Bank OZK: Low Yield, But Recession-Resistant

The bank's stock is undervalued and has great prerequisites to appreciate in value going forward. I believe the current undervaluation is misplaced, and the company is worth more.

In this article, we'll take a look at Bank OZK, a recession-resistant regional bank focused on specific parts of the United States.

I don't own a whole lot of non-Scandinavian banks - pretty much just two. One of them is Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK). The allocation is fully sized, meaning I'm not really interested in increasing my exposure, unless something truly fantastic happens in terms of valuation. The price I paid for the stock is roughly where the price is today (slightly higher today), a price I view as a very clear undervaluation.

In this article, I'll show you why that is and why I think you should consider loading up on this undervalued bank despite the current market trends and despite risks going forward. You shouldn't load up at the time of publishing of this article (due to the current short-time volatility we seem to be experiencing), but this bank should be on your absolute watch-list in case of a downturn.

(Source: Forbes)

Bank OZK - A time-tested and recession-tested banking stalwart

Let's get a few things out of the way off the bat. There is a lot to love about Bank OZK. Founded back in 1903 as a community bank in Arkansas, the bank in its current form is a regional bank. The bank has 254 offices across 10 states.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

The current CEO, George Gleason, is the same lawyer who in 1979 bought the bank when it managed about $28M in assets. As such, he's held the spot for 40 years. Under Gleason's tenure, the bank has grown from these $28M to $2.8B in 2009 and the current asset value of $23.0B. The bank's focus is continued organic growth, a metric which the bank has delivered upon since its founding.

The bank services a retail and commercial bank to businesses, individuals, governmental entities and non-profits, and offers the typical service range of any full-service bank, such as checking, transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, IRA's and other accounts, such as time deposits. Loan products include things like residential, farm/non-farm, agricultural, construction, development, multifamily residential and specialized loans such as RV/Marine, business, USDA and others. For a full list of services, one does better consulting the bank's homepage, as the list would be too long, and not really relevant to account for in its entirety here.

Instead, let's check out their business.

Looking at the bank's track record, it's not hard to understand why Bank OZK is a favorite for many value-conscious DGI investors.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

Bank OZK is simply better than other banks at making money from a risk-conservative perspective. They manage to outperform comparative metrics, while at the same time being a risk-averse bank. And, that is pretty damn rare, in my experience.

Net interest income, a key metric I like comparing when I look at banking investments in Europe is an area where OZK shines, having achieved record net interest incomes for 17 of the last 20 quarters (Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

The company's primary income driver is loans, and the balances and yields on these loans are growing with each quarter.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

In addition, the mix here has finally become more appealing as well, with the bank's yield on non-purchased loans surpassing the yield of purchased loans. Previously, the bank's net interest margins were under pressure due to this more unfavorable mix.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

When it comes to the data on net interest margin, OZK once again manages to outperform the banking industry, looking at current and historical margins.

Perhaps one of the biggest arguments is that the bank is thoroughly recession-tested and managed the financial crisis and dot-com crash in a most stellar manner.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

Usually, the type of growth in common equity in a bank such as OZK that the company has experienced since the early 2000s is a sign that the bank is taking on greater degrees of risk to increase volumes. This, consequently, increases the degree of bank NPAs (non-performing assets) such as defaulted or in arrears, overdrafts/out of order credits or similar issues.

However, despite the increase in common equity, this percentage has not only remained stable but has historically trended downward.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

Simply put, in terms of its business, Bank OZK is one of the most efficient banks in America - and the numbers from S&P/FDIC prove this.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

Some more numbers

Numbers are key when looking at any company, but specifically a bank. Let's take a look at some more and ones provided by someone else than OZK.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

EPS and FCF are as stellar as the company's own numbers would have you believe. Historically speaking, this bank has been a growth engine unlike any other. In terms of the company dividend, a bare 3% yield is nothing to crow about - many of my Scandinavian banks yield over 7% at the current share price and have even better CET1 ratios than OZK, but I consider OZK safer still (and in their case, the CET1 ratio not as indicative or relevant).

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

A consequence of the low yield is an extremely conservative payout ratio for a bank. Few banks in Scandinavia have this sort of low P/O. Despite this, the dividend has skyrocketed. Had you invested in OZK in 2003, your dividend would have been an annual $0.44. Today, it's 0.92. That's an increase of almost 110%, not to mention the share price appreciation during that time. The average dividend growth rate per annum for this company for the past 20 years has been 22% per year - which is above the market average.

Recent Results

The bank has been in a bit of a slump for the past few quarters due to (among other things) a, for the bank, unique charge-off event during 2018, and the previous share price of above $50/share has, as a result, falling to today's levels.

Recent company results during 1Q19 were a non-issue, in the fact that there was really very little to talk about. There was a small EPS beat, but overall, the company's 1Q left investors with very little to either be concerned about (beyond previous concerns) or expectations of explosive growth going forward. The bank continued to grow its core loan profile, and about 2 weeks previously, grew the company dividend by 4.5%. The company's net interest margin saw some adjustments from fees and payments. These aren't exactly recurring, but nor are they unique or one-time effects. Like any business, however, OZK is not immune to seasonal effects or weak quarters, and the income this quarter was a bit under pressure from these effects.

When asked about net interest growth going forward during the company conference call, management was cautious due to seeing challenges in the deposit side of things (downturn in LIBOR rates). Due to the bank's 78% exposure of their variable loans tied to one-month LIBOR, such downturns tend to affect OZK more than others - in addition to a flattened/inverted yield curve.

So, concluding. An uneventful, boring quarter, with the management seeing potential challenges related to things where all banks face challenges.

Risks

OZK has faced some challenges during 2018 which saw the bank's share price collapse into a downturn since June 2018, with its historical lows during December of 2018. This was one of the companies I bought before and during December of that year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

During that time, the market did not like this bank. Why?

Well, during 2018, OZK experienced two defaults/charge-offs of $45.5M in their Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) Credit. The growth which I previously lauded and which the bank prominently boasts in its investor presentation had gotten too greedy and taken too high of a risk.

The specific wording during 3Q18 was as follows.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Bank incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group (“RESG”) credits. These two unrelated projects are in South Carolina and North Carolina, have been in the Bank’s portfolio since 2007 and 2008, and were previously classified as substandard. The combined balance of these credits, after the charge-offs, is $20.6 million.

Because OZK is actually exposed to a significantly higher amount of Construction/Development credits/loans, this is actually a significant risk to owning this bank. These sectors are usually considered to be higher risk than other sectors and, as such, provide the bank with the higher yields that have fueled the growth story here. The lesson for OZK, and for investors here, is that, obviously, this can go bad as well.

If we consider the RESG portfolio the culprit here, and the reason for the decline and pretty much only bank-specific risk, what sort of risks are we looking at going forward?

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

In my opinion, very little. The LTV ratio provides some safety here, and I believe the debacle with these charge-offs on an otherwise near-spotless record has done its share of shaping things up with the bank.

There is some risk to this, of course. If you believe that a recession is likely to hit soon (I'm not so sure, though I'm convinced we'll see more volatility), this sort of exposure to riskier sides of credit could prove disadvantageous during a downturn and expose the company to even further risk.

(Source: Bank OZK Investor Presentation)

However, in my view, the company's remaining loans are at such a low LTV rate and diversified to such a degree, that even a downturn and a subsequent stock price drop would only prove to be an opportunity for further investment in this bank. I'm not saying there's no risk for further depreciation - I'm saying that, long term, these credit risks are manageable for the bank, and long term, the bank is likely to thrive.

One needs to go into this investment with both eyes open, however, and if you consider this sort of RESG-related credit risk a problem, then you may want to reconsider.

However, one more, and the most important point.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In the end, even the charge-offs of items worth almost $50M that cause this sort of sell-off could be considered highly irrational and fear-driven - as I consider it to have been. However, I'm grateful, because it allowed me to fill up on this bank at a valuation of almost south of 8 P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even a valuation of 15.0 going forward provides us with 31%+ in annual returns based on today's stock price. I point out, this bank rarely, if ever, misses its estimates according to FactSet analysts. In fact, OZK could depreciate and trade at an average of 7.5 in blended P/E for the next 3 years, such as could happen in a recession, and you would still be making 2% annually. In my view, this makes this a very conservative investment, despite the credit risk and potential recession/downturn.

The valuation, as a whole, is absolutely excellent at this juncture - and it's the reason for my investments back in 2018 and why I would consider buying more if the price fell further.

Thesis

My way of setting myself up for success in troubled times, which I believe we are/will be facing, is to buy clearly qualitative companies at an obvious undervaluation. I don't care all that much if the company falls further - because if I've done my job, any such fall is short term and the result of more sentiment. In the sort of market, we currently have, finding such companies is a rarity. Whenever I find such a company, I try to immediately gauge if it would make a good portfolio fit and to what allocation/exposure I'm looking to get in.

I believe Bank OZK to be one such qualitative company - a bank. While I realize that in this I'm going very much by historical performance (or outperformance), and the popular mantra 'past performance is no indicator of future performance' is very true, I consider this company investable because:

The company's fundamentals, despite larger credit exposure to RESG, are qualitative.

Company earnings are showing signs of stabilization/no real further issues with other credits.

The thing that could unbalance OZK is a recession - and this would unbalance not only OZK but the entire market.

The valuation here is appealing enough that even if the company faces headwinds for 2-4 more years, in the end, you'd still make a profit/not lose money.

As such, my recommendation is one of "BUY", but I would wait and see what the market does going forward and whether we're headed for another correction - or something more, as I don't believe this Fed-induced surge will hold.

Recommendation

I believe Bank OZK at these levels of ~$30 /share to be undervalued and a "BUY". A P/E valuation of ~9 or below is good for this bank. While there is forward credit risk, especially in case of a macro downturn, I believe these to be offset by fundamentals and the valuation you're buying the company at.

I do recommend waiting for a bit more clarity in terms of market direction prior to investing.

Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.