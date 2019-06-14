Galaxy Gaming: Bet On The Long Game

Strategic Review Aftermath

So much has transpired at Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) since my last article. In November of last year, the company announced a strategic review of the its operations, including a possible sale. I previously speculated that the company could soon be sold, as its founder and largest shareholder, Mr. Robert Saucier, had resigned from both the Board and his position as Chief Product Officer. It looked like he was ready to cash out. However, in March Galaxy announced that the strategic review process ended without a sale. The stock initially fell 25% on the news.

Since then, the stock has recovered more than half its losses. It also made a major announcement in early May that it redeemed all of the shares owned by Triangulum partners. Triangulum is controlled by Robert Saucier. The redemption was given effect in pursuant to a clause in the company’s articles of incorporation. The clause states that if certain events occur in relation to a stockholder that is required to undergo a gaming suitability review or similar investigative process, the Company has the option to purchase all or any part of such stockholders’ shares. Galaxy’s board unanimously determined that it was in the best interest of the company to redeem all of Triangulum’s shares. It did so at $1.68 per share and issued Mr. Saucier a promissory note for $39.1M bearing interest at 2% per annum and maturing in 2029. In connection with this massive debt offering, the company’s creditor, Nevada State Bank, waived any breach of covenants in the credit agreement as a result of this redemption for a period of six months.

This was a massive move that has already paid dividends. Since the redemption, the company announced new licensing approval in three jurisdictions – Ontario, Maryland, and Wisconsin. In no uncertain terms, the company let it be known that these new licenses were a direct result of the share redemption:

“We are very excited to receive our license in Maryland, and the significance it represents for Galaxy. We have received this license as a direct result of the share redemption actions we took on May 6, 2019. In addition, as a direct result of the redemption we have also received renewal licenses in other state and Tribal jurisdictions,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy’s President and CEO.

Also in May, Galaxy reported stellar first quarter results. Revenue grew by 23% and adjusted EBITDA by 30%. In the earnings press release, the CFO had this to say about the company’s balance sheet:

“Q1 showed a continuation of recent trends: year-over-year increases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, an increase in cash and a decrease in debt,” stated Harry Hagerty, Galaxy’s CFO. “We were very comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants in our bank credit agreement. Our balance sheet will change significantly as a result of the share redemption we completed in May 2019, but we believe the Company has several options to help it manage the significant increase in leverage.”

In the first quarter’s form 10-Q the company also disclosed that it filed a lawsuit, seeking a declaratory judgment that Galaxy acted lawfully and in full compliance with its Articles of Incorporation when it redeemed the Triangulum shares. It likely did this as a preemptive measure against a lawsuit from Mr. Saucier. I’m quite certain he is not happy with either the terms of his note or the share price that struck the valuation for his stake in the company he founded.

But Wait, There’s More

The company has probably had more press announcements in the past six weeks as it’s had in the last six years! So far in June, it added an industry veteran with an impressive background to its Board, made two key hires as well as an internal promotion, and announced its first shareholder meeting will take place in August. In addition, an interesting form 13D was filed by a Mr. Derek Webb. You may know that Derek Webb invented 3-Card Poker and sold his company to Galaxy Gaming in 2011. Apparently, he held on to a significant stake in Galaxy, sitting just under the 5% ownership reporting threshold. With the redemption of Mr. Saucier’s shares, Mr. Webb’s ownership percentage jumped to just under 10%, requiring him to file a form 13 with the SEC. Included in his 13D submission was this statement:

“On May 6, 2019 the Company disclosed in a Form 8-K that it had initiated a forced redemption (“Redemption”) of 23,271,667 shares of the Company common stock owned by its majority shareholder. The Company concurrently filed a lawsuit (“Redemption Validation Lawsuit”) in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada requesting a declaratory order to confirm the legal validity of the Redemption. As of the date of this filing, the Redemption Validation Lawsuit has not been decided. On May 31, 2019 the Reporting Person initiated a lawsuit in Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada to compel the election of directors for the Company pursuant to NRS § 78.345, and on June 6, 2019 filed a motion for injunctive relief, which requested the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada set a record date and give effect to the Redemption for the purposes of determining shareholders entitled to vote in the election of directors, and the number of voting shares outstanding on such record date.”

It sounds like Mr. Webb is putting additional pressure on the Eighth Judicial District Court to decide on the lawfulness of Galaxy’s action to redeem Mr. Saucier’s stake. An affirmation from the Court should remove one overhang from the stock.

Where We Go From Here

Galaxy Gaming has made a lot of news so far in 2019, but I suspect there is more to come. First, the covenant waivers granted by Nevada State Bank are only for six months. I do not believe that the company’s current debt levels are sustainable. Net debt is ~$42M or over 5X EBITDA. In a cyclical industry like casino gaming, that is far too much. In order to return to compliance with its debt covenants, the company would need to grow EBITDA by about 80% in short order. The ability to sell into new jurisdictions should begin to show in financial results by the end of the year, but leverage will still be too high. I fully expect the company to raise some sort of strategic equity in the coming months. In the Q1 earnings press release, the CFO noted “several options to help it manage the significant increase in leverage.” If the company raised $20M in equity, debt levels would return to reasonable levels. It will also allow the company to pay Mr. Saucier a significant portion of the amount due on his note, which may make him more likely to accept the terms of his redemption.

The largest current overhang on the stock is the debt. A close second is the worry over whether the company can raise equity (and at what price) to pay down some of the debt. Obviously the higher the strike price on an equity raise the better. Galaxy has been knocking it out of the park from an operational perspective. First quarter results were excellent, and the company very recently received three new or expanded licenses. Yet the stock has not responded very favorably. Another quarter or two of 20%+ topline growth, in addition to higher EBITDA growth (i.e., margin expansion), may change that. The one license that has been pending for some time is California. If Galaxy can break into the large California market, that could be the catalyst to get the stock back over $2/share.

I liken the company’s current state to a game of chess. The board and management need to carefully navigate the debt levels, the banking relationship, the lawsuit with Mr. Saucier, a potential equity raise, existing shareholders, and the regulators in potential new operating jurisdictions. If the company feels it is close to entering California, it would make sense to wait for an equity raise. But Galaxy is also looking at a global economy that may be slowing after a tremendous period of growth. If Galaxy waits too long, it could put an equity raise in doubt. If it raises equity below the current stock price, existing shareholders could be diluted vs. the pre-Mr. Saucier redemption share count.

Obviously, the insiders know everything that is going on at the company and outside investors can only speculate based on asymmetric information. For now, I remain bullish on Galaxy Gaming. They’ve been growing revenue 15-20%+ for the last few years and have recently grown EBITDA even faster. The new gaming licenses should begin to contribute to growth in a meaningful way by the end of 2019. I still think the eventual endgame for Galaxy is a sale. As I wrote in my last article, nearly all the company’s costs are at the operating level (near 100% gross margins), so an acquirer can fold Galaxy’s portfolio into its existing operation with very little additional cost. If the company raises $20M in equity at $2/share, it would be valued at ~$58M. Net debt would be in the range of $21-$22M. If you assume an $8M EBITDA annual run-rate (Q1 EBITDA was $2M), the company would be well within its leverage covenants. Net leverage should improve each quarter, as I expect the company to generate $4-$5M in free-cash-flow this year. If the balance sheet is repaired and the litigation with Mr. Saucier gets settled, the EV/sales trading multiple could jump 1-2 turns. If it moves from 4 to 6X sales, the stock would trade to ~$3.50/share. Note that even at 6X sales, an acquirer could strip much of the sales, general and administrative (SG&A) costs out of the business and still have a very nice double-digit cash-on-cash return with healthy topline growth.

Conclusions

Galaxy Gaming is an attractive investment for the patient investor. It will take time for the balance sheet to be addressed, settlement of any litigation with Mr. Saucier, and for the additional licenses to be reflected in financial results. A risk to this thesis is an economic downturn. The company could see its growth slow or grind to a halt if the US and UK economies tank. However, assuming the debt can be addressed before the end of Q3 2019, the company should be fine to weather any economic downturn. On the next economic upswing, the stock should perform nicely. Either way, I like Galaxy at these levels. Operationally, the company has been knocking it out of the park for the last two years – growing quarterly revenues well over 20% on average. With the new markets coming online soon, new product offerings, and the potential for additional licenses, Galaxy is setup to continue its hot streak. If all goes according to plan (when does it ever?!), the overhangs on the stock should subside and more investors will get interested in the growth story. I would also like to see the company improve its investor outreach by attending conferences and holding quarterly earnings calls. I think the odds of that happening increase dramatically once the balance sheet is repaired and any litigation with Mr. Saucier has concluded. For now, I am content holding my shares as Galaxy continues to build out its business in a meaningful and profitable way. I would love to hear other’s thoughts in the comments section. Best of luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLXZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.