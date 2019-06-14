Hold Pfizer: A Market Performer For Income

Pfizer’s cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased, share buyback, and still have cash left over for new product development.

Pfizer’s total return over-performed against the Dow average for my 54-month test period by 0.56%, which is all right.

Pfizer’s dividend has increased for 9 of the last ten years and presently has a high yield of 3.4%, which is well above average.

Pfizer (PFE) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company and is a hold for the dividend income investor. The management of PFE is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to Increase the dividend and add to their products. Pfizer is being reviewed by The Good Business Portfolio being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Pfizer has an interesting chart going up and to the right slowly in a bumpy pattern over the past five years. Compare JNJ's pattern to PFE, and it's obvious why I prefer Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and have JNJ in my portfolio: less volatility.

Fundamentals of Pfizer will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Pfizer passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Pfizer does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 9 of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 3.4% yield. Pfizer is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 76%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by adding new products. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PFE passes this guideline. PFE is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $238 Billion. Pfizer 2019 projected cash flow at $16 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6% just misses my guideline requirement. This future growth for Pfizer can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PFE just passes this guideline since the total return is 45.35%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.79%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,400 today. This makes Pfizer a fair investment for the total return investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. PFE's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $46, passing the guideline. PFE's price is presently 3% below the target. PFE is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 15, making PFE underpriced at this entry point. If you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend and fair total return that is in line with the DOW, you may want to give PFE a try and hope for upside earnings growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is fair, and the above average yield makes PFE a good business to own for income growth long term. At the present entry price, PFE has a 3% upside potential, but Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has shown to be the more stable company and has better CAGR and is a full position in the portfolio. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PFE interesting is the potential long-term growth of its biopharmaceutical businesses as the increases in the United States, and the world economy continues, but you must be patient to see if earnings start to grow with the company’s pipeline.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Pfizer over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 45.35% makes Pfizer a fair investment for the total return investor over my test period. PFE has an above average dividend yield of 3.4% and has had increases for nine of the past ten years, making PFE a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in December 2018 to $0.36/Qtr. from $0.34/Qtr. or a 6% increase.

DOW's 54 month total return baseline is 44.79%

Company Name 54 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Pfizer +45.35% +0.56% 3.4%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 30, 2019, Pfizer reported earnings that beat expected by $0.10 at $0.85 and compared to last year at $0.77. Total revenue was higher at $13.12 Billion more than a year ago by 1.64% year over year and beat expected revenue by $107 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and top line beating expected values and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2019 and is expected to be $0.74 compared to last year at $0.65, a fair gain. The graphic below shows the comparison earnings of the PFE business for 2018 and 2019 for the first quarter.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Pfizer is one of the largest manufacturer of pharmaceutical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). IH focuses on developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines that improve patients' lives, as well as products for consumer healthcare. IH therapeutic areas include internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases, and consumer healthcare. EH includes legacy brands, branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilar, and infusion systems. EH also includes a research and development (R&D) organization, as well as its contract manufacturing business.

Overall Pfizer is a good business with a low 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good world economy. The slow-growing earnings and revenue growth provides PFE the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The graphic below shows the pipeline summary of the PFE drug businesses.

Source: Earnings call slides

Also, as a tailwind, President Trump has lowered corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered, earnings of the Pfizer business should increase going forward.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and keep them the same. In early June the Fed chairman hinted of a possible rate reduction.

From April 30, 2019, earnings call Albert Bourla (Chief Executive Officer) said:

I'm pleased to report that we began the year with a strong first quarter. Revenues were up 5% operationally companywide. This was driven by 8% volume growth, offset by net pricing decline of 3%. If we look at our Biopharmaceuticals Groups, which represented 70% of our revenue base this quarter, we generated a strong 11% volume growth and realized a net pricing decline of 3%. We saw volume growth in several key brands, emerging markets, and biosimilars, and we got our Upjohn business up and running. Let's begin with our result also from the Biopharmaceuticals Group. This business grew its top line 7% operationally, due primarily to the continued strength of several key brands, including Eliquis, Ibrance, Prevnar 13, and Xeljanz. Eliquis had a strong start to the year, growing its revenues by 36% operationally in the quarter. Eliquis continues to extend its leadership in many major geographies around the world, and in the U.S., we achieved an all-time high prescription served [ph] for the brand this quarter. We remain pleased with the performance of Ibrance. Global revenues in the first quarter increased by 25% operationally to $1.1 billion. As you know, the Ibrance growth story is now predominantly in international markets, where we saw 107% operational growth in the quarter. This was driven by continued strong uptake in developed Europe, Japan, and certain emerging markets. In the U.S., we saw 2% growth, which reflected continued moderating volumes in approved metastatic breast cancer indications. For Xtandi, alliance revenues in the U.S. grew 6% operationally to $168 million. We believe our growth labeled indication, as well as the potential for new indications, represent a major opportunity to make a significant impact on patient's lives and change the standard of care in prostate cancer. In summary, Pfizer is off to a very good start in 2019. We deliver strong financial performance while reaching millions of people around the world with our medicines and vaccines. Our new commercial structure is designed to maximize today's revenue growth opportunities while transitioning the company to a period post-2020, where we expect higher and more sustained revenue growth profile. We remain focused on executing on our commercial strategies, managing expenses, advancing our pipeline, and prudently allocating our capital to position Pfizer for sustainable success.

The quote above shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Pfizer business and shareholder return with growth in future earnings and dividends. The graphic below shows the forecast for 2019, which has fair growth.

Source: Earnings call slides

I think economic growth worldwide will increase demand for PFE products. Also, the recent income tax reduction plan has put more money in the hands of development companies and will increase the cash flow of Pfizer, giving PFE stronger growth in revenue, earnings, and dividends.

Takeaways

Pfizer is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for nine of the last ten years, but fair total return looking back says, wait and see. Pfizer will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio, because the portfolio has an 8% position in JNJ that is a much better investment than PFE. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and fair total return potential, PFE and may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 8.2% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.4% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.4% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 6 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June which would be great.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 5.21%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review.” Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.