Provention Bio: The Panacea For Diabetes

Teplizumab pushes back the disease progression by at least two years. More importantly, the data suggest that it also halts the disease from occurring.

After decades of fairy tale wishes, we're now close to the reality of having a medicine that can simultaneously delay Type 1 diabetes on-set and prevent its occurrence.

Aside from the outsized return in the long haul, another reason that attracted me to bioscience investing is the mega profits that can come in just one trading session. Though fundamentals usually do not always speak in the short term, a powerful clinical binary catalyst typically catapults a stock to a new high. Provention Bio (PRVB) is the poster child of the aforesaid phenomenon. In response to the stellar Phase 2 AT-RISK trial results, market bulls around the world commenced a vigorous rally that galvanized the stock over 217% today. Even in the after-hours trading, more bulls are rushed to the gate and thus poised for another sprint. Amid various ongoing development, the elephant in the room is how high will Provention fly? In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Provention and provide my expectation on the flight trajectory of this Philip Fisher growth stock.

Figure 1: Provention stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Oldwick New Jersey, Provention is focused on the in-license, development, and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company seeks to prevent and alter the disease course for conditions such as Diabetes Mellitus Type 1 (DM1 or Type 1 diabetes), Crohn's disease, celiac disease, lupus, and other life-threatening viral conditions.

As depicted below, the portfolio consists of early-stage assets as well as advanced molecules. I like this type of pipeline because it provides more shots on goal at finding a blockbuster. More importantly, the first shot (i.e. teplizumab or tepli) is extremely high quality. Tepli is like a goal in progress executed by David Beckham.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Provention)

Teplizumab For Diabetes Prevention and Delay

In other to appreciate and forecast the clinical outcomes for tepli, it's important for investors to be cognizant of its mechanism of action. As the crown jewel, tepli is an anti-CD3 antibody launched against "DM1 autoantibodies" that, in and of itself, present in patients prone to develop DM1. Given that DM1 autoantibodies ("autoantibodies") attack beta cells of the pancreas, tepli halts it from wreaking havoc on these precious cells.

Reside in the islet (i.e. island) of the pancreas, beta cells are responsible for producing the hormone, insulin. By protecting beta cells from autoantibody's wrath, the insulin production is preserved and thereby stops DM1 progression at its root. It's like putting out the smoke before the house is burning.

Phase 2 AT-RISK Trial

As a testament to its prowess, Provention demonstrated unquestionably strong outcomes for the AT-RISK trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of tepli in 76 patients with the tendency for DM1 development. Notably, AT-RISK was conducted by Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet. Due to its important ramifications, the study enticed the support from notable diabetes foundations that would give you a headache if you read all its name. They include National Institutes of Health ("NIH"), National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases ("NIDDK"), and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ("JDRF").

To appreciate the study's context, let's check out the specific criteria for "at-risk" patients. In a nutshell, these are patients suffering from abnormal glucose metabolism (dysglycemia) and concurrently have existing autoantibodies. Though their age ranges from 8 to 49 years old, most patients (i.e. 72%) are kids and adolescents (under 18 years old). In light of the fact that DM1 usually commences in childhood, I believe that it's prudent that the majority of trial patients are youngsters. By giving tepli at this critical period, the drug has the best chance of preventing and ceasing DM1 progression.

Per trial design, patients were "randomized" to receive tepli infusion for 30 minutes daily for 14 consecutive days. In the control arm, patients got the placebo (i.e. saline infusion or saltwater). The study primary endpoint is set as the time to DM1 diagnosis. It's important to note that by having a control arm, you can differentiate the effect of the drug from the placebo. Remarkably, the median time to DM1 diagnosis for the placebo-group is two years whereas it was four years for tepli-treated patients! Interestingly, the p-value is compelling at 0.0006. Stoked by the data results, the CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and a Director of Provention (Dr. Jeffery Bluestone) remarked:

It's remarkable to see that a single course of two-week therapy cut the incidence of diabetes by almost 50 percent during this trial. These data clearly tell us short-term immunotherapy can significantly slow down clinical onset of diabetes. Developing immuno/modulatory drugs that don't require continuous treatment to impact autoimmune disease is a major paradigm shift.

Figure 3: AT-RISK setup (Source: Clincialtrial.gov)

If you recall from my prior research on La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Company (LJPC), I mentioned that you want a p-value of less than 0.05 for statistical significance. In this case, the p-value easily cleared that mark. As such, there was a very strong statistical significance. And, you can conclude that the two years delay in DM1 development is definitely due to tepli rather than random chance.

Most importantly, 72% of the placebo group eventually developed diabetes versus only 43% of patients on tepli. Therefore, I calculated that tepli-treated patients have a 67% improvement in non-DM1 occurrence over placebo. As such, there is certainly proof in the pudding for clinical significance. In a nutshell, tepli delays DM1 development in some patients and cease its occurrence in others. The insight from the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Eleanor Ramos) resonated with my view:

This groundbreaking study demonstrates that we can use immunotherapy, specifically tepli, to prevent or significantly delay the onset of clinical type 1 diabetes by at least two years in individuals who will almost certainly progress to clinical disease. More importantly, approximately 60% of subjects in the study did not develop DM1 following only one course of PRV-031 therapy, double the placebo group. Teplizumab is the first immune modulator to show a delay in the clinical onset of type 1 diabetes.

As a ramification, I strongly believe that the key to prevent and halt diabetes is to administer tepli to young patients with high chances of developing the disease. If tepli is administered to these kids, a good percentage won't develop DM1. If you know a diabetes patient, you can see the "complex routine" that they have to go through. The constant annoyance of watching what they eat and monitoring their sugar level is cumbersome. If they don't do it, they'd risk losing their lives due to a condition of dangerously low blood sugar dubbed hypoglycemia. According to the Professor of Immunobiology and Medicine at Yale University and lead author of the study (Dr. Kevan Harold):

These results have real clinical meaning for individuals at-risk of developing clinical DM1 such as family members of patients. Delaying the onset of clinical DM1 may mean the disease burden could be postponed to a point at which patients are better able to manage their disease such as after infancy, elementary school, high school or even college. With tepli, we may now be able to intervene and fundamentally change the progression of DM1 for these at-risk subjects.

Going forward, I expect that this "panacea" for diabetes will become a major medical breakthrough in the next few years. Due to its strong Phase 2 data, I expect tepli to easily clear the Phase 3 PROTECT trial. Amid the mega-blockbuster DM1 market, the future is brighter than ever for this small and obscure innovator, Provention. Specifically, Hexa research projected that the DM1 market will grow to $25.5B by 2024.

Due to the recent catalyst, Provention has a good chance of getting acquired. There is support for that assertion because big pharmaceuticals are tirelessly scouring the diabetes landscape for a solution like tepli. It's far better than simply patching up diabetes symptoms with metformin.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31. Accordingly, Provention has yet to generate revenue. Notwithstanding, it is the industry norm for a young company whose drugs are still in the developmental phase to defer from making a profit. With that in mind, I'll focus on a more meaningful metric that is research and development (R&D).

For the respective periods, Provention registered $10.0M and $4.3M in R&D spendings, thus signifying a 132% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The higher R&D spending is related to the commitment toward PRV-031 and PRV-101. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits tomorrow.

That aside, there was $11.0M ($0.29 per share) net loss versus the $5.2M ($0.52 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. On a per share basis, it's remarkable for a young bioscience company like Provention to garner a 79% bottom line earnings improvement. It signifies that the company is a "lean operator." Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $51.2M cash and equivalents compared to $58.5M for 4Q2018. Based on the $11.2M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations into 1Q2020 prior to the need for additional financing.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Provention)

Since Provention enjoyed a gargantuan rally today, it's quite likely that the firm will raise capital through a public offering soon. In my observation, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. The key to a public offering is to execute it when the shares are trading high. And, now is a strategic time to raise capital.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that uses dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 10.0M to 37.3M for Provention, my rough arithmetics yield the 373% dilution. At this rate, Provention clearly did not make my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. It seems that the company might be a serial diluter. Nonetheless, there are exceptions to all rule. The strong prospects of tepli arguably justified my exception.

Potential Risks

As with any investment, there are pertinent risks because investment research is an imperfect science. For Provention, the main concern is if tepli can deliver positive data for PROTECT. As the crown jewel, a negative clinical binary from tepli can cause the stock to tumble over 70% and vice versa. Given that you witnessed the multiple fold rally today, the share price is tied to tepli. Consequently, it's important for you to monitor its progress.

That aside, there is the concern that other pipeline assets like PR-6527 will not generate positive clinical outcomes. I ascribed a 50% risk of failure for PRINCE. Nonetheless, PR-6527's failure is likely to cause the stock to tumble around 30%. There is also the concern that Provention might grow aggressively that it'll run into potential cash flow constraint. As a minor significance, Provention will likely execute a public offering soon. Perhaps, the greatest risk in my view is that Provention might be a serial diluter.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Provention a buy with the four out of five stars rating. Even if you bought at the high today and thereby lost money, chances are that you'll recuperate and gain much more in the coming months. Powered by the pinnacle for DM1 delay and prevention (tepli), Provention sets out to make the dream of a panacea for diabetes a reality. In my view, tepli is essentially history in the making. Though the Phase 2 AT-RISK results rewarded investors with over two-fold profits, I believe that the best is yet to come. Due to the lack of a preventative option for DM1, it's dollars to doughnuts that tepli will capture at least $5B in future revenues. But that is dependent on whether a reputable partner will come on board.

The investment story of Provention is like the "giant" in Game Of Thrones that is packed inside Tyrion Lannister's small body. There is tremendous unlocked potential. Despite the latest rally, Provention's market cap is only a meager $515M. Since tepli can capture at least $5B, it's a no-brainer that the stock is worth at least several folds higher than its current market value. Last but not least, don't let the volatility of this stock scare you out of the game. And, if you made profits on Provention, it's a good idea to sell some shares to get cash while keeping the rest to ride further upsides.

