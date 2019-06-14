Dorian LPG: The Cash Machine You've Never Heard About

Dorian LPG (LPG) is earning over $1/sh in cash flow per quarter at these rates, 85% upside just to net-asset-value ("NAV").

The latest daily quotes are nearly $60k/day, and could reach 6-figures if instability continues.

The arbitrage between US-China is wide-open and Arabian Gulf instability could further add to rates.

LPG shipping markets have been depressed for several years, with Very-Large Gas Carriers ("VLGCs") among the worst performers.

Image Credit: Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Overview

Dorian LPG (LPG) is a pureplay on the VLGC sector with an ultramodern fleet of 22 vessels, 19 of which were built within the past 3-4 years. The majority of Dorian’s fleet is exposed to the spot market, which has been surging lately and places them in perfect position to capitalize on the latest surge in rates. Dorian has released a new presentation just 10 days ago, which reviews their investment case and updates for current market conditions.

Dorian has several peers in the market including BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) and Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), but I believe LPG has the best fleet and the best balance sheet, and they also have the most liquid US-traded shares.

Despite rates improving, LPG stock hasn't moved substantially, with the stock actually slightly down y/y despite enormous market improvements.

Source: Google Finance, LPG Quote, 1y chart, highlight added

LPG has approximately 55.2M shares outstanding, for a current market capitalization of nearly $450M.

Perfect Market Positioning

The best part of Dorian's fleet is that 19 out of 22 of their vessels are modern eco-design with near full spot market exposure. They are benefiting from the full run-up of these rates. Additionally, as discussed on their latest conference call, as of 31 May, lender restrictions on dividends and repurchases have expired, so we might see some near-term capital return activity if rates persist. They had $67M in cash as of 31 March and no refinancing requirements until 2022.

Current spot rates are reportedly as high as $62k/day per Poten's 13 June Daily Briefing (alternatively, Fearnley's reported $57.5k/day as of 12 June). Recent disruptions in the Middle East could send rates running even higher.

US is Displacing OPEC

The story here is similar to what we are witnessing with crude tankers as US exports are rapidly displacing exports out of the AG. This is shown in the slide below, keep in mind that USG-Asia is around twice the distance as AG-Asia.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 9, markings added

This means that even if demand growth out of Asia is fairly muted, ton-miles (i.e. demand for shipping) could rocket over the coming 1-3 years. Over the past five years, the US share of global LPG exports has surged from 15% to 34% and I believe the United States could control at least 45-50% of the market by 2022. With Asia (including India) as the largest consumers, this continued displacement of the AG (51% down to 41%) is very good for shipping. I suspect AG will drop to 30% or less of global capacity by 2021, which could be accelerated if current crisis activity continues.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 10, markings added

Dorian is also expecting this growth, pointing to a growth from 31.7 mtpa in 2018 to 44.5 mtpa in 2021-2022 based on current projects alone. I suspect we might see additional sanctioned capacity even beyond these figures.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 13, markings added

China has been a major consumer, but India is where the hefty growth is at, recently surpassing Japan to become the world's 2nd largest importer. After an odd pause in 2018 due to less heating demand and slower growth in cooking conversions, their consumption growth is back to breakneck pace, up over 40% y/y. Their government is forecasting 11-12% growth consistently for the next five years.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 19

Dorian Set to Dominate IMO 2020 Landscape

Beyond the regular growth aspect, Dorian LPG is set to dominate their peers as we move into 2020. The majority of their fleet are Korean Eco-Design vessels, with the best fuel consumption profiles in the world. Dorian expects their vessels to outperform competitors by up to $2-3M per ship per year depending on fuel prices- that's nearly $1/sh per year in just fuel surplus.

Source: Dorian LPG, June Presentation, Slide 26

Rock-Bottom Valuations

Dorian is fairly easy to value and they are US-listed with readily available 10-Q and 10-K filings available (latest annual report here). As of March 31, 2019, they have net debt (view page F-2) of approximately $570M.

This compares to current fleet valuations of nearly $1.4B, according to the latest data from VesselsValue, the preeminent source for live fleet valuations.

LPG also has six vessels financing under sale leaseback transactions:

Source: VesselsValue, LPG Fleet Profile, 13 June 2019

This means LPG has a rough net asset value ("NAV") of about $830M. With 55.2M shares outstanding, LPG's NAV is nearly $15/sh, an 85% premium to current prices.

Soaring Cash Flows: Over $1/sh Per Quarter

LPG is generating tremendous cash flows at these rates. I estimate their current cash breakeven at about $17k/day. At $60k/day spot rates and 90% utilization, LPG is capable of generating well over $1/sh per quarter.

Math: ($60k x 365 days x 90% x 19 spot vessels) + ($35k x 365 days x 95% x 4 TC vessels) - ($17k x 365 days x 23 total vessels) = $280M/yr $280M / 55.2M shares / 4 qtrs = $1.27/sh per quarter

Even if the $60k/day rates are just a flash in the pan (I don't believe they are, but rates can always slip back), this stock is still absurdly priced. Dorian could sell their entire fleet, even at a steep discount to current valuations, and still drive 50-60% equity upside. Add in the cash flows and this is simply wild.

Conclusion: Fair Value Estimate $12-$15+

I believe Dorian is an exceptional opportunity at these prices as they have been held back by terrible shipping sentiment even as rates have been soaring over the past two months with no respite.

Even at a 20% handicap to NAV to allow for risks of the market weakening, we still arrive at a 'fair value estimate' of $12.00.

At NAV, we're hitting $15, and then adding over $1/sh for each quarter with these types of rates. At the current price of $8.05, this is a remarkable buying opportunity for those who are paying attention.

4-Year Anniversary Sale! To celebrate the 4th Anniversary of Value Investor's Edge (launched in May 2015), we are offering our largest discount yet for NEW members. Try it risk-free with a two week trial period with no obligations. Deep value means you're going against the market, which also opens major opportunities. The last time valuations were this skewed was late-2015 and Value Investor's Edge did exceptionally well. History is rhyming in 2019; relative values are the best I've seen in my entire career. Join our group of 400+ investors and associates as we uncover the best values in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to LPG with more stock or more options at any time, especially if prices remain weak.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.