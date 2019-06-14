The Fed Cutting Rates Is Madness

“What can everyone do? Praise and blame. This is human virtue, this is human madness.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

Okay okay okay. So let me get this straight. The unemployment rate is 3.6%. The S&P 500 (SPY) is within striking distance of new all-time highs. And yet, the Fed is likely to cut rates three times this year? Can we all take a step back for a moment and think about how absolutely crazy this is?

In my latest interview on Real Vision (S&P 500: There's Still Something Ridiculously Wrong (w/ Michael Gayed) | Trade Ideas) I went on a bit of a rant talking about the Fed and the market’s expectations for interest rates. I find it deeply concerning that the market is demanding rate cuts that the Fed may provide at this point in the cycle as it suggests that there is far more fragility beneath the surface than headline averages would have you believe.

If the Fed began a rate cutting cycle here, from an already low base, would that not be an admission of failure on the Fed’s part that all of the quantitative easings, and liquidity floodings truly did not create a virtuous cycle of reflation? Would it not suggest that the US will never be able to get out of a low rate environment, and that we are ultimately in the Japan debt trap? How can we ever get a reversal in the velocity of money if the Fed has conditioned the market to always expect lower rates, removing the urgency to use capital more aggressively in the here and now if it will always be cheaper later?

This seems like complete insanity, UNLESS it’s all a ruse and designed to cause a downtrend in the US Dollar (UUP). One of the points I made on Real Vision is that trade wars don’t mean much if tariffs are negated by currency movement, causing the net effect to be zero. A rising Dollar tends to be a disinflationary force, and in many ways acts as a form of money supply tightening. The Fed doesn’t need to cut rates if the Dollar goes down, helping to import inflation to the United States. We may be starting to see the whites of the eyes of that trend now, just as major resistance is hit.

I suspect this may be exactly why Gold (GLD) is showing some signs of life. If indeed the Fed will attempt to talk down the Dollar under the threat of cutting rates, we may see a self-fulfilling trend begin in precious metals and commodities more broadly which would likely benefit from a weaker greenback. Gold, Silver (SLV), and their respective miners (GDX) (SIL) are looking more and more interesting here, and it makes sense to see them start a potential nice uptrend here.

Needless to say, we continue to live in unprecedented times. I’m glad that at least those who follow me on Twitter agree on what should happen next.

