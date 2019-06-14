Atreca Proposes Terms For $125 Million IPO

Given the firm's ultra-early-stage status, this IPO is likely better left to institutional investors with long hold timeframes.

BCEL intends to enter Phase 1b trials in early 2020 for its lead candidate.

The company is advancing programs for the treatment of solid tumors.

Atreca has filed updated terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Atreca (BCEL) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $125 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing antibody-based immunotherapeutics for various solid tumors.

BCEL is an ultra-early-stage biopharma firm that has yet to begin safety trials for its lead candidate, so the IPO appears to be more appropriate for institutional investors with long hold time horizons.

Company & Technology

Redwood City, California-based Atreca was founded in 2010 to identify unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing an active immune response and develop them into effective immunotherapeutics for a range of solid tumors.

Management is headed by John A. Orwin, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously President and CEO at Relypsa.

Atreca has developed a differentiated technology platform to help identify and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics by examining active patient B cell responses in patients with anti-tumor immune response to treat a range of solid tumor types.

The company’s lead drug candidate ATRC-101 represents a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target that has shown to reach in-vitro with the ‘majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients.’

According to management, ATRC-101 has shown ‘robust anti-tumor activity as a single agent in multiple preclinical models, including one model in which PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors typically display limited activity.’

Atreca anticipates to file an Investigational New Drug [IND] application with the US FDA in late 2019 and initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with solid tumors in early 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Atreca include Wellington Management, Samsara BioCapital, Tavistock Group, Redmile Group, Cormorant Asset Management, Boxer Capital, Aisling Capital, EcoR1 Capital, and Tekla Capital Management among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are increased government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as a growing incidence of cancer.

The research states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

Most common cancers for 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of cancer, but the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest, as shown in the graphic below:

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Adaptive Biotechnologies

AIMM Therapeutics

Neurimmune

OncoResponse

Vir Biotechnology

Atreca’s approach relies on identifying unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically-meaningful immune response against their tumors while traditional oncology drug discovery methods try to generate antibodies against known targets.

Financial Status

Atreca’s recent financial results are typical of an early stage biopharma firm. It has no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pre-clinical pipeline development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $100.7 million in cash and investments and $5.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Atreca intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 7.35 million shares of its Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to no votes, while Class A shares will receive one vote per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $60.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is significant support of the IPO and a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $354.7 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $45 million to fund the development of ATRC-101 through the dose-escalation portion of our Phase 1b clinical trial and a portion of our currently planned protocol amendments to pursue combination studies and expansion cohorts; approximately $65 million to fund our ongoing efforts to develop additional clinical candidates from our discovery platform; and the remaining proceeds for continued development and utilization of our discovery platform, hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures, costs of operating as a public company and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity, and Brookline Capital Markets.

Commentary

Atreca is seeking $125 million to fund initial safety trials for its solid tumor treatment candidate, ATRC-101.

Its lead candidate hasn’t entered Phase 1 trials yet and management doesn’t expect to begin its trials until ‘early 2020.’

There are numerous biopharma firms at all stages of development investigating treatment options for various solid tumors, as the market is so large and growing at such a high growth rate.

While management says it is actively pursuing commercial collaboration partnerships, it has not disclosed any completed agreements.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of $355 million at IPO.

For a company that won’t enter Phase 1b trials until early 2020, this IPO is ultra-high-risk and is likely more suited for institutional investors with long time horizons.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 19, 2019.

