XPEL Technologies Progress Hidden By Currency Headwinds

The shares aren't expensive and the company is awaiting its Nasdaq listing.

We think many of these will soon subside and growth will resume and indeed in April they were up 10% already.

The company's fast growth has stalled due to what seem to be temporary circumstances.

XPEL technologies (OTC:XPLT) produces protective coats for cars, both for the paint body (74.6% of revenues in Q1) and windows (7.4% of revenues, but fast growing at 56.4% y/y in Q1). According to the latest IR presentation, their competitive differentiators are:

These coatings aren't cheap ($4000-$5000 per car and they require professional installers) so they're basically for fairly high-end cars (they seem to be popular with Tesla owners) and this is noticeable on their website. A real differentiator for the company is their DAP software (Q1CC):

our software platform is a key competitive differentiator for us and creates a sticky relationship with our customers. Our DAP software is highly valued by our customers because it helps increase installation efficiency, which drives down labor cost, thereby, maximizing profits for our customers.

The company has introduced new products like the Fusion ceramic coating which is a complementary product so it can boost sales with existing customers.

It has acquired several installers like Stratashield, Transguard, Protex Canada, three Protex franchisees and Taiwanese distributor Apogee.

It's also moving beyond automotive to buildings with its protective film for windows XPEL VISION and the upcoming XPEL VISION PLUS which have considerable advantages:

Help lower your energy costs, making your home and/or office more energy efficient.

Reduced glare from the sun, so you can enjoy natural light without the increased eye strain.

Increased privacy in your personal environment.

Reject over 99% of UV rays which extends the life of artwork, rugs, drapery, and furniture.

Increases comfort by avoiding hotspots or inconsistent temperatures in your home and/or office.

Help protect your skin from damaging UV rays while indoors. VISION helps keep shattered glass in place, keeping you safe from glass fragments.

The company has enjoyed brisk growth over the past 5 years even if EBITDA and net income have joined the revenue growth but only lately when the case with 3M was settled in March 2017 (at no cost to the company):

The brisk revenue growth is far exceeding the growth of the market, from Grand View Research:

The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 449.37 Million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

And from Reportbuyer:

The global paint protection films market size is projected to reach USD 806.4 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding vehicle paint protection against bug splatters, stone chipping, and abrasions is anticipated to fuel the demand for paint protection films.

It's a little curious the assessments of the market size vary so much between these two reports, but they agree that overall market growth is in the mid single digits.

This is pretty strong evidence of the company taking significant market share and hence having a superior product (see SA contributor Panther Investments for some color on the latter).

The fact that revenue growth in the US was 35% even in an otherwise disappointing Q1 (see below) is another data point underlining their competitive advantage and share growth.

However, growth has stalled due to a series of special circumstances and the stock price has hit a little bit of a snag, and we feel that this provides an opportunity as the shares are well off their 52 week high:

Q1 Results

Revenue was actually down a little (-1.6% y/y to $24.7M) but up in the US (+36% y/y), the UK (+42%), Asia Pacific excluding China (+70%) and continental Europe (+11%) but down in China (-42% y/y), the Middle East, Canada (-20% y/y) and Latin America (-40% y/y).

The downdraft in certain regions was due to a series of special circumstances:

Chinese demand is suffering from a large inventory build up last year.

The company is making progress in the Middle East and expect growth to resume for the year.

If one excludes the two customers who participated in the liquidation of older product lines, sales in Latin America would have been up by 61%, rather than declining at 40%.

Continental Europe would have increased closer to 50% but for the euro and some other factors and UK sales would have been 51% higher but for the weakening of the pound.

So currency developments caused considerable headwinds and we think management does well to re-introduce constant currency figures in their filings.

Software revenue increased 22.8% and this is subsumed under total service revenue, which also includes (Q1CC):

access fees for adapt software, cut bank credits revenue, which represents cut fees charged for the use of our DAP software, installation labor revenue from the labor portion of installation sales at our company-owned installation centers, and training fee income resulting primarily from fees charged for attendance at our training classes.

Service revenue grew 21.3% to $3.7M and it's 14.9% of revenues. Installation labor grew 17.3% as the company also owns installation centers. There are also promising signs from Q2 with April sales up 10%.

Margins

Gross margin increased 300bp to 33% on improved mix and remains a top priority for management. The improved mix is mainly a side-effect of the lower China sales, which fetch lower margins. Currency headwinds also played a big role in gross margin development, producing considerable headwinds here as well.

But there are ways to improve margins, things under control of management:

The bill of materials

Ancillary cost like shipping

Pricing

The company is building inventory (up 25% from the end of last year) in order to be able to send materials to Europe by sea, rather than much more expensive airfreight.

Operational margins did suffer a little as a result of the revenue stagnation as the company is still in full expansion mode operationally, with SG&A growing 17.2% y/y, which depressed EBITDA (-$260K to $2.8M) and net income (-$229K to $1.9M) a tad.

Cash

While falling back a bit to $1.0M in Q1 after last year's strong improvement, cash flow is still well in positive territory and up y/y (from $0.7M in Q1 2018). There is little stock based compensation so dilution, apart from the odd small financing, hasn't been much of a problem.

The company has $4.37M in cash and equivalents on the books and $4M in long-term debt

Valuation

We can't say the company is particularly expensive. Last year EPS was $0.32 which gives the shares a P/E of 15, which is pretty cheap for a company with this growth profile:

Conclusion

The company was growing very fast but in Q1 (which is also seasonally weak) it hit a snag due to a raft of special circumstances that seem to be one-off. The shares weren't really reflecting fast growth and have come down considerably from their 52 week highs at $7.

While the shares still have a gray listing, they will soon be listed on the Nasdaq and we think this is a good time to buy the shares.

We see no reason why growth won't resume when the inventory correction in China runs its course (which seems to have been the biggest single reason for the Q1 disappointment) and we're quite eager to see how big the architectural market can be for the company.

With solid growth in the US which far outpaces the growth of the market and with windows and architectural markets as additional opportunities, we think the longer-term perspectives for the company are solid, especially given the fairly modest valuation.

