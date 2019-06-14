Viacom: Huge Upside For Patient Investors

The uncertainty of the CBS-Viacom merger has long cast a shadow over Viacom's stock, but as merger talks are set to progress in June, this headwind could fade.

Viacom remains an undervalued stock that has continued to perform well above targets. Aggressive cost cuts helped to boost the company's EPS above consensus in Q2.

The clouds are finally lifting for Viacom (VIAB), the media giant behind Nickelodeon and BET. For more than a year, investors have shied away from the stock due to the uncertainty of the company's planned merger with CBS (CBS). Following CBS CEO Les Moonves' firing in December, the deal has started looking far more likely as the two media titans are set to accelerate merger talks in June. In my view, there has never been a better time to get in on Viacom while the stock is still cheap.

Data by YCharts

It's foolish, of course, to like a stock simply due to its M&A potential - but there's plenty of strength in Viacom as a standalone company, as evidenced by its Q2 earnings results released in mid-May. The only plausible headwind on Viacom's stock, and the huge overhang on its single-digit P/E ratio, is the CBS deal. As this obstacle is removed, investors can return to focusing on Viacom's improving fundamentals and raising the stock to a more proper valuation.

Stay long on Viacom - my year-end price target on the stock is $49, representing 63% upside and a more normalized 12x forward P/E valuation based on forward EPS estimates of $4.05, per Yahoo Finance.

Stepping up the streaming game; monetizing a huge content library

One of the most critical drivers behind the "new and improved" Viacom is the company's brand-new initiatives in streaming. For the past several years, Viacom has seen a decline in affiliate revenues as the "cord-cutting" trend continues to benefit digital players like Netflix (NFLX). Like Disney (DIS), however, Viacom is taking steps to respond.

We note that without a strong content library, it doesn't matter whether Viacom is successful in setting up a streaming channel - but fortunately, the company has content covered. Viacom owns some of the most successful content libraries across several categories. As shown in the chart below, Viacom has seen 2% y/y share growth in its flagship networks:

Figure 1. Viacom media network metrics Source: Viacom Q2 earnings deck

The company has also maintained a #1 position across a variety of key age groups as well as among African Americans. As a reminder, Viacom's properties include blockbuster titans such as BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV.

Now, the company has turned its focus to monetizing this successful content library through streaming. Initially, investors took Viacom's production of titles for Netflix (NFLX) as a signal that the company had dialed back its ambitions for streaming. Last quarter, studio production for third parties contributed to a major portion of Viacom's growth, with the success of original titles like The Haunting of Hill House (which many investors don't realize is a Paramount Network title) prodding Viacom's management to project that studio production will eventually become a $1 billion annual business for the company.

This has not dampened Viacom's efforts in proprietary streaming, however. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Viacom is slated to launch a streaming version of BET, tentatively dubbed "BET+", sometime this fall. While streaming has become a very crowded category, BET's complete dominance and lack of clones in its category may make BET+ a home run for Viacom.

Note that this isn't Viacom's first foray into streaming. Comedy Central Now, which debuted earlier in March, is already available through Amazon Channels at $3.99/month. Viacom's acquisition of Pluto TV has also allowed it to make huge gains in adding streaming subscribers. Here's additional color from CEO Bob Bakish from his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call on the success of the Pluto acquisition:

In fact, since we announced the acquisition, Pluto TV's leadership in free streaming TV has only grown. When we announced the acquisition of Pluto TV in late January, it had 12 million monthly active users. By the end of April, Pluto TV had approximately 16 million monthly actives, a 31% increase in three months, and we have tens of millions of additional Pluto TV-enabled devices coming online over the next few months, so there is strong growth ahead. And it's not just usage, we are already making demonstrable progress on advertising monetization. Pluto TV has instantly added billions of ad impressions per month to the Viacom portfolio, and these are high-value impressions. The audience skew is young and is diverse and the impressions are overwhelmingly delivered on a TV glass in long-form premium content, which means it is a high-quality advertising environment."

Operating cost controls lead to significant EPS growth

Aside from Viacom's top-line initiatives in streaming, it's important to recognize that the company has made huge strides in profitability as well.

One of the major drivers behind this improvement in operating profits is a turnaround in the filmed entertainment division, which was a drag on the business in FY18 with a thinner film slate creating a poor y/y compare. This year, the latest Transformers installation, Bumblebee, which has grossed just under $500 million worldwide, helped to boost the film division's profits.

Q2 saw $20 million of operating profit increases in the film division, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of profitability improvements:

Figure 2. Viacom film division profit trends Source: Viacom Q2 earnings update

As a result, overall adjusted operating profits for Viacom as a whole remained flat at $637 million, despite a -6% y/y drop in revenues. Adjusted operating margins, meanwhile, rose to 21.5%, up 110bps from 20.4% in the year-ago quarter. The company's pro forma EPS of $0.95 also smashed Wall Street's estimates of $0.81 with 17% upside:

Figure 3. Viacom profit and EPS trends Source: Viacom Q2 earnings update

Year-to-date, Viacom has generated 6% EPS growth, with Q2 suggesting that EPS growth in the back half of FY19 may accelerate as well. Viacom's ~7.4x forward P/E would be more appropriate if the company was hemorrhaging profits, but conversely, this is a company with plenty of growth drivers. Note as well that the company has more than doubled year-to-date free cash flows to $719 million, allowing Viacom to gradually pare down its debt load:

Figure 4. Viacom FCF and debt trends Source: Viacom Q2 earnings deck

How should investors react?

For Viacom, the bullish thesis is simple: the CBS merger scenario has become far more likely ever since Les Moonves' departure, but even if the deal doesn't pan out, Viacom's streaming initiatives and studio profit improvements are substantial enough to drive a re-rating of the company's absurdly low valuation multiple. Stay long here and buy on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.