Tesla Bears Don't Panic

Even if Tesla achieves record overall deliveries, falling sales of the high margin S and X models mean that profits will be out of reach for Q2 and for the remainder of 2019.

Q3 sales will likely be lower as European demand stabilizes and the pull-forward effect of the FIT credit is reversed.

But Q2 sales include "backlog" for LRAWD and SR+ variants in Europe and "pull-forward" from the phase-out of the FIT credit in the USA.

Elon Musk has managed to stop the decline in Tesla's share price by refuting claims of lack of demand for the Model 3.

During May, several analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) share price target on indications of slowing demand for the Model 3. Former Tesla bull Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley warned investors that the Tesla worst-case scenario could see the shares fall as low as $10 claiming that "demand is at the heart of the problem". Questions about demand were putting heavy selling pressure on Tesla shares.

Three weeks ago, in an attempt to halt the steep slide in share price, CEO Elon Musk issued an e-mail to employees refuting the lack of demand, claiming that new orders for Q2 were tracking towards 90,000 vehicles and asking for an extra effort from the Model 3 production team to achieve a sustained 1,000 cars per day output for the rest of the quarter.

In a second leaked e-mail, six days after the first, Musk reiterated his claims of strong demand, but, this time, he indicated that delivery rather than production will be the bottleneck:

While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter."

On June 5th, Electrek published an article which claimed to be based on information leaked from a Tesla insider, stating that Tesla is "within reach" of record deliveries for Q2. Electrek's article repeated the information in Musk's e-mail and gave numbers for North American deliveries to date, which matched very closely with the data published by Inside EVs a day earlier (April and May deliveries - Electrek: 30,448 including Canada, Inside EVs - 28,275 USA only).

The leaked information has halted the slide and rallied the shares, but Tesla bears should not be concerned. It is not a sustainable rally, keep calm.

Tesla is unlikely to have sold 90,000 cars this quarter

Musk's statement that Tesla is on track to sell more than 90,000 cars in Q2 is based on Tesla having orders for "more than" 50,000 cars as of May 21st.

In my last SA article, I explained how Model 3 sales have been driven by pockets of pent-up demand as the order book for each variant is opened in each region. Musk's claim was based on orders received up to May 21st, and during that period, Tesla took the following actions:

Orders for the UK right-hand-drive Model 3 were opened on May 1st (see chart below)

Orders for the lower-priced variants of the Model 3 (the long-range RWD and the SR+) were opened to the rest of Europe on April 12th

Leasing was made available for Model 3 in the US and Canada on April 13th

Each of those actions has mined a small pocket of backlog demand that would have been included in the 50,000 net new orders for the quarter but will not have carried through at the same rate for the rest of the quarter.

In the UK

The chart below is derived from a site that tracks Model 3 orders in the UK. The information is based on invoice numbers, so it is not affected by survey participation rates.

Source: UK Model 3 tracker

Most of the orders are placed in the first week (3,000 orders), then, we see the order rate gradually tapering off as the pent-up demand is exhausted, moving towards a steady-state demand of less than 200 per week.

In Europe (excluding UK)

There are 34 new entries in the German TMC tracker spreadsheet between April 12th and May 21st and only two after May 21st. Even allowing for variations in the survey participation rate, I take that as a clear indication that order rates in Europe have fallen since Musk made his 50,000 orders claim.

Although Tesla may have shipped about 16,000 cars to Europe in Q2 (based on the number and estimated loading of ships), it appears that they are not all sold. For the first time since Model 3 went on sale in Europe, there are cars available from inventory on Tesla's European websites.

In the USA

The chart below shows the number of entries in the US-based TMC Model 3 tracker spreadsheet (the chart shows weekly running totals for Q2). There are two peaks, the first one is the pent-up demand for leasing for the Model 3. The second peak is probably the effect of last-minute orders from people who want to take delivery before the reduction of the FIT credit at the end of June.

Source: TMC Model 3 tracker

Tesla Q2 estimated sales and deliveries

The UK and German trackers both indicate that the Tesla order rate for the first seven weeks of Q2 (as referenced by Musk in his 50,000 orders claim) has not been sustained for the remainder of the quarter; the US tracker is indicating that order rates rose towards the end of May but have fallen in June as the pull-forward effect of the FIT credit phase-out fades.

We can use that data to develop a prediction for Q2 sales, starting with Musk's claim of "over 50,000 orders as of May 21st" (I have used 52,000), then allocating those to each region and projecting the final numbers according to what we are seeing in the tracker spreadsheets.

In the shareholder's meeting on June 11th, Musk claimed that Tesla still "has a shot" at record deliveries for the quarter. I think that shot will miss the target but it will be close. I expect about 86,000 deliveries for the quarter.

The Demise of the Model S and X and the likely sales mix for Q2

Tesla's previous record delivery quarter was Q4,2018 when it delivered 90,700 vehicles and recorded a GAAP profit of $139 million, 30% of which were Model S and X.

However, the production of the Model S and X was cut back last January when the night shift at Fremont was terminated. As a result, only 14,150 units were produced in Q1 compared to an average of 25,000 units when both shifts were operating. There has not been any indication from Tesla that the night shift has been reinstated for the S and X lines, so presumably, the production rate for the S and X is still below 15,000 per quarter.

The fall in sales in Q1 was to be expected because of the "pull-forward" and "payback" effect of the FIT credit phase-out in the USA and the end of very generous tax benefits in the Netherlands. However, it appears that Model S and X sales have not recovered significantly after Q1.

According to Inside EVs, sales of the S and X in the USA are up about 30% for the first two months of the quarter but down almost 50% compared to the first two months of Q4 2018.

Similarly, in Europe, registrations of the S and X are up slightly from Q1 but down by more than 50% compared to Q4 2018.

In Norway, the biggest BEV market in Europe, Tesla gave up its leadership in the luxury BEV category when the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron entered the market. The chart below (compiled from Norwegian registration statistics) illustrates the drastic decline in Tesla's luxury BEV sales in Norway.

Source: Norway registration statistics (Q2 estimates include April and May final figures and June up to June 11th, factored based on daily rate)

In 2018, Tesla's second-biggest market in the EU was The Netherlands where sales were driven by a generous tax benefit which was curtailed at the end of 2018. Five months after the tax benefit was reduced, there is no sign of an S/X sales recovery in The Netherlands. Registrations, which were over 2,000 in December, are averaging less than 20 per month in 2019.

Based on the above data, I estimate Model S and X sales for Q2 to be no more than 15,000 units.

Tesla cannot be profitable with only 15,000 S and X sales in the quarter

At an ASP of about $90,000 and a gross margin of 30%, each Model S and X contributes about $27,000 to Tesla's bottom line. If those sales are replaced by Model 3 with an ASP of about $54,000 and a gross margin closer to 20%, every S and X sale must be replaced by 2.5 Model 3 sales.

Using information from Tesla's Q4 and Q1 financial statements and from the shareholder letter, I have been able to re-formulate the profit and loss statements showing the contributions of the Model S/X, the Model 3, and the other items separately. By carefully analyzing the statements, I have also been able to estimate the fixed and variable components of cost and predict Tesla's financial results with varying sales figures. (I back-checked the financial model against Q3 and came within 3% of the real gross profit, so I am reasonably confident in the results).

I have looked at two cases for Q2, a bull case using Musk's prediction of record sales and a likely case using my own predictions.

Average selling prices for the Model 3 will decline slightly from Q1 because of the sales mix in Europe, where Q1 sales now include the lower-priced variants.

The table below shows the Tesla P&L statement for Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 along with predictions for the likely case and the bull case for Q2 2019.

Even in the bull case, I am predicting a loss of $270 million for the quarter, the more likely case is a loss of over $350 million.

Prospects for Q3 and beyond

Model 3

Q3 will include some spillover from Q2 orders including deliveries of RHD cars for the UK which will not make it into Q2.

On May 31st, orders were opened for Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, so Q3 deliveries will also include a small pocket of pent-up demand from those areas. However, those are very small markets.

Europe sales will likely decline as the backlog demand for Model 3 variants has been exhausted in Q2.

In the USA, Q3 will be similar to Q1, where the "pull-forward" effect of the FIT credit becomes a "payback" effect. In Q1, Tesla was able to bring forward the release of the Standard Range car, and with the help of some significant price cuts, they managed to turn a major disaster into a minor disaster. In Q3, there will be no such option available. In spite of the contribution from the RHD variants, I am expecting sales of Model 3 to fall below 55,000.

Model S/X

Model S is due for a design refresh later this year which may inhibit sales in Q3 as buyers wait for the newer versions. However, with Audi e-tron sales expected to hit the USA in 2020 and the Mercedes EQC and Porsche Taycan competing for a share of sales in both Europe and the USA, it is questionable whether a design refresh can revive the Model S.

A recent report that the future Model Y will be built in Fremont seems to indicate that the Model S line is being shut down and that the Model X line will be used to produce both Model S and Model X.

Making way for Model Y production in Fremont will require Tesla to combine Model S and Model X production into one line, according to the insiders. These lines at the car plant take up a significant amount of floor space today, at least partly because the S and X are each made with a lot of parts."

It looks like Tesla is planning for a long-term decline in Model S and X sales. Don't expect more than 15,000 per quarter going forward.

With total sales of about 70,000 cars (55k M3 and 15k S/X), expect GAAP losses to be around $500 million in Q3.

No profits this year

Tesla shares have rallied after Musk's statements refuting the lack of demand and forecasting record sales for Q2. However, compared to Tesla's last record quarter, sales for Q2 will include a much smaller proportion of high margin S and X vehicles, a lower average selling price, and lower margins which will continue to be the case for the remainder of 2019.

In the recent shareholder meeting, Musk skated around the topic of profits, claiming that "profitability is always difficult if you are a fast-growing company". Musk is trying to shift the narrative away from profitability because he knows that Tesla cannot be profitable with sales of the Model S and X falling below 15,000 per quarter.

I am expecting the Tesla share price to resume its decline after the Q2 financials are announced in July and to continue to decline as the Q3 sales numbers become known. I would not short the shares directly, but I consider the January 2020 put options to provide a reasonable balance between risk and return.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via puts