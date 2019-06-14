I'll Take Manhattan... And Vornado

Vornado is up 7.04% year to date, but still down 8.67% over the past 12 months, so it looks like a compelling buying opportunity at this price point. It also pays a generous dividend of $2.64 (yield of 4%).

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Manhattan apartment sales fell 12% in 2018 compared to the prior year and down 22.5% from peak levels reached in 2013. The downward trend continued through the first quarter of 2019. The Elliman Report noted this was the sixth consecutive quarter the Manhattan co-op and condo market experienced a year-over-year sales decline, and first quarter sales were the lowest in a decade.

Many factors contributing to the recent slowdown in residential real estate prices in New York City - political uncertainty, interest rate sensitivity, a Mansion Tax, and general real estate affordability concerns (median price of a Manhattan apartment is $999,000).

However, the stock market, despite a few swoons in late 2018 and in May 2019, has been particularly strong over the past year, which is usually a positive economic indicator for higher New York City real estate prices and soaring sales statistics, but the past 18 months have been particularly rough, especially since few expected such a swift downturn in the Manhattan market.

What’s a New York City real estate investor to do? Go commercial.

According to CBRE, 2018 Manhattan office leasing activity surpassed 32.4 million square feet in 2018, up 14% from 2017 and the highest annual total since 2000. The strong economy and stock market, which traditionally buoyed residential real estate prices in the Big Apple, instead drove pricing on the commercial real estate side.

High demand, lack of available supply and triple-digit per square foot rental prices on newly built construction projects are creating a strong base of support for the NYC commercial real estate sector that shows little signs of slowing down.

We have always been bullish on New York City and our best investment recommendation right now is Vornado Realty Trust, the closest you can get to a pure-play bet on New York City commercial real estate thanks to Vornado’s focus on Class-A office space and high-density urban retail.

Why New York?

According to a McKinsey report cited by Vornado in a recent 8-K regulatory filing, New York City remains one of the most appealing big cities for businesses in the United States.

From an economic growth perspective, New York City has captured the greatest share of U.S. (8.3%) and global GDP (2.6%) of all cities between 2010–2017, and created more jobs than peers across a diverse set of industries.

From a talent management perspective, New York City saw a net in-migration of 33,000 men and women with bachelor degrees between 2014–2017 and New York City is the most popular city for top U.S. graduates and approved H1B visa recipients. From a business sustainability perspective, New York City is the epicenter of job creation and business growth, with a start-up density of 154.7 per 1000 (more than San Francisco) and New York City businesses have acquired 13 billion in VC funding, four times more than 2013 levels and second only to San Francisco.

From a government transparency and technological perspective, in 2012, former Mayor Bloomberg passed the Open Data Law, which encouraged “all public City data be made available online by the end of 2018." Current Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Open Data for All initiative, sees data access as an opportunity for civic engagement and enhanced cooperation between the government, the public, and business interests. Information transparency is also spurring entrepreneurship that should prove to add efficiency and profitability for the New York City real estate marketplace.

For example, drawing from open data, the new Citiscape App tracks updates and notifications from the New York City Department of Buildings and Environmental Control Board to improve project management and communications that should lead to faster approvals and increased responsiveness before and during the entirety of the design and development process. “In New York City, where obscure code violations, archaic permit and licensing rules, and anachronistic approval processes used to cripple New York City real estate projects and add significantly to costs, open data will be transformative,” says Olga Khaykina, Citiscape COO.

These factors make New York the most attractive city from a real estate investment perspective, and directly impacts the short and long-term prospects of the commercial real estate sector.

Why Vornado?

Vornado is one of the largest landlords in New York City with ownership and/or management interest in nearly 20 million square feet of office space in Manhattan. Vornado's Manhattan office portfolio includes the global headquarters of Bloomberg, LP at 731 Lexington Avenue, the Neuberger Berman headquarters at 1290 Avenue of the Americas, over 10 million square feet in the Penn District, including PENN1 and PENN2 atop Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, and Amazon’s headquarters in New York City at 7 West 34th Street. With over 2.6 million square feet, Vornado also is the largest owner and manager of street retail in Manhattan, concentrated in Manhattan's iconic shopping streets and districts like Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue, Times Square, Herald Square/34th Street, Union Square, and SoHo.

From a valuation perspective, funds from operations, or FFO, is the best metric to use when analyzing a REIT. It starts with looking at a company's net income, but adds its depreciation expense back in. It also adds in amortization expense and subtracts any gains that result from the sale of properties. In the first quarter, Vornado’s FFO per share came in at $247.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $135.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.

Vornado is trading at a significant discount to net asset value (NAV) at 26.0%.

Vornado has substantial cash and liquidity, approximately $3.8 billion, to weather any short-term downturn and also exploit opportunistic investments.

Vornado is capable of generating a high return on investment, is profitable, has a high cash flow per share, and a high cash conversion rate. It also has a winning management team committed to long-term shareholder value.

Vornado is up 7.04% year to date, but still down 8.67% over the past 12 months, so it looks like a compelling buying opportunity at this price point. The 12 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Vornado Realty Trust have a median target of 73.50, with a high estimate of 82.00 and a low estimate of 69.00. The median estimate represents a +10.64% increase from the last price of $66.43. Vornado also pays a generous dividend of $2.64 (yield of 4%).

If New York City is the center of the world, midtown Manhattan is the center of the center of the world, and Vornado has the strongest position in the world in this coveted area of real estate. 67% of Vornado’s net operating income (NOI) is comprised of New York City office space and 21% of its NOI is New York City retail. This is as close to a pure-play as is currently available in the public equity markets.

For income-oriented investors interested in adding New York City commercial real estate exposure to their portfolio, without a real estate agent or a mortgage broker, take a bite out of the Big Apple with a side of Vornado.

We recommend buying at current levels and expect to see upside to $80 a share in the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.