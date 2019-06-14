The Denbury Resources Stock Price Snowball Is Rolling Downhill

Denbury Resources' (DNR) stock price has significantly underperformed the market since reaching its peak price last year around $7 per share. Not only have all the gains been returned, but also the stock appears headed for lows not seen in quite some time.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website June 13, 2019

The current price now approaches the prices previously seen during a period of much lower oil prices in 2016 or even the second half of 2017. A revisit to those price levels could do enough technical damage to the stock price that it will not participate sufficiently in the next oil price rally to allow for some balance sheet repairs. At the very least, an equity injection could be costly and relatively dilutive compared to when the price was far higher.

The latest quarterly report was not encouraging. The working capital deficit increased from the December 2018 value of about $69 million to $145 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. That is quite an increase for one quarter.

Net cash from operating activities decreased by $27 million to $64 million in the first quarter of 2019. The problem is that a leveraged company such as Denbury can ill afford more debt in any form. Many analysts would count that working capital deficit increase as increasing debt.

Source: Denbury Resources First-Quarter 2019, 10-Q

The company already has more than enough debt. In fact, the cash flow has not properly serviced the debt within conventional lending guidelines of at least one-third cash flow for the value of debt for some time. The interest rate for the secured second lien notes indicates more than average risk even for secured lenders.

Now the due dates of some of that debt are creeping ever closer. For a while, it looked as though an oil price rally would provide a window of opportunity to swap some debt for equity. But the recent oil price volatility appears to be closing that window as the stock price sinks lower.

A further warning to investors is shown by the note about distressed company accounting. Management has so far been unsuccessful in refinancing enough debt to get that warning removed. The senior secured notes will limit management's options in the future. Those limits may make this company very dependent upon sustained higher oil pricing. Right now, Mr. Market appears to doubt a future of sustained higher oil prices needed for this company to climb out of the debt straitjacket.

The next step up the accounting ladder would be a going concern warning. The company appears to have at least a year before any of that type of severe warning would be attached to the financial statements. Nonetheless, management had a golden opportunity to do debt swaps when the stock approached $7 per share. Now any debt swaps are likely to be far more dilutive to shareholders.

Still, management needs to do something because the current financial structure is not producing sufficient results. The bank line is currently unused except for letters of credit and other routine items. That will buy the company time because banks typically become nervous first. The other warning sign that investors need to watch is a sharp increase of letters of credit. That can be a precursor to vendors demanding prepayment of effective cash transactions.

Production growth does not appear to be much of an option. The company does have assets that decline slowly. That is definitely a big help in this situation. But the ability to rapidly grow production is needed to rapidly increase cash flow. It has been a few years since management has grown production by more than single digits.

Production costs for this secondary recovery expert have long been high compared to many other industry competitors, especially the unconventional part of the industry. More importantly, the unconventional industry has continued to lower costs while this company's operating costs remain relatively stagnant. Cost reduction does not appear to be a significant aid to cash flow growth in the future.

Summary

The currently debt averse Mr. Market has consigned this stock to the doghouse. Until this management executes a market-suitable financial solution, there is unlikely to be a cure for the current low price. If anything, the price could drop a lot more.

An oil price rally could provide some temporary relief to the currently dire situation. The company can wait for such an outcome for the time being because the bank line is relatively open and no debt is due for a while.

On the other hand, other liabilities include nearly a $50 million judgement due to a contested helium supply contract. This management has lost a few court cases in recent years. The author covered a previous significant award to joint venture partner Evolution Petroleum (EPM) a few years back. These significant litigation losses may be a sign that this management is desperate to save money even if that path to saving money is risky.

Shareholders also voted to increase the allowable shares outstanding from 600 million to 750 million. That increased authorization does give management some flexibility for a future transaction to strengthen the balance sheet.

This company clearly needs a significant equity injection. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) achieved a similar result by merging with WildHorse Resource Development (WRD). The deal was financed mostly by the issuance of Chesapeake Energy stock and the assumption of the WildHorse debt. Therefore Chesapeake gained nearly $4 billion of badly needed equity while assuming considerably less debt. The oil production gained will significantly increase cash flow build.

Denbury Resources does not appear to have a viable solution to decrease the long-term debt-to-operating cash flow ratio. Until such an event happens, potential investors should probably watch from the sidelines.

The stock chart shows that this stock has been an excellent short despite the spectacular rally last year. The continuing price decline makes a second spectacular rally appear unlikely. Mr. Market appears less likely to hope for a sustained higher long-term pricing. There is simply too much political interference that destroys such a vision.

Instead this is likely to be a volatile stock for well-disciplined traders only. Wide percentage swings either way are to be expected. The long-term prospect of shareholder dilution is very significant. So is the probability of entire loss of an investment long term until finance issues are resolved to the satisfaction of the market. So far, the lenders have cooperated with this company.

A secondary recovery operation is generally fairly high cost. Continuing low prices or volatile prices are not good news for this company. Expect the market to continue to ignore this security.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Denbury Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.