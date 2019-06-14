VEA: A Good Way To Gain Exposure Internationally

ETF Overview

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) focuses on large-cap stocks in developed markets (excluding U.S. stocks). These markets are less volatile than emerging markets. The portfolio is diverse with nearly 4 thousand stocks but with higher regional concentration in Europe. It also has a low turnover and management expense ratios. The ETF is a good vehicle for investors seeking exposure in the large-cap international markets as its valuation is relatively lower than S&P 500 Index.

Fund Analysis

High exposure to Europe

VEA’s portfolio of stocks are mostly located in the Europe. As the pie chart below shows, about 53.7% of the portfolio of stocks are located in the Europe. This high concentration to Europe means that its fund performance can be impacted by the strength and weakness of the European economy.

As the chart below shows, Euro Area Manufacturing PMI has declined to below 50 this year. This is a sign that the economy is gradually decelerating. Since PMI is a leading economic indicator, we think investor should keep in mind of VEA’s exposure to Europe.

A portfolio of nearly 4 thousand stocks

VEA has a portfolio of nearly 4 thousand stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, its largest holding Nestle only represent about 1.5% of its total portfolio. This means that the fund is not concentrated into only a few stocks. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 holdings only represent about 10% of its total portfolio.

Market cap weight approach reduces its turnover ratio

VEA implements market cap weight approach to select which stocks are included in its portfolio. This approach selects stocks that have higher market caps. This approach basically trusts the wisdom of the stock markets to determine which companies are good companies to include. This approach effectively reduces the turnover rate as stocks don’t get swapped out of the portfolio that easily. This is evident in the fact that its 2018 turnover ratio was only 3%. We like its low turnover ratio, but investors should keep in mind that Mr. Market is not always right. There will be stocks (or sectors) that have fallen out of favor by investors based on market sentiment. For example, energy stocks only represent about 6.5% of VEA’s portfolio right now. However, this sector had much higher weight when the oil price was above $100/barrel.

Currency risk

Since VEA does not have hedge against currency, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Investors should pay attention to currency exchange rates of Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pounds as a large chunk of the portfolio’s stocks are traded in stock markets using these currencies.

Low management expense ratio

Vanguard charges a very low management expense ratio of 0.05% for VEA. Its MER is lower than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) 0.10% but higher than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF’s (SPDW) 0.04%.

Performance relative to peers

VEA’s price performance led other ETFs such as IXUS and SPDW. As can be seen from the chart below, its performance since 2013 of 23.6% is better than SPDW’s 22.5% and IXUS’s 18.1%.

Valuation not expensive relative to S&P 500 Index

The price to earnings ratio of VEA’s portfolio is about 13.7x. This is several multiples lower than the ratio of 16.4x of the S&P 500 Index. However, the broader S&P 500 Index has a much higher earnings growth rate of 10.8% than VEA’s 8.3%. Overall, we think VEA’s valuation is fair and is a good alternative to S&P 500 index especially for investors wanting to invest in large-cap stocks. However, investors should keep in mind that VEA’s average annual return of 6.5% in the past 10 years lags behind S&P 500 Index’s 10.5%.

Investor Takeaway

VEA has a portfolio of international large-cap stocks with low cost MER. Its valuation is not expensive relative to the S&P 500 Index. We think it is a good vehicle for investors to gain exposure to international stock markets.

