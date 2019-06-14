Mid-Week Sector ETF Performance Review

The daily charts of aggressive sectors (tech and consumer discretionary) look more like they're forming the beginning of longer-term consolidation patterns than a new rally.

The general tone of the sectors remains defensive. Utilities, staples, and real estate remain in solid patterns. Despite rebounding, technology and consumer discretionary starts look to be consolidating in sideways moving patterns. Stay with defensive sectors.

Let's start with the 1-week table:

The last week was good for all sectors with 9/10 industries rallying. At the top are technology (up 3.57%) and discretionary (up 3.23%) - two sectors you'd expect to rally in a bull market. Both increases are impressive for a 1-week time frame. Staples (a defensive sector) was number three but basic materials were number four. Utilities were the only down industry; it was only off marginally. The 1-month table is a bit more defensive: utilities, staples, health care, and real estate occupy the 2-5 spots. Basic materials lead the pack; it caught a bid on positive trade news. That should start to dissipate as trade news turns more negative. At the bottom are industrials, financials, and energy. Traders are betting against financials due to the possibility of the Fed cutting rates. Industrials have a large international exposure, making them more susceptible to negative trade news while energy is down with oil. The 3-month table is mixed. Staples lead the pack; they're up more than technology (#2) and discretionary (#3). Real estate occupies the number four spot. So, while 9/10 of industries are up, the top four positions are split between bullish and defensive sectors. The gains are muddled: staples (defensive) increased by 8.8% while technology (aggressive) was up 7%. Discretionary (aggressive) increased by 6.8% while real estate (defensive) rose 5%. In a more aggressive market, aggressive sectors' gains should outpace those of conservative sectors.

So, has there been a sea-change in the markets with traders now shifting their orientation to more aggressive sectors?

Let's start with the 30-day charts of the XLK and XLY.

The 30-day XLK chart is strong. Prices have rallied since the beginning of June and are now above highs established in mid-May. Prices are also above the 200-minute EMA and are using the shorter EMAs for technical support. Consumer discretionary has also had a solid run; it is now right at levels from Mid-May while also being above its 200-day EMA.

But the daily charts look more like consolidation than a rally:

After falling to the 200-day EMA in the May selloff, the XLK has rallied to the upper 70s. But the recent drop could indicate the rally is over, forming a lower top form the early May high.

The XLY has formed a similar pattern.

Meanwhile, the defensive sectors still have good charts: The real estate ETF printed a rising wedge pattern in April and May. It then broke through resistance in early June and is consolidating gains at high levels. Prices are above the EMAs. EMAs are rising and the MACD has not only given a buy signal but there is also ample upside room to rally. Consumer staples recently rallied to a new yearly high. Utilities have formed an upward slowing channel. All its EMAs are moving higher. And like the real estate ETF, the MACD has plenty of upside room to move higher.

Short-term, more aggressive sectors have rallied. But the daily charts look more like the beginning of longer-term triangle consolidation patterns than the beginning of a new rally. Meanwhile, defensive sector charts have stronger bullish structures, rising MACDs, and rallying EMAs. Given the softer fundamental data over the last 2-3 weeks, there's no reason to think this won't continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.