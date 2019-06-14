Beer & Smokes

With defensive sectors like consumer staples once again outperforming, this analysis might suggest these companies deserve a premium in the market given their long-term alpha.

Of 30 subsectors, the 2 best have been Alcohol and Tobacco. This may have broader implications on ESG-focused investing.

Over very long-time intervals, investors have earned higher returns in lower risk sectors of the market, which deviates from what is expected in theory.

At its root, investing is about risk and return. We want to be well compensated for the risks we take. While some may contend that volatility is not a risk for "buy-and-hold" investors, rational investors should not be willing to take a more volatile path to get themselves to the same level of cumulative wealth in the future. If we take more risk, we want to get paid for it. However, as I have written in many past articles, higher risk investments have unfortunately not rewarded investors with higher returns.

In Thursday's article, I demonstrated that the risk/return relationship of the Sector SPDR ETFs has been negative since their advent in late 1998, a period stretching more than two decades. The highest risk sectors generated the lowest returns, and the sectors with the highest realized risk generated the lowest returns. The graph below demonstrates the relationship discussed in that article. This is the opposite of the relationship suggested by financial theory.

While I was using the longest available dataset for those sector ETF instruments, I was still left with a couple of questions (shared by several readers). Had the acute sector stress of the Tech Bubble, Financial Crisis, and more recent commodity drawdown uniquely impacted those sectors? Did steadily lower interest rates favor defensive sectors over this period? Was this relationship a function of a unique historical period? If so, it might be dangerous to extrapolate findings into the future.

As long-time readers are aware, when I need an expansive time horizon for market studies, I turn to the voluminous dataset of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. He has grouped industry returns into sub-groupings ranging from 5 industries to 49 industries. For my examination, I used 30 industries for two reasons. First, thirty carries special meaning as a representative sample size in statistics. Second, each of the monthly return series was fully populated at this number of industries.

The relationship confirmed what we saw in the 1999-2018 data on the major S&P 500 sectors. There has been a negative relationship between risk and return of sectors of the domestic equity market in this dataset stretching back nearly 90 years.

I have included tables of the thirty industries with annualized returns, an annualized volatility measure, and a ratio to describe risk-adjusted returns. The first list is sorted in descending fashion by absolute return. Tobacco and Beer companies head up the list. Two businesses that sell what can be addictive consumer products generated the highest returns. Maybe the zealousness for Cannabis stocks (MJ) has some support on this historical dataset.

The healthcare sector finished third, patching up some of the damage done by the first two sectors. Steel and coal lagged. Shortening the time horizon for Coal would generate even worse risk-adjusted returns as the industry has moved further out-of-favor later in the sample period.

The second list is sorted in descending fashion by a ratio of return divided by risk. Food, essential to human survival, generated the highest risk-adjusted returns. Tobacco, a product so addictive that it became heavily regulated more recently in the dataset, ranked second. Healthcare, another essential service had the third highest risk-adjusted returns. Beer did not do as well on the risk-adjusted return measure, but this period included Prohibition. Over the last 30 years, Beer has had the second highest risk-adjusted return (behind Healthcare). Surprisingly, over the last 20 and 30 years, Tobacco has generated even higher absolute returns than over the full dataset as the industry has consolidated amidst secular headwinds.

Steel and coal, two declining domestic industries that have seen global pressure, generated the worst risk-adjusted returns. Textiles, an industry that has shrunk meaningfully domestically, also generated subpar risk-adjusted returns.

Take a few moments to look at these charts - I believe there should be meaningful takeaways for Seeking Alpha readers as they think about their long-term asset allocation and industry selection. I think readers could probably do a fairly representative job of placing these industries in an ordinal fashion based on realized risk. We know that beer has more steady sales than automobiles, and that utilities are more stable than construction businesses. I am less certain that readers would have ordered the returns quite as well.

Over long-time intervals, less risky industries have generated both higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns. For those bemoaning the faddish nature of low volatility investing, this relationship has held over a period stretching back to the administration of Calvin Coolidge. I continue believing that investors should keep an allocation to low volatility stocks even after their strong recent run. One of the leading large cap funds is the Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (NYSEARCA:SPLV), which includes the one hundred lowest volatility stocks in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), rebalanced quarterly. That fund is industry agnostic, but will tilt towards lower risk industries populated by less volatile stocks. Powershares also offers small cap (NYSEARCA:XSLV) and mid cap (NYSEARCA:XMLV) strategies that have generated historic structural alpha.

In the literature on low volatility stocks, I believe this industry view is unique, and I hope that it helps elaborate on this theory. The higher risk-adjusted returns for the market versus the collection of the industries suggests diversification will continue to be an investor's friend. However, if all else fails, beer and smokes have been a good play!

