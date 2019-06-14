Alibaba: Close To The Clouds, But Not There Yet

Thesis

Even though Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is famous for its strong e-commerce, the cloud segment is the one that shows the most potential and will drive future growth as Alibaba's cloud can easily outgrow the industry and challenge even the big players. Cloud development potential seems limitless as the industry is expected to double by 2021, and BABA believes that every business will eventually have to move to the cloud.

Business

Alibaba is the biggest online commerce company in China. It operates through three main sites - Taobao, Tmall, and Alibaba.com, which have hundreds of millions of users all over the world and host millions of merchants and businesses.

Throughout the years, the company has built a strong moat around its e-commerce, but now, Alibaba has been looking for ways to diversify its business beyond retail, and they have decided to focus on cloud, just as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) did more than a decade ago. As of Q1 2019, the business has four reportable segments:

Core Commerce - 84.38% of revenue

Cloud Computing - 8.26% of revenue

Digital Media and Entertainment - 6.07% of revenue

Innovation Initiatives - 1.29% of revenue

Alibaba has not been hiding its ambitions to further develop its cloud as the company believes that, eventually, every business will have to go to the cloud, which would provide a limitless opportunity and endless growth potential. The company's CEO also told investors that they aim to make cloud computing the main business.

I believe that this is the right way to go for Alibaba going forward as this industry provides both higher current growth rates and better prospects for growth in the future. Analysts at Gartner project that the global cloud service revenues will double in size from 2017 to 2021. Alibaba also did an outstanding job achieving a 76% growth last quarter in its cloud computing segment, reaching RMB 7.7 billion in revenues.

The battle for cloud supremacy

Alibaba's cloud, although small at RMB 7.7 bln in revenue, has been the pride of Alibaba for several years. Alibaba cloud services have been surpassing local competitors, and now, they even challenge the big players in the industry outside of China like Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

The cloud wars in China

Last quarter, the cloud computing segment again posted mouthwatering growth driven by increased average spending per customer, maintaining its leading position as the top cloud service provider in China. The strongest competition in China comes from the main competitor of Alibaba in the country - Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which, last quarter, created a new revenue segment "Fintech and Business Services" which also includes the group's cloud services. The combined growth of the segment was 44%, which is substantially lower than the 76% growth of Alibaba's cloud.

For years, Tencent has been trying to weaken Alibaba by investing in e-commerce companies like JD.com (JD), Vipshop (VIPS), and, most recently, Pinduoduo (PDD), winning some small victories in the video and music segment, but so far, it doesn't look like TCEHY is going to win the cloud battle.

The hardest battle will be outside of China

Beating Tencent on the cloud field in China should in no way rise too much the confidence of BABA's management team that it will be easy for them to become a cloud superpower outside of China. On the international field, they will have to battle against cloud giants like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which hold a large piece of the total market share and have ambitions as big as those of BABA.

AWS continues to maintain its dominance and remains the biggest player in the industry even larger than its next four competitors combined. However, its sheer size prevents it to grow at the rates of its three closest competitors who are able to easily outgrow the industry. So far, Alibaba has been able to maintain and even increase its market share, but it still has a long way to go if it wants to reach the next two players who hold larger pieces of the market and are able to grow their cloud businesses at even higher rates. At the same time, Alibaba has to watch its back as the closest competitor in the face of IBM (NYSE:IBM) is just on their tail. Top 10 companies are also composed of Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), Tencent Cloud, and other companies which also have great ambitions when it comes to their cloud services.

So far, BABA has several centers around the world. More specifically, they have 11 outside of China and 8 in China. It is very likely that they will keep expanding as they view the cloud potential as limitless and will try to reach as many points around the world as possible, making them exposed to higher competition from the industry leaders inside and outside of China.

Financial analysis

Alibaba's business has shown strong profitability with high cash flow generation capability in 2018, which will allow the group to continue to invest in the cloud computing business maintaining the high double-digit growth rate of its cloud segment.

The core e-commerce business is also doing well as the company managed to grow its core commerce revenues by 54.8% yoy compared to 40.50% last quarter. The business is also supported by an increasing number of active consumers and mobile users.

As an investor in BABA, I am happy to see the group's core business growing, but at the same time, I know that the competition in e-commerce in China is a huge threat. That's why I decided to bet on the group developing its cloud segment as I see more potential for lower risk.

Valuation

When comparing Alibaba to its competitors in the cloud industry, we can see that BABA is somewhat fairly valued based on the median ratios of the four competitors. Yet, at the same time, it looks to me still a little bit too expensive when we look at the P/S multiple which can decrease as the cloud segment increases as a percentage of revenue and maintains its growth. I expect, in the years to come, the P/S multiple to be much closer to that of peers like MSFT and GOOGL.

Companies P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Alibaba 33.15 7.65 5.81 27.41 Amazon 78.65 3.79 18.91 32.29 Alphabet 35.97 6.88 4.64 26.58 Microsoft 28.06 6.51 8.09 19.52 IBM 11.43 1.52 7.25 7.7 Median for peer group 32.015 5.15 7.67 23.05

In terms of operating metrics, we can see that gross margin is a little bit lower than peers in cloud, but one of the reasons behind this is the past investments in what Alibaba calls 'New Retail'. New retail includes segments like food delivery which have much lower margins than core e-commerce. I would love to see BABA investing more in cloud and less in segments like food delivery.

Companies Gross Margin (TTM) Net Margin (TTM) ROE (TTM) Debt/Equity (MRQ) Alibaba 45.09 21.14 20.42 26.91 Amazon 41.07 4.9 29.67 78.92 Alphabet 56.28 19.71 16.26 2.22 Microsoft 65.44 28.49 40 76.02 IBM 46.67 13.61 61.84 303.24 Median for peer group 51.475 16.66 34.835 77.47

Risks

The main risks for Alibaba are related to its core e-commerce business as well as the development of the cloud segment from where I think the majority of the growth will come in the future. Some of the main risks include:

New retail - in this segment, BABA sees a nice diversification opportunity as well as some growth potential in same store sales as management mentioned in the last earnings call. Cloud will still be the focus of the group but I feel like BABA might be 'diworsifying' with other businesses.

Competition is a big risk especially outside of China. China is fine with a business being a monopoly in a particular industry as long as it is a Chinese company, but many regulatory factors outside of China might put a stick into the wheel of growth. At the same time, BABA has to face strong competition from large conglomerates who now have their eyes on China and might try to take some market share from BABA.

Trade wars - on the last earnings call, the management said that they don't fear the effects of trade wars on their business, but negative sentiment due to trade wars might put some extra volatility on the share price.

Conclusion

Alibaba is a great company that is among the leaders in cloud computing. The business shows high profitability with strong cash flow generation and is able to grow constantly its user base. Current growth is strong, but I see potential for much higher growth rates in the future if the company keeps investing in its cloud segment as it currently grows at 76% and expansion opportunities seem limitless. Capturing that growth will not be an easy task, but if someone has a chance to do it, that will be Alibaba. I remain bullish on BABA because it is a high-quality business with many growth opportunities. Risks are always on my mind.

