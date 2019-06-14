Navios Partners: Best Deal Or Worst Mistake Ever?

Stable doesn't cut it. Despite a similar value and positive cash flow, NMM now trades close to a 75% discount to NAV. Is this a miracle bargain or a deadly trap?

NMM has been stable since, executing well. The parent is terribly risky, but has recently shown progress.

Note: The largest risk to Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) in my view is the potential for abuse from their GP, Navios Maritime Holdings (NM). This risk is heightened because I estimate NM is at least $200M underwater at this time (i.e. long-term debt exceeds tangible assets and equity by $200-$300M). However, NM has recently made a lot of progress, covered here. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) is a 'cousin company,' which has also significantly stabilized and is now poised to benefit from Middle East instability, our latest public report on NNA is posted here.

NMM trades near 25 cents on the dollar for net asset value... Is this too good to be true?

Image Credit: Point Me, Guy Downes

Navios Maritime Partners Overview

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a publicly traded partnership controlled by Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), with a primary focus on dry bulk and container vessels with attached charters. NMM was previously listed as my ‘top idea’ for 2018, but despite fairly strong fundamental performance, the stock pricing has been abysmal. In fact, I covered it as my official 'top idea' at Marine Money 2018, and since then the stock has lost an embarrassing 55%.

Source: Google Finance, NMM, 1-Year Chart

A market bystander might expect that this is due to massive cash outflows, terrible market performance, insider abuse, heavy dilution, or a combination...

In fact, none of this is true. NMM has generated steady cash flow over the trailing 12-months, there has been no signs of abuse, and they have actually initiated a repurchase with y/y share count down by about 2-3% and they have paid a well-covered dividend with a 10% yield. The sole major negative has been a recent 15-1 reverse split, but this has reduced the common share count to 11M, so no change to underlying value.

NMM Fleet - 33 Bulkers & 5 Containerships

NMM directly owns 33 bulk vessels and 5 containerships. The bulkers are primarily on the spot market (full fleet list here) with the exception of two strong Capesize charters into 2022. We previously expected them to transition back towards a dry bulk pureplay with their fixed containers eventually getting spun-out to Navios Containers (NMCI), but NMCI has also traded quite weak, making an equity swap near-impossible. In the meantime, NMM benefits from strong fixed cash flow from their containers, cash flow which is set to surge effective January 2020, when rates shift from $24.1k/day to $30.1k/day.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Fleet List, highlights added

This shift alone will add $11M of free cash flow for the next four years, nearly enough to support a potential doubling of the current dividend solely via this move. Ironically despite NMM's bargain-basement trading ranges, they are arguably one of the safest stocks in the dry bulk sector due to their fixed charters on 8 of their vessels (5 containers, 3 bulk vessels).

NMCI Ownership - Trades at 35% of NAV

Navios Containers (NMCI), which is one-third owned by NMM, was meant to be a bottom-cycle investment play, but the stock has been demolished in the current markets. Although NMCI itself has done fine (asset values are up from buying locations, decent EBITDA, good refinancings), the stock now trades at close to 35% of its own net asset value.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 15

The slide has been relentless, with the stock down 51% over the past 7 months despite decent results. The stock is barely off record lows.

Source: Google Finance, NMCI, 1-Year Chart

NMM invested their money into this venture in the mid-$5s, which obviously hasn't been great for their own NAV outcomes.

Current NMM Valuations

The following chart breaks down our current valuation of NMM shares per their adjusted NAV. Prior to giving them credit for the 5 far above-market container charters and the 2 above-market Capesize charters, NMM has an adj. NAV of $33.06 according to my calculations. Inclusive of the charter valuations, NMM sits at an adj. NAV of $44.25/sh.

Source: Value Investor's Edge, Live Analytics Platform, NMM Valuations

Based on today's close of $12.10, NMM trades at just 27% of NAV. Furthermore, when Q2 cash flows are figured in (Q2-19 is over 80% complete), we're at or below 25 cents on the dollar. If NMM has been repurchasing more (the latest disclosure was on 20 May), we could get close to 20 cents on the dollar.

Is there risk of parent abuse, especially by a desperate NM trying to avoid bankruptcy? Yes. This is a valid concern. Does it justify these wild valuations?

Repurchase Ongoing, Dividend 10%

The best part of this story is that NMM seems to be repurchasing at a steady clip. They repurchased nearly 4M shares (266K reverse-adj) between the end of January and 8 April.

Source: Navios Annual Report, Form-20F, Page 58

Furthermore, between 8 April and 20 May, they repurchased another 1.3M shares (87K split adjusted).

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Press Release, 20 May 2019

They have been steadily repurchasing, which builds up immense value at these discounts. For example, current adjusted NAV is $44.25/sh. If they repurchased 2M shares at $12.50, this would cost them $25M. However with just 9.2M shares outstanding, NAV would improve to over $50/sh.

Math: ($495M - $25M / 9.2M shares) = $51.08

Combined with organic cash flow, if NMM hovers around $12, we could soon be talking about 20 cents on the dollar.

Dividends

NMM currently pays out $0.30/qtr, for a 10% yield. Even during Q1-19 with dry bulk vessels at the depths of seasonal lows, NMM had 1.7x coverage of this payout. With the container uplift alone set to add $11M of cash flow, I suspect if anything we'll see enlarged payouts in the future.

Source: Navios Maritime Partners, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 12

Discussion Time: Best Deal or Worst Trap?

Regardless of which way this goes, this will be a fantastic investment case to study in the future. I am significantly long this stock and have added to my position steadily throughout the past few months. My personal view is that the markets are bonkers here and that although risks are legitimate, the discount has been blown far out of proportion.

NMM is my largest position by far. I look forward to a great discussion!

4-Year Anniversary Sale! To celebrate the 4th Anniversary of Value Investor's Edge (launched in May 2015), we are offering our largest discount ever for NEW members. Try it risk-free with a two-week trial with no obligations. Discount expires midnight 20 June. Deep value means you're against the market, which also opens major opportunities. The last time valuations were this skewed was late-2015 and Value Investor's Edge did exceptionally well. History is rhyming in 2019; relative values are the best I've seen in my entire career. Join our group of 400+ investors and associates as we uncover the best values in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM, NNA, NMCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to NMM or NMCI at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.