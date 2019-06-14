Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund: A Good Solid Closed-End Fund Holding

NEA is an AMT-Free bond fund which is particularly valuable for those subject to the AMT. But AMT-free bonds also avoid some potential problems with private activity bonds.

Back in 2011, I wrote an article on NPM, a municipal bond closed-end fund, which seemed to be quite popular and received a lot of page views. In that article, I discussed 14 factors which can be used to evaluate any municipal bond closed-end fund. At that time, I published a series of articles on several other specific municipal bond CEFs in different categories.

NPM no longer exists. In 2016, it was part of a three-way fund merger (NMO + NPM + NPP) which resulted in a much larger fund Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA).

In this article, I'll be writing about Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and will be updating the same 14 factors as in the 2011 article, with updates for present market conditions.

Before discussing the 14 factors, I wanted to review the meaning of the term "AMT-Free" in the fund's name.

There are really two parallel income tax systems in the United States - the ordinary income tax and alternative minimum tax (AMT). The AMT disallows a number of deductions that are allowed in the ordinary income tax code. Taxpayers must calculate their tax under each system, then pay whichever is higher - ordinary or AMT.

Many "private activity" municipal bonds - for example, those that fund stadiums, airports, or more businesslike enterprises - may be subject to AMT. If you have to pay AMT and hold such a bond, your interest income would generally be taxed at the applicable AMT rate - which could be 26% or more, if you’re in the AMT exemption phase-out range. Effectively, that means the after-tax yield on a municipal bond paying 2.60% would drop to 1.92%.

But the good news is that the 2017 tax law changes increased the phase-out thresholds for AMT from $160,900 to $1 million for joint filers. This means far fewer filers are now subject to AMT under the new tax laws. To find out if you are exposed to AMT, you or your accountant should complete IRS Form 6251.

Factor #1: What is the distribution rate?

In the current market, there are three “tiers” of national municipal bond closed-end funds. The higher risk leveraged funds have distribution rates in the 4.8% to 5.3% range. The middle tier lower risk leveraged funds yield in the 4% to 4.8% range. The safer, low volatility funds, which are mainly unleveraged, yield in the 2-4% range.

NEA falls in the higher end of the middle range tier and currently has a distribution yield of 4.76%. It pays a regular monthly dividend of $0.0535 per share or an annual distribution of $0.642.

Factor #2: What is the likelihood the fund can raise its monthly dividend?

To determine this, I look at the Average Earnings/Current Dividend Ratio. This ratio tells you whether or not a fund is earning its current dividend. If the value is well above 100%, it means the fund can easily afford to raise its distribution rate.

For NEA, the average earnings over the three months ending April 30 are $0.0544, which is higher than the most recent monthly payment of $0.0535. The Average Distribution Coverage ratio is now 101.8%.

I like to see a positive value for “Undistributed Net Investment Income” or UNII. This is the life-to-date balance of a fund’s net investment income less distributions. For NEA, the Average UNII per share as of April 30 is -0.0153, which is a slightly negative. But I'm not troubled by this since UNII has been trending higher. For example, as of March 29, the UNII was -0.0182.

Factor #3: What is the Expense Ratio?

The Baseline expense ratio which does not include leverage costs. NEA is one of the largest closed-end funds. As of April 30, Nuveen reported common net assets of $3.937 Billion and total assets, including leverage of $6.402 Billion. NEA has a baseline expense ratio of 0.94%, which is somewhat below average. This factor is a plus for NEA.

NEA will soon be getting even bigger. Nuveen has announced the Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) will be merged into NEA after a shareholder vote.

Factor #4: What is the discount to NAV?

NEA is currently selling at a -10.91% discount to NAV, which is about the same as its 6-month average discount of -11.53%. The three-month Z-statistic is +0.40, or slightly above the 3-month average discount. Overall, this factor is a neutral to slightly positive for NEA, since, on a relative basis, the discount is fairly high compared to similar funds.

NEA - Three Year Discount History

Source: cefconnect

Factor #5: How much leverage is used, and what is the preferred share asset coverage?

The following data is from April 30, 2019:

- Effective leverage: $2.24 Billion or 38.49%

- Average leverage cost: 2.65%

- Asset coverage: 275.14%

Factor #6: What is the AMT exposure?

NEA is an AMT-Free fund. Aside from the tax advantage for those exposed to the AMT, this also means that NEA tends to have little or no exposure to higher risk "private activity" bonds.

Private activity bonds are issued by public authorities to obtain funds to provide things like:

- privately-operated housing facilities

- airport, mass transit or port facilities

- sewage disposal, solid waste disposal, or hazardous waste treatment

- certain local facilities for water supply, gas or electricity.

Other types of private activity bonds are used for the construction, equipment, repair or improvement of privately operated industrial or commercial facilities. These are often higher risk and current federal tax laws place substantial limitations on the size of such issues.

Factor #7: What is the credit quality?

I look at the breakdown of AAA, AA, A, BBB, Below BBB & Unrated. Within the AAA category, a higher percentage of pre-refunded bonds is a positive, because these bonds are effectively backed by the US government.

This is the ratings breakdown for NEA:

AAA 11.1% AA 22.4% A 33.8% BBB 21.4% BB & Below 11.0% Includes unrated

NEA is a fairly safe fund with an average credit rating around A. I normally like to see the lowest rating category (BB & Below) less than 10%, and NEA barely misses the mark. But I will give it a pass, because it holds AMT-free bonds which tend to be a little safer.

Factor #8: What is the interest rate exposure?

NEA has an average leverage-adjusted effective duration of 11.70 years. If interest rates go up by 100 basis points or 1%, the net asset value of NEA would drop in price by about 12%.

In the current environment, it seems unlikely that interest rates will spike upward by a lot, at least in the near term. And, if interest rates drop close to zero (like they are in Europe), the high interest rate sensitivity can be beneficial.

Overall, I view this factor as a slight negative, but you can always add some other funds to your portfolio with lower duration and lower the interest rate exposure as needed.

Factor #9: What is the call exposure?

Owning a callable bond is similar to owning a stock and writing a covered call against it. But with the callable bond, the option is embedded instead of external. The call option is owned by the issuer and can have the effect of taking away some of your upside potential if interest rates decline significantly.

Here is a table with the upcoming call dates for bonds in the NEA portfolio as of March 29, 2019:

Next 12 Months 11.7% 13-24 Months 5.7% 25-36 Months 5.0% 37-48 Months 8.3% 49-60 Months 8.2%

NEA has some call risk over the next year. In the current market, most callable bonds are actually getting called. Keep in mind that call risk does not necessarily mean you will lose money. But it does reduce upside potential and can lead to distribution cuts in the future.

Factor #10: For a national fund, what is the breakdown by state?

Here is a breakdown by state for the NEA portfolio (top 5)

Illinois 14.01% Texas 8.29% California 7.82% Colorado 6.26% Ohio 5.92%

One state I like to look carefully at is Illinois, and I do not like to see the Illinois percentage exceed 10%, unless these bonds are highly rated (A or better) or for critical services like the water supply for Chicago. The Illinois percentage for NEA is 14.01%, so I took a closer look at the actual bonds held in the portfolio.

Many of the Illinois bonds had ratings of A or higher, and nearly all had ratings at least Baa. There were some unrated bonds, but I didn't see any bonds listed that were in distress.

Factor #11: How good is the trading liquidity?

NEA has an average daily volume of 450,000 shares and an average dollar volume of $6.1 million. I usually like to buy closed-end funds in chunks of $25,000 and do not like to be more than 10% of the daily dollar volume. NEA is quite liquid, since you can buy $100,000 worth in one day and still be well under 10% of the daily trading volume.

Factor #12: What percent of the portfolio is in Housing-Multifamily bonds?

I like to avoid funds where Housing sector bond holdings are above 10%. According to Morningstar, NEA only has 0.13% of the portfolio in this sector.

Factor #13: Fund management

NEA is managed by Christopher L. Drahn, CFA. He joined Nuveen in 1980 and first became a portfolio manager in 1988. He received a BA from Wartburg College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Minnesota. He is a member of the CFA® Institute, the Minnesota Society of Municipal Analysts and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Factor #14: Other analyst coverage

As of April 26, 2019, NEA was not covered by the Merrill Lynch closed-end fund team. Its "sister" fund Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was rated underperform.

As of May 30, 2019, the closed-end fund team at Wells Fargo run by Mariana Bush had NEA on their recommended list as Recommended Watch Level 1. There are three recommended ratings in decreasing order- Recommended, Recommended Watch Level 1 and Recommended Watch Level 2.

Based on the above 14 factors, I believe that NEA is an attractive core holding when available at a discount to net asset value above 10%.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service. This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.