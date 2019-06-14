IPO Update: Grocery Outlet Holdings Prepares $275 Million IPO

GO is growing moderately but the IPO appears highly priced, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

The firm operates a network of independently-owned grocery stores in the U.S.

Grocery Outlet Holdings intends to raise $275 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Grocery Outlet (GO) has filed to raise $275 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates a franchised network of grocery stores in the U.S.

GO is growing moderately with its ‘capital light’ approach, but the IPO appears expensive at a 3.3x multiple of industry giant Kroger’s valuation.

Company & Technology

Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet was founded in 1946 as an extreme-value retailer and markets its products through a network of 316 independently-operated stores as of March 31, 2019.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Eric J. Lindberg, who has been with the firm since 1996 and was previously IT & Search Placement Manager at MSI International.

GO’s flexible buying model, which leverages a centralized purchasing team with long-standing and actively managed supplier relationships to acquire products at discounts, allows them to offer branded consumables at prices usually 40% to 70% cheaper than those at convenience retailers.

The company’s line of stores is managed by ‘entrepreneurial independent operators,’ each tasked with introducing a neighborhood feel throughout the given retail location through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Customer Acquisition

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 30, 2019 25.2% 2018 24.4% 2017 24.6%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, was stable in the most recent periods, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 30, 2019 0.4 2018 0.4

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the US supermarkets and grocery stores industry is projected to grow by 1% in 2019 to reach $655 billion, representing a CAGR of 0.9% between 2014 and 2019.

The market had grown during the period due to increasing per-capita income which caused consumer to switch to organic and all-natural, premium brands, although inflating prices have also kept many to the private-label brands.

Major competitors that partake in the supermarkets and grocery stores market include:

The Kroger Co. (KR)

Albertsons Companies

Publix Super Markets

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

GO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing topline revenue

Gross profit increase and fluctuating gross margin

Increased operating profit, stable operating margin

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are major financial metrics from the company’ most recent registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 30, 2019 $ 606,271,000 10.1% 2018 $ 2,287,660,000 10.2% 2017 $ 2,075,465,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 30, 2019 $ 187,017,000 10.9% 2018 $ 695,397,000 10.1% 2017 $ 631,883,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 30, 2019 30.85% 2018 30.40% 2017 30.45% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 30, 2019 $ 21,656,000 3.6% 2018 $ 82,467,000 3.6% 2017 $ 76,936,000 3.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 30, 2019 $ 3,774,000 2018 $ 15,868,000 2017 $ 20,601,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 30, 2019 $ 22,240,000 2018 $ 105,811,000 2017 $ 84,703,000

As of March 30, 2019, the firm had $1.75 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $854.6 million.

IPO Details

GO intends to sell 17.187 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $275 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.05%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds received by us from this offering to repay the term loan outstanding under our second lien credit agreement (our “Second Lien Credit Agreement”) and any remainder to repay a portion of the term loan outstanding under our first lien credit agreement (our “First Lien Credit Agreement,” and together with our Second Lien Credit Agreement, our “Credit Facilities”).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton, Cowen, and Penserra Securities.

Commentary

I previously wrote about GO’s IPO prospects, but we now have additional financial results, for the first quarter of 2019.

However, the overall financial picture hasn’t changed. The firm is growing moderately with a stable operating margin and intends to pay down debt with the IPO proceeds.

The market opportunity for its ‘capital light’ approach is an interesting one, but Amazon (AMZN) is preparing to enter the market with its new “Go” stores that may feature lower operating costs due to checkout automation and an easier consumer use case.

Grocery Outlet has a much looser, independent structure, so the firm’s ability to roll-out new technology approaches may be limited.

As to valuation, GO is asking investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 0.94. This is roughly a 3.3x multiple of the same metric for industry heavyweight Kroger (KR).

While GO is growing revenue at around 10% per year and Kroger had a 1.22% revenue contraction in the most recent year, I have concerns about paying such a premium.

Accordingly, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL due to high valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 19, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.