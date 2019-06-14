Waddell & Reed Financial: 6% Yield And Meets Graham's Criteria For Defensive Investors

I wrote about Waddell & Reed (WDR) in March 2017 (Waddell & Reed Financial Deserves A Second Look) when it was trading at $18.10/share. At that time, WDR, which is an asset manager and financial advisory firm overseeing actively managed mutual funds, was facing challenges from the trend toward cheaper, passive index funds, a loss of key portfolio managers, and the prospect of new fiduciary rules. WDR had seen its assets under management (AUM) drop from a peak of $126.5 billion in 2013 to $80.5 billion at the end of 2016. I noted in that 2017 post that WDR's 2016 results looked a lot like the company's 2011 results and walked through a comparison of WDR's financial metrics compared to those outlined in Benjamin Graham's The Intelligent Investor. I concluded that WDR met all of Graham's criteria for a defensive investor except for falling a couple of years short of the recommended 20-year dividend history. I also warned of a potential dividend cut and concluded that WDR was trading at favorable multiples to both its own historical multiples and to its peers.

So, what has changed in the past two years? In short, not much. WDR stock is currently trading at about $16.65/share. The dividend was cut from $1.84 annually in 2016 to a $1.00 annual payout currently (providing a 6.2% yield). Index funds have continued to gain in popularity and WDR's AUM further shrank to $71.7 billion at the end 2018 ($72.9 billion at 4/30/2019). New fiduciary responsibility rules appear to be forthcoming. On the surface, this appears to be a classic case of a melting ice cube. The stock has dropped $1.45/share over the last 27 months, offset by $2.25 in dividends for a total return of 4.4% over the 27-month period, which is pretty anemic compared to the 20.4% gain in the S&P 500 over the same period.

Is there any reason to be optimistic about this holding or is it simply "dead money" that should be redeployed elsewhere? Mr. Market's pessimistic personality will point out that WDR's revenues are tied to its AUM, and that as AUM decline, revenues will continue to decline and margins will continue to be pressured. In general, that would certainly make sense and is consistent with the chart below. Look closely at the right hand side of the chart, however. Note the slight uptick in AUM this year as equity markets recovered from the poor fourth quarter. Also note that the revenue bar has flattened out considerably despite the continued shrinkage in AUM.

Source: Author charts from WDR forms 10-K and 10-Q

What is not obvious from this chart is the divergence between revenues and AUM over the past few years. This next chart shows WDR's revenues as a percentage of its year to year average AUM. Note that somehow, WDR is managing to squeeze more revenue out of its AUM and, in fact, this revenue as a percentage of average AUM is not near its highest level of the past 12 years.

Source: Author charts from WDR forms 10-K and 10-Q

WDR's operating margin has tracked almost in lock step with AUM, as the bulk of WDR's operating expenses are distribution and underwriting expenses tied directly to the level of AUM.

Source: Author charts from WDR forms 10-K and 10-Q

What is interesting, however, is that WDR's operating income as a percentage of average AUM has been flat within 4bps over the past three years (0.26% - 0.30%).

In my 2017 post, I compared WDR's 2016 year-end results to its 2011 results. That comparison is even more interesting now.

Source: Author charts from WDR forms 10-K and 10-Q

Despite the drop off in AUM and the squeeze in operating margin associated with the lower AUM, WDR's trailing twelve-month revenues are essentially identical to their 2011 level, and its net income is also comparable to its 2011 level. But look at the EPS, dividend, and free cash flow. Due to a lower share count, the EPS level is up 8.3% and free cash flow is up 8.7%. Granted, there is seven-plus years between these two columns, so this is never going to pass as a growth story, but the patient has a pulse!

Despite all the negative trends facing WDR, it has managed to remain profitable and continue to crank out free cash flow. It is returning essentially all of that free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Are the share repurchases really prudent given the challenges the company faces? They may be. WDR's balance sheet shows $177.6 million of cash and equivalents and another $649.1 million of investment securities (primarily seed positions in its own mutual funds). These two line items total $826.7 million and comprise two-thirds of WDR's total assets. Total liabilities and redeemable non-controlling interests are $359.8 million. Theoretically, you could pay off everything on the liability side of the balance sheet and have $466.9 million (over $6 per diluted share) of cash and marketable securities left over.

One of my favorite valuation metrics is to look at a company's enterprise value (EV) compared to its free cash flow (FCF) generation. Because of the high amount of cash and securities noted above, WDR's enterprise value is only $525 million. Its trailing twelve-month free cash flow is $286 million and its average free cash flow over the past five years is $200 million. Therefore, WDR's EV/FCF is 1.8x based on current FCF and 2.6x based on five-year average FCF - both remarkably low multiples. Mr. Market is pricing WDR shares as if the company is going out of business in the next two years.

In my 2017 post of WDR, I compared WDR's financial metrics to those outlined in Benjamin Graham's The Intelligent Investor as being suitable for a defensive investor. I won't walk through all of the calculations again in this post but will note that WDR still meets all of the criteria outlined by Graham as summarized below:

Sufficient Size: WDR's revenues of $1,122 million exceed Graham's threshold of minimum size

Strong Financial Condition: WDR's current ratio of 4.41 exceeds Graham's target of 2.00, and WDR's long-term debt of $95 million is less than its net working capital of $750 million

Earnings Stability: WDR has posted profits every year since at least 1994

Dividend Record: WDR has paid a cash dividend each year since 1998, now meeting Graham's 20-year target

Earnings Growth: WDR's ten-year ratio earnings growth based on three-year average EPS is 1.62x, exceeding Graham's 1.33x minimum

Sufficient Value: WDR's P/E ratio based on three-year average EPS is currently just over 8x, well below Graham's target of less than 15x

Asset Coverage: WDR currently trades at 1.46x book value, just under Graham's suggested 1.50x maximum

Alternate Valuation: The product of WDR's P/E ratio and P/BV ratio is 11.7x, well below Graham's 22.5x maximum

So, now we must decide. Is WDR a great value opportunity for the defensive investor as Graham's criteria in The Intelligent Investor seem to suggest or is WDR a melting ice cube that will eventually succumb to market and regulatory forces moving steadily toward homogenized index and target date funds?

Please leave your comments below. I find this company a fascinating case study and value your thoughts and insights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.