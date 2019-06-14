BlackLine: Buy This Disruptor As It Is Less Expensive Than It Appears

Investment Thesis

BlackLine (BL) is a true disruptor on its way to be the pioneering trailblazer of accounting software. Despite looking expensive at first sight, it actually isn't for those with a long-term horizon.

A True Game-Changer Business in an Industry Open for Disruption

Accounting is an industry open to disruption. In its current form, it is very inefficient, repetitive, error prone, and time consuming. It is defined by relatively large headcounts and seasonal workloads with lots of downtime and chaotic closing periods with long hours spent on tedious Excel mining. Accountants spend more time fire extinguishing than performing value-added analyses. Corporations need an overhaul of accounting processes.

BlackLine is a true disruptor and is on its way to become the pioneering trailblazer of accounting software with its award-winning SaaS-based platform. It enables deep automation, strong internal controls, and real-time visibility for accountants. The service increases accounting departments' efficiency as well as reliability. Automation of processes leads to lower headcounts and spare time for accountants to spend on value-added analyses. Digitized processes make it easier for companies to comply with regulation. Auditing procedures are also digitized with BlackLine, as auditors can make some analyses through the software. (Source: BlackLine FY18 10-K). The company's products are beneficial to all relevant stakeholders from CFOs, to accountants, to auditors.

A Massive Market Just Barely Tapped

BlackLine is the absolute leader in accounting software and has a huge runway of growth in front of it with its 2,700 client companies and $241m revenue out of a Frost & Sullivan market estimate of 165,000 target companies and an $18bn core global market, giving it a ~1.6% customer and ~1.3% value share (Source: Page 10 of May 2019 Investor Presentation).

This low penetration is reflected in the demand for BlackLine services. The innovative technology has allowed it to develop a prestigious list of customers, including blue chips from all geographies, sectors and sizes. A selection of its customers:

Interest in BlackLine's technology isn't just from end users, but also from other enterprise vendors. It recently moved to a reseller partnership with the software giant SAP (NYSE:SAP). Per CEO Therese Tucker's comments on the 1Q19 earnings call, BlackLine is targeting to activate the global SAP sales force, expand global distribution, and streamline the sales motion to existing SAP clients. The company is targeting to build awareness of BlackLine value proposition (Source: BlackLine Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript). The SAP partnership is an invaluable stamp of trust that will work better than any marketing spend. SAP will be driven to grow the BlackLine business, too, as SAP stands to benefit from broader functionality of product offering and improved value to customers. Given the symbiotic relationship, BlackLine could partner with Oracle (ORCL) or other vendors as well, which would be extremely beneficial to growth.

The company has only recently started growing internationally, presenting another lever for growth. In our view, its products are particularly useful in Europe and Japan due to higher employee costs driving corporations leaner and more efficient.

Attractive Market Dynamics Enable Excellent Operating Metrics

BlackLine's operations are characterized by a favorable mix of revenue retention rates of 108% allowing high gross margins of ~80% and sustainable fast growth with a three-year revenue CAGR of 36% enabled by an untapped addressable market.

Despite its fast growth, BlackLine is strategically prioritizing quality above quantity by growing within large clients. The company has a proven five-step land-and-expand strategy designed to maximize monetization. This strategy is bearing fruit in its results. Per the investor presentation (Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation), BlackLine has been growing its ARPU faster than its revenue. Its revenue from 1Q15 to 1Q19 grew with a CAGR of 37% while its number of customers only grew with a CAGR of 26%. The revenue contribution from existing clients is presented very elegantly by BlackLine on the chart below, where each cohort continues to contribute to the top line throughout its lifetime. It is very impactful in deciding revenue sustainability to see that even customers in their seventh year have a revenue CAGR of 24%. Further potential for monetization is reflected in BlackLine's customer vs. revenue market share difference of ~1.6% vs. 1.3%, making its strategy particularly relevant.

BlackLine makes its long-term cost structure transparent, which projects the company protecting its ~80% gross margin and achieving 20% operating margin through cost savings in sales and marketing and G&A (Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation).

Valuation Not Screaming Cheap by Traditional Metrics, But a Long-Time Horizon Shouts Value

We attempt to value BlackLine first compared to its young software peers, then we project a picture of the company years out and value that using multiples of software incumbents.

It is difficult to value these young disruptor companies by traditional multiples. When comparing them with each other, we like to use certain three dimensions: unit economics, value, and speed of growth. We utilize gross profit margins to measure unit economics as many young SaaS companies record operating losses and that we think it provides a good proxy for long-term profitability. For value, again due to operating losses, we deem PS multiple as appropriate. For growth, we take revenue CAGR of the last three years. Our peer group is as follows: CRM, NOW, WDAY, ZEN, INTU, TEAM, and COUP. Following is an easy-to-digest illustration of our analysis:

Compared to SaaS peers, we see that BlackLine is at an attractive part of the chart combining high growth, high margins, and a relatively low multiple. The company is unique as peers with similar characteristics either are not growing as fast or are more expensive. Of course, each of these companies has a unique story, and this analysis should be used as a proxy. And as such, the analysis shows that what is considered as "crazy" valuation by traditional metrics should actually be viewed as inexpensive.

We are more granular when analyzing BlackLine's future profile. We make several assumptions that we view as conservative. We take Frost & Sullivan's market size of $18bn and assume that BlackLine will gather 7.5% share within 10 years. Given the untapped market and monetization potential, we view this as an appropriate projection as it reflects a ~19% revenue CAGR from the current base. We use the 20% EBIT margin that the management provides as the long-term target. We use established SaaS enterprise vendors as our peer group of ADBE, CRM, SAP, and MSFT.

We also assume 0 net debt position ($133m net cash currently) and similar share count to today as a wash between the two. We end with a calculated 76% upside with PS and 30% upside with EV/EBITDA multiples based on a current market cap of $2.7 bn.

Risks

The major company specific risk is the risk of competition. Although no software directly competes with BlackLine currently, SaaS rivals could try and enter its field. BlackLine has many peers with greater financial power in tangent industries such as MSFT, CRM, SAP and ORCL. None of them has yet attempted to enter accounting software market and are happily partnering with BlackLine so far. Although the company would be able to defend its current customers from leaving to a potential competitor due to its high customer satisfaction, its future growth could be severely hindered if one of the aforementioned companies make a strategic decision to enter its markets. We view this as an unlikely scenario as the industries that those companies operate in are also growing very rapidly, which makes it very unlikely they invest in a new field when they can get better ROIs by investing in where they have best-in-class know-how. On the flipside, one must also consider the upside risk of a potential entrant acquiring BlackLine, much like the example of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). This would make sense for a legacy vendor as it would give it direct market access and know-how instead of starting from scratch.

As a high-growth company with a lofty valuation in the traditional sense, BlackLine's multiple can be volatile. We urge investors to stay cool and add to positions during volatile times unless there is a change in the core investment thesis. Our strong conviction on buying the "macroeconomic dip" is based on BlackLine's recurring nature of revenues and that its products enable cost cutting for clients.

Dilution is always an issue with early-stage SaaS companies. Thanks to its favorable economics, however, BlackLine is free cash flow positive even at this early stage, and within a few years, it should be running a profit. And BlackLine currently has no debt either. Combining cash generation and the pristine balance sheet, we conclude dilution is not a concern for longer-term investors, although we warn that it may cause shorter-term dips in price.

Conclusion

We urge investors to buy BlackLine based on our belief that it will be the future of accounting and that it's at a reasonable valuation at worst. We view the dynamics of its model as inherently attractive to investors due to recurring revenues and high margins. We believe BlackLine's revenues are defendable in any macroeconomic environment and that it should be a staple of any growth-oriented portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL, MSFT, CRM, ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.