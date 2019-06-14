Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic

While the company is embroiled in some controversy over its recent use of plus-size mannequins, I do not see this materially affecting the stock over the longer-term.

Investment Thesis: Nike faces less of a competitive threat from Adidas than previously, and the stock will continue to thrive in spite of short-term risks.

Back when Nike (NKE) was trading at $73, I argued that this price marked a good opportunity to “buy the dip”.

The stock fell into the $65-70 range before rebounding to a subsequent high of $90:

Source: investing.com

Over the past couple of years, the growing threat to Nike’s business has been its European competitor Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). While Nike has traditionally been the leader in sports apparel in North America, sales from Adidas have been rising sharply and this is increasingly threatening the dominance of Nike in this market.

Revenues for the most recent quarter and the same quarter last year have grown at a steady 7%, while lower growth in cost of sales has resulted in a higher gross margin of 10% for Q3 FY19:

Q3 Fiscal 2019

Source: Nike Q3 Fiscal 2019 Results

Q3 Fiscal 2018

Source: Nike Q3 Fiscal 2018 Results

In the case of competitor Adidas, revenue growth in North America was 5% for Q1 2019 (down from 23% in Q1 2018), and overall growth in net sales was slightly lower than Nike at 6%:

Source: Adidas Q1 2019 Results

In this regard, in spite of the growing competition from Adidas, Nike has continued to show strong financial performance. For instance, revenue growth in North America was also 7%, and growth in Greater China came in at 19% (in comparison to 16% for Adidas).

While Adidas has shown growth – and I suspect was part of the reason for Nike’s decline up until recently – Nike has shown resilience against the competitive threat and given the recent results I foresee that the company will continue to thrive from here.

Given the large change in effective tax rate recorded by Nike, let’s compare both companies on an EBITDA basis (earnings before interest and taxes).

We can see that while Nike is more expensive than Adidas on an EBITDA basis, we see that EBITDA growth for Adidas has slowed significantly, from 82.55% over a 3-year period to 11.75% over the past year (Nike has yet to report a second round of results for this year, which in part explains the lower earnings growth over the past year).

EV to EBITDA

Source: ycharts.com

EBITDA growth 3Y (%)

Source: ycharts.com

EBITDA growth 1Y (%)

Source: ycharts.com

From a valuation standpoint, Nike is the more expensive stock on an EV to EBITDA basis. However, we see that growth for its competitor is slowing, and in my opinion this signifies that the threat from Adidas is waning.

Looking forward, one risk for the industry in general is increasing US-China trade tensions. In particular, with U.S. President Trump seeking to impose 25% tariffs on Chinese goods, the footwear industry would also be affected by this move – higher prices would need to be passed on to customers which in turn would affect revenue growth for Nike. Admittedly, Nike is slightly more exposed to this risk than Adidas. Nike produced roughly one-quarter of footware and apparel in China for the fiscal year 2018, while this was slightly lower for Adidas at 18% - which has increasingly been sourcing production to Indonesia and Vietnam.

Another short-term risk to the stock could be negative media coverage as a result of the recent controversy over Nike’s perceived inappropriate use of plus-size mannequins in their stores. This might cause investors to be somewhat wary of the stock in the short-term. However, I do not see this as materially affecting upcoming earnings, and should we see the stock descend in the short-term, then this could mark a valuable buying opportunity.

To conclude, I take a bullish view on Nike and believe the company will continue to thrive in spite of short-term challenges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.