Why The S&P 500 May Be Heading To 3,100

There has been a lot of nervousness among investors as trade headlines help to lift or sink the S&P 500 (SPY). But very slowly, the S&P 500 has shown signs of resilience, and by my estimates, the S&P 500 seems cheap based on its valuation.

Based on the technical chart the SPDR S&P 500 ETF appears it's nearing a potential breakout that could send the ETF to a new all-time high of around $305, which would equate to approximately 3,050 on the index. You can track all of my free SA articles on this google spreadsheet I created.

Modeling Estimates for the S&P 500

I created my very own model to estimate the S&P 500 earnings for 2019, 2020 and 2021. I did this by taking the aggregate of the consensus analysts estimates for the components in the S&P 500. Based on my model, I estimate that the S&P 500 will earn $165.02 per share in 2019 and $183.19 in 2020. It means that the S&P 500 is currently trading at a PE for 2019 of roughly 17.50, and a one-year forward PE ratio of 15.7 for 2020.

Modeling for Downside Risk

I took this model one step further using data provided by Ycharts and tabulated the standard deviation for all of the components earnings estimates, and applied that to my S&P 500 earnings forecast. It created both a best- and worst-case scenario for both years. In a worst-case scenario, I estimate earnings for 2019 of $159.88 and $172.93 in 2020. For both of those scenarios, I find that the S&P has a PE for 2019 and 2020 of 18 and 16.7, respectively. It tells me that at the S&P 500's current level of around 2,900 in a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 is fairly valued. I determined that by using data from S&P Dow Jones. I calculated that the S&P 500 typically trades at a PE ratio of roughly 17 to 18-times one-year forward earnings.

Current Environment

Using my base case scenario estimates of $183.19 in 2020, and applying the average historical one-year forward PE Ratio of 17, the S&P 500 should be valued at roughly 3,100. That's about 8% higher than the market's current level.

To Validate

Just for the sake of comparison to show that my model has relevance. S&P Dow Jones currently estimates that the S&P 500 will earn $165.16 in 2019 and $185.10 in 2020. My estimates are presently slightly lower but show they have relevance.

Technical Breakout

The technical chart for the SPY also is bullish and suggests that index may continue to climb. The ETF rose above an extreme level of technical resistance at $281. Additionally, the ETF rose above a steep downtrend that started in May.

More importantly, the ETF is forming what appears to be a bull flag or pennant formation, a continuation pattern. It would suggest that the ETF continues the uptrend that began in June. Based on the ETF's rise from the lows of around $273, the SPY could rise to about $305 over the medium term to longer term. Additionally, the relative strength index broke a downtrend of its own, and that would suggest that momentum is turning from bearish to bullish.

The technical chart and my fundamental outlook appear to correspond.

Risks

The most significant threat to my thesis, of course, is headline risk associated with the trade talks should those talks take place at the G20 summit during the end of June. If the dialog between the US deteriorates or trade tensions worsen, it could weigh materially on the index. It could result in my earnings estimates falling toward that worst-case scenario I mentioned above. Should that happen, the S&P 500 would not only be reasonably valued, it could drop even further.

Additionally, there are worries that a recession could be on the horizon for the US. Some investors are fearful that global growth is slowing and that it could drag the US down as well, pushing the US into recession. Should this happen, not only would my estimates be too high, my worst-case scenario estimates could fall as well.

Based on the information at hand, should the trade tensions stay status quo or improve, then the S&P 500 should have plenty of room to rise from current levels.

We should be able to get a better handle on the market's outlook as the G20 summit approaches.

