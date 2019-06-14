Monster Beverage: Management Energized At Annual Meeting

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) management was very buoyant at its recent annual stockholder's meeting. New launches are performing better than expected, its competitive strategy is playing out as planned, and legal headaches are expected to ease.

MNST has and continues to be a good growth story, and management is looking for more, considering moving into even more drinks markets once certain restrictions are lifted. We view this stock in a positive light, even at ~31x non-GAAP PE, given its long-term compounding potential and believe investors should look past the shorter-term legal and promotional headwinds.

Stockholders seem pleased after the meeting with management

MNST, a US-based energy drinks manufacturer, held its annual stockholder's meeting recently. The overall mood was upbeat, and management reported continuing growth in both domestic and international markets. Much of the focus was on the Reign product launch, but other topics were discussed.

Figure 1. MNST historical stock price (1-year)

Source: Google Finance

The positive sentiment has carried over to the stock price, as it ticked higher on the day and after. Management did not provide much in the way of specifics, yet their commentary was broad, and we will cover the bigger themes in turn.

Energized products

The core brand is Monster Energy, with Burn, NOS, Full Throttle, Relentless, Mother, Predator, and the newly introduced Reign completing the portfolio. There are various sub-brands, including Monster Energy Ultra, Java, Juice and Punch Monster, and of course, a range of flavors are offered.

(Source: Company Filings)

Management is confident in the US-based growth of energy drinks, highlighting the introduction of new flavors such as Ultra Violet and Ultra Sunrise, as well as Green Tea, Dragon Tea, and Java Swiss Chocolate, as helping to drive sales higher. The company is planning to launch the ginger flavored Monster Mule later this year.

The Reign Total Body Fuel Line, which competes in the Performance Energy segment —these contain ingredients like creatine and branched chain amino acids, in addition to caffeine and flavor, as well as zero sugar, and zero calorie versions — had its US launch in March of this year, and is doing well. MNST has separated Reign from the flagship Monster brand - it has its own positioning, management, sponsors, and endorsers. It was stressed that the incremental costs of the separation were comparatively low and that Reign is a better margin product in comparison to other portfolio products. Sales were at US$ 70 million by the end of May 2019, and by the end of this calendar year, management expects approximately US$ 300 million in annual sales. Reign is being sold to 130,000 active accounts, far below the main brand, and there is much room for market share growth here, in addition to the 3.1% share captured by the end of May. The Reign launch exceeded expectations on release, blowing through the 13-week plan by week three, resulting in product shortages. Promotional offers were used, and the buy-one-get-one-free promotion will likely impact reported 2Q profitability.

Internationally MNST continues to outperform, with products being sold in 39 markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and planned product launches in numerous countries set to proceed as planned. Market share is growing.

China is a huge potential market, and MNST sales growth of 60.6% there for the most recent period is encouraging and translates into a 2.3% share of the relevant market there. New product launches have fuelled this growth.

Australia is now being targeted, and recent launches in Japan exceeded expectations in a country where MNST commands 15% market share. While management did acknowledge supply chain and production issues internationally, they are addressing this by securing additional capacity.

The bull-shaped elephant in the room

Red Bull remains a fierce competitor, with sales data showing that it has recently outpaced MNST in terms of sales growth, yet longer-term average data still shows a win for MNST. In the US, Red Bull is currently offering lower benchmark prices for drinks and has not tracked MNST in increasing prices, both domestically and overseas. Promotions still feature heavily in MNST’s strategy, but it is not changing it in light of Red Bull. As things stand, their plan seems to be working and should help prop up margins. Meanwhile, aluminum, used for canning, has been hedged for the year below current price levels, which expands margins at the bottom end, while product price increases will fatten the top.

Capital considerations

The company has traditionally shied away from dividends, and made limited stock repurchases, as it is investing capital in new growth. Management told the crowd that it is not interested in using debt to buy shares quite definitively, but was fairly open to debt-funded M&A in soft drinks and alcohol. The message is that shareholders will have capital returned to them when growth opportunities dry up.

There are non-compete clauses and agreements in place with the Coca-Cola Company (KO), but these are expiring in the US in 12 months and have expired in Europe. This will allow expansion into previously prohibited areas if desired.

Interestingly, the incorporation of cannabis products has been considered, with experimentations already being done on various formulations. MNST distributes across the US and internationally, and is unlikely to proceed with a product that cannot be sold in all territories, so this avenue seems to be a dead end unless, in particular, US Federal Law decriminalizes Cannabis, rather than just selected states.

Litigation updates

MNST sold Hansen’s juices and sodas and other non-edgy drinks brands to Coca-Cola in 2015. Agreements between the two restrict KO from competing in the energy drink sector, with certain exceptions. KO has developed three energy drinks that it feels should be exempt from the non-compete agreement, and has gone ahead and conducted a limited launch of Coke Energy without waiting for the decision of an arbitration panel — which has sat through multiple hearings — that is expected by the end of the second quarter.

Reign faces competition from BANG, which is manufactured by Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc (VPX), and the race is shaping up well enough for MNST. However, there have been some legal wrangles between the two companies. MNST filed a lawsuit against VPX claiming their Bang energy drink was falsely advertised as having ingredients and benefits that it does not contain or produce. VPX has filed its opposition to the motion, and the hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2019. No updates were provided at the meeting. VPX has a trademark filing against MNST claiming the release was “to shamelessly copy and cause consumer confusion with VPX’s popular BANG.” Monster has released a statement in March of this year indicating they are confident that the lawsuit will be dismissed.

Conclusion

The stock has been buoyed by positive sentiment for some time and we see no indication the good times are over. The overall industry looks attractive, and MNST continues to show good growth within it and continues delivering product launches that outperform. There are always risks, e.g., the threat of competition, initial success for Reign may not translate to a healthy future, and unexpected results coming from the looming legal action could be negative for the stock price. Q2 earnings will also see some transitory headwinds due to promotional activity surrounding the reign launch.

However, long-term, we believe MNST remains a secular compounder with plenty of runways ahead, given its product innovation capabilities, and low penetration overseas. With the litigation overhang weighing on the multiple and fwd PE at ~31x non-GAAP (below historical highs of ~60x), we think MNST is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.