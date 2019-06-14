PVH Corp. - An Oversold Company For A Value Investor

PVH has pulled back to a P/E of 8.65 vs an industry and company historical average of around 18. This makes the company a value play.

Investment Thesis

PVH Corp. (PVH) has pulled back recently to a low P/E of 8.65. This is more than half what the industry and its historical P/E is. What's more surprising is that the company is projected to grow over the next few years. There are bullish catalysts such as an improved digital strategy and international growth that make the company a good recommendation for a value investor.

Mispricing

Digital

PVH has spent a lot of money on a new digital and marketing strategy. Digital is increasingly where sales are going and PVH are making sure they stay on top of this. Digital is their fasted growing channel, with 20% of their revenue coming from there. As a percentage of total revenue 10% of sales come from digital. PVH is ensuring they continue to attract consumers by providing a unique consumer shopping experience whether online or in-store.

PVH has a track record of keeping up with trends and adjusting with the times. PVH was the official apparel sponsor for Coachella. Calvin Klein there was able to obtain 60.2 million engagements, with 22,000 click-through just from their influencer marketing strategy. The value of the entire activation was over $18 million. We are bullish on PVH because its shown the ability to stay with trends and continue to innovate. That's important in an industry that is rapidly changing, not just in fashion but in terms of effective marketing strategies.

International Growth

PVH is continuing to grow internationally. The expansion of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands are seen as being huge drivers for earnings revenue growth in Asia moving forward. China results were currently soft due to the trade wars, resulting in retail sales weakness. We believe as these talks subside the earnings from China will be a lot healthier for the company. PVH obtains 50% of its Asian revenues from Japan and the results there have been very strong 'as product positioning and customer engagement resonates with consumers.'

Diversified Revenue

PVH has been able to develop a portfolio of diversified revenue. This is highlighted with revenue of $2.36 billion, despite a challenging environment in the USA and China. We believe that as the trade wars settle there will be increased revenue from these markets that will be a positive catalyst for earnings. The highly-diversified company, also shows that there's less risk for an investor, as the company can earn significant revenues in bad times. It also highlights the company's ability to act quickly and adjust to emerging business trends.

Valuation

PVH is trading at a low valuation when you look at the EPS projections in 2020 and 2021. This is 10.26 EPS in 2020 and 11.19 EPS in 2021. Based on the current stock price of $87.30 this indicates that PVH is trading at a low Forward P/E of 8.5. In contrast the average industry multiple is 18.38 and PVH over the past 10 years has traded at 18.31 on average.

PVH has recently sold off from $131 to $87.30 providing an attractive entry point at current levels. The current P/E of 8.65 is too low. We believe that as the company grows internationally and domestically, it will reach its high from last year of around $165. This is a respectable Forward P/E of 16.

In the medium term, looking at the chart from a technical analysis perspective, the $113 - $126 level has continually been tested. We believe the stock will trade at $126 again just as it was 2 months ago, as the short-term fear around the company dissipates. This represents upside of 44% from current levels. This is the point at where we think it would be good to take profits. Analysts agree with us with an average price target of $123.5 from 21 analysts.

Risks

Retail Pressure

PVH has faced retail pressure in the USA with a 5% year on year comp store decline. This is due to a huge reduction in tourism numbers and also a higher tax bill for consumers in the USA. Although we believe this risk has been mitigated by the increasing sales internationally that have diversified their risk. Also, the growth of their digital platform which has grown by 20%.

Chinese Tariffs

PVH had to slightly revise EPS downwards due to 25% tariffs on the accessory and handbag categories. Although we believe that the exposure is very small from this extra tax. The company was still able to produce 6-7% EPS growth on a reported basis. We believe that the real risks from the tariffs are from the uncertainty and reduced consumer spending in the USA and China in the short term.

Conclusion

We believe that PVH has 44% upside from current levels, after its recent pullback based on short term fears, with a price target of $126. The company faces short term pressure from Chinese tariffs but will benefit in the long term from international growth and an improved digital strategy. We believe this will lead to increased revenue for the company going forward. As short term fears subside, we expect the company to be trading at a healthier multiple, closer to its historical average and the industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.