Home forgets how to be a retailer over time, long-run earnings capacity of $2 should produce a stock price of $20, assuming a PE of 10. If I am right, At Home should see $40 or $50 over time with relative ease.

To be fair, there are certainly risks to this scenario as it requires faith that the company will continue to grow until its stated goal of 600 stores. Risks include increased competition from online shops that sell largely the same merchandise, which could result in either fewer stores being opened, lower comparable sales, or both, over time. I don't see this as a big risk because online home goods shops have existed longer than At Home, and it has been successful anyway. Indeed, At Home feels its competitive advantage is that it allows consumers to touch and feel product before buying, which cannot be replicated online. However, the risk is there.

Margins are another risk as the company needs higher revenue totals to leverage down its supply chain build, as well as back-office support costs. If the runway for revenue becomes shorter, the margin profile of the company will need to be revised downward on a long-run basis. Again, given the conservative nature of my margin forecast, I think further downside is likely limited, but it is possible and something to consider.

Tariffs are a fairly new wildcard that may hurt At Home if the US and China get into a full-blown trade war. Should this occur, At Home's margins would potentially suffer depending upon the products tariffs were levied upon and the amounts.

While these risks exist and are real, the current share price is more than factoring in these negative shocks. At $7, I simply cannot understand the way the market is valuing the stock, and this simple exercise to illustrate the long-term value of the company’s potential earnings stream shows that unless you believe At Home will stop growing its store base entirely, it has to be a buy today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.