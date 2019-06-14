Alarm.com - Multiple Catalysts Make It A Long-Term Buy

Investment Thesis

Alarm.com (ALRM) has a number of catalysts that make the stock a good long-term buy. It has a solid economic moat in an industry with solid macro trends. The firm is expanding into new areas and globally, which will lead to huge increases in revenue moving forward.

ALRM has 7000 security clients with ALRM focusing on the technology side, so its customers can focus on selling, installation and services.

Mispricing

Economic Moat – Market Leader

ALRM has an economic moat, in that it is a market leader with its SAAS product for home security companies. This gives it favorable pricing power, which increases as its market share increases. This has caused cash flow margins to increase 50% recently. The firm has 7000 clients out of a total market of 13,000, which is 2/3rds of the market. This allows the firm to continue to pursue opportunities to increase its market share and sell more to its existing customers.

We see it's hard for a competitor to effectively compete with ALRM. ALRM has built up a solid brand in its industry and has a clear advantage over anyone else that wanted to challenge them. ALRM generates sustainable stable revenue due to its position with 94% of its customers for its SAAS and license staying on board each year. This is in the high side of its historical range of 92-94%. The revenue generated from SAAS is at a high gross margin of 84.6%. This makes ALRM a very profitable company.

Connected Home – Long-Term Trend

The connected home is a long-term macro trend, with software playing a key aspect of the connected home. ALRM as highlighted has an economic moat with its platform and a first-mover advantage. When smart home systems are bought as well, market data has shown that security is the main focus. Smart home security services get an extra $15 per month for every new hardware device according to Parks Associates. We see this as a catalyst for increased revenue as devices increasingly become connected to the home. 40% of all account created include an add on device such as a home camera or home automation hardware.

Garage doors and door locks are increasingly becoming part of the connected managed home and this provides a huge amount of data to ALRM to introduce new product innovations. This will allow ALRM to increase its SAAS-based revenues and operating cash flow margins.

Technology (AI And Improvements)

The increased data and usage allows ALRM to increase its AI capabilities. This is another pro to its huge market share, and highlights the economic moat that it has, that competitors would find hard to compete with. ALRM has introduced significant new software capabilities for business.

Artificial Intelligence uses the huge amount of data from their Access Control Solution to alert the right people about any irregular events. This provides significant insights to their commercial subscribers. These features only increase with scale.

ALRM is increasingly using its first-mover advantage to expand its technology capabilities in other areas. This includes the ability for enterprise customers to monitor videos feeds from multiple geographical locations with a single click. Another feature is a mobile app highlight feature that provides a 20-40 second highlight of the most significant features for the day. We believe that these new AI and technology capabilities will only strengthen ALRM’s economic moat. At the same time, it makes the company more attractive to existing and new customers.

Expansion

ALRM is expanding to the small-medium business space. In its recent earnings call, the CEO highlighted how it can now offer these businesses access to software that only large corporations could before. There are 4 million of these properties in this space in the US. The exciting thing about ALRM moving into this sector is that the Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) is double that of their existing residential security ARPU. This is another powerful catalyst for ALRM to increase its revenue substantially over the long term.

International Sales

ALRM has only scratched the surface internationally, with most of its sales in the US market. Only 5% of sales at the moment are international, but the company is expanding internationally into 36 new countries and this has the potential to lift revenue by 20%. We therefore see this as being a catalyst for increased revenue for the company moving forward.

Fundamentals

ALRM is a growth company and has a P/E to reflect that of 39.38. The medium P/E of the software application industry is around 24.79. This discount is there because the companies do not have the same growth potential and expectations that ALRM does. In 2020 alone, ALRM is projected to grow EPS 14%. ALRM has the catalysts that will lead to increasing revenue that will continue to bring the P/E down over the long term. ALRM has outperformed the market, with a return of 21% for the year. The company has recently pulled back 27% from its highs in May due to China trade war fears. This presents a good opportunity to buy an attractive company for the long term.

ALRM has a very healthy level of debt and liquidity. There is no immediate risk of bankruptcy for the company. This is reflected by a current ratio of 3.2 and quick ratio of 2.8. The amount of cash that ALRM has, almost covers the entire 'Total Liabilities.' This is with $146,061,000 in cash and $163,396,000 in total liabilities. The immediate debt 'Current Liabilities' being only $75,270,000. The total Debt/Eq is a low 0.23.

Risks

China

ALRM has faced headwinds in the short term because of the ongoing trade war between the US and China. A third of ALRM’s hardware is imported from China. ALRM’s costs could potentially increase if they aren’t passed on to consumers. This has caused ALRM to recently pull back from $70 to $53.84, providing an attractive entry point. We see this as a good thing for a patient long-term investor, who can see the potential the company has over a longer time frame.

Conclusion

There is a good entry point here due to the recent pullback on the Chinese trade wars. The firm has a lot of catalysts that will lead to increased revenue in the long term. The trend towards smart homes will only increase revenue and the cross-selling that the company will be able to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.