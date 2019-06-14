USANA Health Sciences And Its Real Value

A valuation analysis shows the difference in the share price vs. the value of the company.

China tariffs could continue to hurt this company, as 55% of revenue comes from China.

USANA is an exceptional business on paper, but the general risks that multi-level marketing companies face could cause additional risk for shareholders.

This year, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), has declined 29%. The stock has been trending downwards since August of 2018. Shares are selling near its 52-week low. In addition, the trade war with China is causing more issues, as 55% of revenue comes from China.

USANA is an ironic investment opportunity. On paper, the company is exceptional and almost “too good to be true”. But on the other hand, some investors don’t want to touch a multi-level marketing company because of the pyramid-scheme stigma and risks that come along with it.

This article will focus on the factual fundamentals of this company and show how exceptional it is. It will also reveal the inherent risks of owning stock in this type of multi-level marketing company.

Snapshot of the Company

USANA Health Sciences is a Salt Lake City, Utah-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells science-based personal-care and nutritional products worldwide. The majority of its revenue comes from outside the USA (Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe). The company uses a multi-level marketing strategy to sell its products directly through members. Its product lines include: Essentials (vitamin and mineral supplements); Optimizers (supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs); Foods (low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, etc.); and Sense Beautiful Science, (personal-care products for skin and hair).

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 77/100. Therefore, USANA Health Sciences is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. USNA has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that USNA seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share had been mostly increasing until 2015 when price began a downtrend that lasted until 2017. It’s price then rose in 2018 and dropped this past year. Overall, share price average has grown by about 156% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11%. This is a solid return, but nothing spectacular.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently throughout the past decade besides 2017 when EPS dropped.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, USNA is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and fairly consistent over the last five years, except for 2017. Five-year average ROE is good around 31%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So USNA easily meets my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 248 Healthcare Products companies is 6.15%.

Therefore, USANA Health Sciences’ 5-year average of 30.6% and current ROE of 33.5% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been stable at a range of about 30 – 37% for the past five years, except for a dip in 2017. Therefore, five-year average ROIC is very good at around 31%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5 year average of 16% or more. So USNA passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has exceptionally high and stable at a range of about 82% to 83%. Five-year GMP is very good at around 83%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So USNA has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

USNA’s Current Ratio of 2.64 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so USNA exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is solid in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is stable as well.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 14.3 indicates that USNA might be selling at a low price when comparing USNA’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of USNA has typically been between 16.5 and 20.1, so this indicates that USNA could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to USNA’s average historical PE Ratio range.

USNA does not currently pay a regular dividend to its shareholders.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative adjusted diluted EPS of 4.94. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, USNA is undervalued.

If USNA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If USNA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If USNA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is slightly overpriced at this time.

If USNA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If USNA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to USNA’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, USNA is slightly overpriced.

If USNA continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overvalued.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $80 per share versus its current price of about $74, this would indicate that USANA Health Services is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, USANA Health Services is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent and EPS.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

A drawback of this stock is that it has historically performed worse than the market (S&P 500) during economic downturns (economic crisis of 2008) and has taken much longer than the market to recover after a crisis or downturn. (See chart below).

Predicted Growth

The analysts that follow this company are all over the board and there isn’t really a solid consensus on what the expected growth will be.

Zack’s forecasts the current year growth until 12/2019 to be around 0.30%. NASDAQ expects the current year growth during 2019 to also be around 0.29%. Whereas, CNN Money is more generous and expects the next 12 months to produce growth from 41% to 68%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on USNA’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5 year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 16% and 12%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 16% and 8%, respectively. Therefore, when averaging these growth rates, our annual return could likely be around 13%.

If considering actual past results of USNA, which includes affected share prices, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in USNA:

Initial Investment Date: 6/9/2009

End Date: 6/9/2019

Cost per Share: $13.90

End Date Price: $74.08

Total Return: 432.95%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 18.21%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in USNA:

Initial Investment Date: 6/9/2014

End Date: 6/9/2019

Cost per Share: $37.10

End Date Price: $74.08

Total Return: 99.68%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 14.84%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 18% to 14%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in USNA, its existing products and multi-level marketing methods, you could expect USAN to provide you with around at least 11% annual return with more significant returns in booming market periods.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with USNA, you could expect to earn a higher short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in down markets, USNA has shown that it performs worse than the market at these times and takes a longer time to recover than the market. Therefore, if I were investing in this company, I would be wary of investing if there were a greater chance of a market downturn looming. I’d also go into the investment knowing that I might need to wait and hold onto the stock for longer than expected waiting for USNA to recover from a potential market downturn.

Without a doubt, on paper USNA is a great business with exceptional fundamentals. It would seem like an obvious choice to try and buy this stock when it is undervalued.

However, I do have personal concerns. I believe that the market still has a good deal to correct and a market downturn could leave me holding USNA for a longer than expected time frame. Another concern is that I was personally burnt before by another big multi-level marketing company (Herbalife).

Herbalife (HLF) was also a great company on paper, but being a multi-level marketing company, it was often under attack by critics saying that it was a pyramid scheme. One extremely damaging case was made against the company by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. After one series of Bill’s accusations, Herbalife stock plummeted 15% in seconds. The battle lasted years and kept the stock volatile while under scrutiny and investigation. Herbalife may have won the battle against Ackman in the long run, but both sides experienced much damage and Herbalife was forced to clean up some of its questionable, misleading, and predatory tactics.

USANA has many similarities to Herbalife, which also leaves me skeptical about this company. In addition, USANA executives have been caught lying on their resumes claiming to have medical and biology credentials that were false. In the past, it was found that 1% or less of revenue actually goes back into the scientific research and development of their products. According to past USANA documentation, 87% of associates fail to make enough from commissions to recoup the cost of their USANA product purchases with 67% of all associates making zero commission; and 72.2% of the company's commissions are earned by only the top 2.31% of associates.

This 2014 chart speaks for itself about how much USANA associates actually make versus the top-level associates.

This information about the company concerns me. As it’s easy to realize that the majority of customers buying USANA’s products aren’t actually real customers that have primary need for the products. They are more likely hopeful people being misled into thinking that by buying USANA’s products, they can then sell these products to “interested customers” and make an honest living from this viable self-business.

On the contrary, the associates soon realize that the majority are earning very little or nothing, and sometimes even losing money while buying USANA products that they don’t need in order to sell these products to other hopeful people interested in making income as an USANA associate. The cycle repeats and the main way to make any money with the company seems to be by getting other hopeful associates under you and by collecting commissions on the products they buy in hope of making some income.

While this business model proves to be profitable for the company, it doesn’t seem to be a business model that should sustain over the long-term because of the ethics of the business and the lack of having customers that are genuinely in need of the products. But I guess, the real product that USANA is actually pushing is the promise of a dream to own your own business and make a significant income. Unfortunately, this dream rarely becomes a reality and as more time passes and the associate pool grows the chances become less and less.

As a result of this information and my past experience with Herbalife, I personally tend to be cautious about investing in a multi-level marketing company. Though my mind tells me that it is logically an outstanding business, my heart makes me feel the additional risk that this type of company brings with it.

But other investors that are more confident about this company and its multi-level marketing business practices may find it to be a good investment for the long-term.

