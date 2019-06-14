Tesla To Use Panasonic Cells In China: A Costly And Risky Option

Tesla also has cut the prices originally agreed to with Panasonic on battery cells, which might help offset Tesla's high production costs marginally, but creates further rifts in its relationship with Panasonic.

Panasonic is still owed money by Tesla for unused cell inventory in 2018, which apparently has yet to be purchased by Tesla. This is another sign of undershooting original plans.

My view on Tesla (TSLA) remains bearish, as the second half of 2019 will encounter huge growth hurdles from last year and the company's balance sheet is too weak to properly invest in future growth. For a full overview of how I'm estimating 2019 losses of -$3.5b at Tesla, please refer to my April update in Seeking Alpha (here). And for a detailed summary of why China may not provide the growth many Tesla bulls are counting on, please refer to my Seeking Alpha report from June 6 (here).

While many have seen video clips of the rapid construction of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory 3 (GF3), it appears odd that, despite being weeks away from completion, Elon Musk has yet to announce which company Tesla will use for the supply of battery cells - the most crucial component of an electric vehicle. I recently confirmed with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) that the Japanese electronics firm is in negotiations with Tesla to supply battery cells for the Shanghai GF3 project, and I provide details below.

Cells To Be Shipped Either From Nevada Or Japan

It appears as though Tesla (TSLA) was not able to find a proper source of battery cells in China to supply Model 3 production at its new Shanghai GF3 factory. I recently spoke with Panasonic and confirmed that they're in negotiations with Tesla to supply battery cells for Tesla's Shanghai GF3. Chinese battery cell giant, Contemporary Amperex Technologies (CATL), was the front runner to locally supply Tesla in China, but Panasonic said that Tesla passed up the opportunity, most likely due to CATL not being able to immediately supply the 2170-type cylindrical cells that Tesla's Model 3 uses.

In April, Panasonic executives told the Japanese media that they had shelved all plans of investing in Tesla's Shanghai GF3 project, with one saying "the growth trajectory these guys (Tesla) are envisioning is way too steep" (see my report on this here). This is why it was speculated that Tesla would likely turn to CATL or other local suppliers and why I was surprised to hear Panasonic was in fact preparing to ship battery cells to GF3.

Tesla and Panasonic's negotiations are currently focused on two options: 1) shipping cells from Panasonic lines at Gigafactory 1 (GF1) in Nevada, or 2) shipping cells from Panasonic's Suminoe plant in Japan, where cells for the Model S and Model X are produced. While Panasonic can easily ship cells from either location, it's Tesla's battery pack module assembly that complicates things, as these operations require automated lines. Here are the main points about each supply route.

The Downside Of Shipping From Japan: While shipping cells from Japan rather than Tesla's Nevada GF1 makes more sense simply from a proximity standpoint, it entails two key steps:

Panasonic would need six to 12 months to re-tool their existing lines at the Suminoe plant, while Elon Musk has stated that Model 3 production would start in China by "year end" (see Elon Musk's response to UBS' Colin Langan in the Q&A section of the Q1 conference call). Given the many production delays seen up to now, six to 12 months shouldn't be a big issue, with which Panasonic agrees. However, Panasonic says that this would require Tesla to "help out" in capex needed to re-tool the lines (18650-type cells for the Models S/X are different from the Model 3's 2170-type). Even if Panasonic re-tools its Suminoe plant lines to ship cells to Tesla's GF3 in Shanghai, final assembly of the battery packs involves automated lines from Tesla to put the modules together and into the pack. This would require extra investment by Tesla at GF3 in Shanghai.

Because Tesla is cash strapped, buying new automated lines for GF3 battery pack assembly in Shanghai is probably not an option. However, Tesla does have excess capacity at its Nevada GF1 (Panasonic confirmed that capacity utilization at GF1 is currently only 68% as of March end, or production of only 24GWh/year versus actual capacity of 35GWh/year).

This would be the perfect opportunity to lower capacity at GF1 (and boosting utilization) by shipping some of GF1's automated lines for battery pack assembly to Shanghai GF3. However, doing so would be an admission by Tesla that, ultimately, it overbuilt capacity for the Model 3 in the US. This may not be taken well by shareholders of Tesla. Hence the option of using Panasonic's Japanese production lines.

The Models S/X Factor Behind Using Panasonic's Japanese Plant: There have been rumors among suppliers I speak to in Asia that Tesla may have to close either the Model S or the Model X production line due to losses generated at current production levels (Q1 sales of both models combined fell by -44% YoY and -56% QoQ). In the March quarter, Panasonic's Energy Business unit missed its EBIT target of Y20bn ($180m) by 56%, coming in at only Y9bn ($81m). Part of this was due to further unused battery cell inventory by Tesla (see details below), but a large part was also attributed to the decline in Model S and X sales. The Model X is an expensive car to produce, given the falcon wings and low percentage of shared parts with the Model S, so this would be the natural candidate of the two to have its production stopped.

Losses of keeping its line running would be higher than simply writing it off. Panasonic supplies both the Models S/X with its 18560 battery cells from its Suminoe plant in Japan. One reason why Panasonic may be negotiating to supply Tesla's Shanghai GF3 from its Suminoe plant in Japan could be because one of the two models' production will be stopped and Panasonic's line that supplies it could fill the gap by producing cells for Model 3 production in Shanghai. Panasonic's CEO Tsuga also noted at last month's analysts meeting that he was in negotiations with Tesla regarding the Models S/X, without giving any details.

Shipping From Nevada GF1 More Sensible But Also More Risky: If Tesla opts to ship battery packs from its Nevada GF1 to Shanghai GF3, there would be higher freight costs (transport of packs from Sparks, NV to Oakland, CA, and then from Oakland to Shanghai, etc.), but more importantly, higher logistical risks for this most critical component of a Tesla car.

The shipping costs would actually not be that high. One 40-foot container costs only around $1,000 from Oakland to Shanghai (see prices here). Given the dimensions of one Model 3 battery pack (see details after the fourth image in this article), one 40-foot container could hold roughly 80 to 100 battery packs, even assuming that packaging the packs adds 15% to their size. Overall, a rough calculation points to only $12 to $16 in extra cost per battery pack for shipping (land transportation costs not included). There's also the added benefit of utilizing more of GF1's capacity.

But because of the time lag due to shipping, Tesla would be forced to keep lots of battery packs in inventory, which could cause problems if demand slows. Furthermore, while at this point China allows up to 40% of a car's components to be imported for local production (according to analysts I speak with in China), this could change if the US-China trade war escalates and China decides to punish US car makers importing parts from the US to locally produce cars in China.

Tesla Still Owes Panasonic Money For Unpaid Inventory

In Q2 and Q3 of 2018, Tesla booked losses for battery cell inventory that it prepared for Tesla at GF1, but Tesla ultimately didn't use due to a slower than expected ramp-up of the Model 3 production (see details here in the second section below Figure-3 of this report). The agreement at that time was for Tesla to buy up the unused inventory in Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019. While some of the unused inventory was bought by Tesla in Q4 of 2018, the sequential decline in output at Tesla in Q1 of 2019 led to Panasonic still not getting paid back for its inventory.

I asked how Panasonic treated this on their balance sheet and they said it was booked as materials, or work in progress, in its inventory account. The key question is how Tesla booked this, and to this, Panasonic replied that Tesla probably didn't book anything as no formal cash-down purchase order was made. It was all simply Tesla saying "get ready to make this much," and falling short of those plans. Panasonic says it's still in "negotiations" with Tesla about how to get paid for this unused inventory.

It's amazing that Tesla may have actually gotten off the hook financially (i.e. not having to book anything in accounts payable or accrued liabilities) with such a large parts order. To illustrate the time frame in which this all evolved, Figure-1 below shows the trend in Panasonic's Energy Business unit EBIT versus accounts payable at Tesla. I have not confirmed with Tesla whether they booked anything at the accounts payable level or nothing at all, as Panasonic described.

Figure-1: Panasonic Cell Unit Profits Vs Tesla Accounts Payable

Source: Company data

Tesla Payment Agreement To Panasonic Reduced

Ever since the GF1 project between Tesla and Panasonic went into full swing three years ago, Panasonic has told investors that they have a contract with Tesla that assures a 10% operating margin on the sale of cells to Tesla. Because of all the problems last year with the Model 3 ramp-up and yield problems at Panasonic's GF1 lines (Panasonic says that they've never been in a situation that required such a parabolic ramp-up in such a short time), these terms are temporarily on hold until Panasonic can improve efficiencies.

Because a lot of the yield problems at GF1 last year was due to inefficiencies at Panasonic, it seems like they are in a position now where they need to throw Tesla some slack. So this could be bullish for Tesla from a battery cost standpoint, but possibly not enough to offset sagging demand of the highly profitable Model S and Model X. However, any upside in yield and efficiencies from hereon at GF1 will be fully reflected in Panasonic's earnings. Tesla will simply have more supply of battery cells, which is good only if Model 3 demand is actually strong. Model 3 sales in the US during May appear to have been strong at 13,950 units (+39% versus April), but sales in Europe were weak at only 2,836 units, down -24% compared to April levels.

Panasonic Aims For 30GWh/Year Output by Year End

Panasonic expects its Tesla cell business to break even this year, after losing a substantial amount in 2018. While the company says it installed the 13th and last line at GF1 last March, this line and a few others are still not running, but will be shortly. Last year's poor yield problems were largely due to not having been able to find the proper staff to work at GF1, which Panasonic says is an isolated area "in the middle of the desert," making it tough to find qualified employees. At one point, Panasonic said, they even had ex-pizza delivery men working on their lines, whose inexperience led to a lot of production mishaps.

Panasonic said that its fixed costs at GF1 already are coming down, as their own engineers have now gathered and properly trained line workers at their department of GF1, so higher-paid Japanese expats from Panasonic are starting to return to headquarters. Furthermore, by ramping up lines that aren't running currently and speeding up three high-speed manufacturing lines, Panasonic aims to achieve 30GWh/year in cell output. This should bring capacity utilization up to 86%.

The road from 30GWh/year to full 35GWh/year in output will be achieved through "efficiencies," that's mainly through technological advancements that include higher cell capacity and a lower number of parts. Panasonic expects this to lower its cost base by 30%, but said this upside will not be shared with Tesla. It will simply give Tesla more available cell supply and banks on Tesla producing 500,000 vehicles a year at Fremont.

Woe Is The Tesla Supplier

While Panasonic agreeing to help Tesla out with its Shanghai GF3 project is positive news, the agreement appears to be for the short term until Tesla can find a qualified supplier in China. It will be a logistical nightmare to ship battery packs to a new factory in China, not to mention adding slightly to the unit cost of each Model 3.

My impression from this time's talk with Panasonic is that things were going so badly with Tesla vs. original plans that when Tesla asked it to help out with cell supply in China, Panasonic was comfortable with the idea as long as it didn't entail further investment on its part. It also would be incremental upside from the plunge in cell production for the Models S and X. But I did sense a somewhat exhausted strain at Panasonic this time, as if they had been beaten down for too long.

Panasonic said to ignore the much-hyped Purchase Obligation section in Tesla's 2018 10-K (Note 1 (ii) on page 67), where it states that Tesla has cell purchasing obligations amounting to $15.7bn between 2019 and 2023. This, as much else when it comes to doing business with Tesla, "can be re-negotiated" by Tesla without liability to the car maker for not following through, I was told. The fact that Panasonic no longer faces a 10% operating margin on sales to Tesla, as originally agreed to by the two companies, also seemed to sting Panasonic a bit.

One can imagine that, after investing close to $2 billion in Tesla's GF1 and taking losses for over six months of unused inventory by Tesla last year, Panasonic was looking forward to at least being profitable as their start-up costs and depreciation expenses begin to come down this year. Panasonic has its heels dug into the Tesla story, but will only make a return on its investment if Tesla can produce 500,000 cars annually. If Tesla fails to get production to these levels, it would not only face large losses, but also an even more disgruntled supply base, judging from Panasonic's tone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.