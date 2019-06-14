PG&E Impact Overblown - Clearway Energy Is A Buy

In February, I wrote an extensive guide on YieldCos, including Clearway Energy (CWEN) that you will be able to find on my profile page. In that article I argued that Clearway Energy’s fair value excluding growth or PG&E (PCG) impact was $19.40. Recent events have prompted me to revisit the investment case. Last week, it was reported by the WSJ that bankruptcy court ruled that PG&E can pull out of green power deals. These deals are PPA's, power purchase agreements that agree on a fixed price for a period of usually 15 to 25 years and are paramount to the investment case of green energy. Though the outcome was expected by many with knowledge on the matter, some investors clearly had hope as CWEN underperformed on the day the news came out.

In this article I will examine the fair value of the projects at risk, and take a fresh look at the fair value of the company.

California Valley Solar Ranch. Source: DOE

The core of the 'contracts' matter

Rates on renewable energy projects negotiated 10 years ago are higher than those today because the cost of producing renewable energy per MWh has gone down in the meantime. The chart below shows the global PV (photovoltaic) solar cost figures by year and should give an idea about why renegotiating at today’s rates would be devastating to project profitability and cash flow.

Source: Irena.

So obviously, abandoning past contracts, like a bankruptcy allows PG&E to do, saves costs. On the other hand, there is political pressure from no one less than the governor of California on PG&E to keep the contracts in place. Given the state’s ambitious energy goals to be 100% renewable by 2045, it has little choice but to do all it can to keep investor confidence high and project capital costs low.

Projects at risk

In accordance with Clearway’s pleasant habit of clear and extensive reporting, it has disclosed a table with 2019 CAFD estimates of at-risk projects as well as other useful data.

As I stated in my previous article covering CWEN, I believe PG&E will not attempt to renegotiate Marsh Landing. The most important reason not to do so is because the need for backup gas-fired power plants to prevent blackouts is higher than ever due to the growing supply of renewable energy. Bear in mind that Clearway doesn’t sell the electricity, but just the availability of the plant.

The other projects are solar plants and most of them are financed with nonrecourse project debt and will likely go bust if rates go down significantly. This is almost inevitable, given the significant leverage at these projects. For example, CVSR has a debt of $886m which requires between $65m and $70m annually to service and an EBITDA I estimate at $87m, so even a 25% revenue cut would surely wipe out the $22m CAFD CWEN receives from it completely.

Source: CWEN 1Q19 earning presentation.

The next question is how losing most of these projects would affect multiples of the stock. Regarding direct exposure, I assume leveraged PV projects to be bankrupt but not impact the company further as the projects are ring-fenced. I estimate other directly exposed projects are to take a 50% EBITDA hit, consistent with PV solar cost declines over the past 5-10 years.

Multiples

The multiples in the blue sky scenario (which is that PG&E leaves CWEN alone) and the scenario that takes into account full impact on solar PV projects as of 2019 is shown below.

Source: author’s own calculations.

Clearly, the impact is negative on multiples. The apparent silver lining is that because the PV projects were highly leveraged, bankruptcies will actually lower the overall leverage of the company. More good news is that CAFD and EBITDA multiples will still be better than the peer group average. The stock has better CAFD multiples today than in autumn last year before the PG&E bankruptcy, even when accounting for the effects from the PV projects with direct PG&E exposure.

Class A shares

Besides its ‘regular’ class C shares, CWEN also has class A shares (CWEN.A) that have 100 times the voting power but roughly half the number of shares outstanding versus the class C shares. Because independent shareholders as a group have less than 50% of voting power, investors care more about the liquidity of their shares and therefore put the class A shares at a 5% discount. In the table with stock multiples above, I used the weighted average price of the classes A and C.

While I strongly believe that my scenario of ‘CWEN after PG&E impact’ is fair and fully captures the reasonable maximum impact from renegotiating the contracts, this still renders CWEN cheap.

U.S. DOE loan guarantee

Not only is CWEN cheap even after PG&E impact, that impact could well be overblown. It happens to be so that the U.S. DOE guarantees the project debt of the California Valley Solar Ranch, the biggest solar project on the list, one for which I have a fair value to CWEN of $215m (at an 8.5% discount rate). The project loan balance outstanding is $880m and I doubt if PG&E wants to provoke its most important regulator, taxpayers, and lawmakers even further despite its bankruptcy status. Atlantica Yield (AY) seems quite confident that its Mojave solar plant, that also has a DOE loan guarantee, will be safe. Perhaps AY was too optimistic by increasing its dividend and CWEN was sufficiently prudent by lowering theirs, but time will tell.

Fair value

Probably the best way to value YieldCos is to forecast project and corporate cash flows and discount these back to today. The method used is the same as set out in the YieldCo guide, and takes into account project technology used, its debt level, PPA maturity, etc. The result of this DCF exercise, when subtracting the proportionate impacted projects from the CAFD (which hurt FV by over $450m), is shown below.

Source: author’s own calculations, using a discount rate of 8.5%.

So the DCF model shows a FV of $17.9 per share, using a rather harsh 8.5% equity discount rate. This forecasts still an upside of 18% for the class A shares and makes the stock interesting. Bear in mind that using the same method and discount rate, the peer group is overvalued on average.

Conclusion

Clearway Energy is cheap on both multiples and discounted cash flows. As there will definitely be market reaction on the stock when PG&E cancels its current commitments, the best course of action for opportunistic investors is likely to wait for that moment. For an investor who trusts regulators and lawmakers to help out renewable energy producers, Clearway Energy is a very strong buy. Investors who, like myself, are somewhat bearish in this market and like utility in their portfolio, this is also an attractive stock to have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.