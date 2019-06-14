Natural Gas Fundamentals: Peak Summer Consumption Is Around The Corner But July Contract Price Is At 10-Year Low

This report covers the week ending June 14, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 548 bcf for the week ending June 14 (down 3.9% w-o-w but up 3.8% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive, but dropped from +21.0% to +13.0% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down slightly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) edged down by about 3.50% w-o-w. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be below last year's level by around 20.0%.

However, non-degree day factors were mixed. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages have remained above the norm (some 5.9 GW of nuclear power were offline this week - 5.8% above the historical mean).

Despite the fact that coal prices have plunged 13% m-o-m (see the chart below), NG/Coal spreads remained relatively low, allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 7.0 bcf/d (no less than 1.6 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly weaker y-o-y, adding extra 400 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

The net cumulative y-o-y effect from non-degree day factors was bullish, at +1,800 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption.

Total exports were up 24.0% y-o-y - primarily due to robust LNG sales and stronger pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi and Cameron) served 7 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 23 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 5.3 bcf/d.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 106 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.93 bcf/d in June, 89.97 bcf/d in July, and 89.96 bcf/d in August. In the week ending June 14, the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 97.0 bcf per day (down 0.10% w-o-w but up 9.40% y-o-y).

Our research shows that production is unlikely to grow by much this year - mostly because the newly drilled wells in 2019 will have to counter the declines from the wells that began production in 2018. And the wells that were drilled in 2018 (a record number of wells, by the way) are poised to experience their first-year decline in the second half of 2019. First-year decline for shale wells is usually the steepest and can be as high as 70%. Given that the number of rigs is down 6% y-t-d and the number of DUCs is down around 4% y-t-d, we think that fewer wells will be completed in 2019 and therefore it will be increasingly difficult to grow production this year. The challenge will be simply to maintain the current rate.

Total Balance

Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around +18.72 bcf/d.

In the simplest of terms and with all other things being equal, this kind of balance is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level and above the historical norm (see the chart below). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and NG/coal spreads. In the week ending June 21, we expect the natural gas balance to be looser (relative to 2018), but only by around 3.67 bcf/d.

Prices

So far, the July contract has averaged just $2.393 per MMBtu. It is the lowest average price for this contract (for this time of the year) in 10 years (at least)!

Current fundamentals, however, are not nearly as bearish as suggested by the price. Natural gas inventories stand at 2,088 bcf (around 10% below 5-year average), which is the 3rd lowest level of working gas in storage in 10 years (for this time of the year). Days of supply (which is a ratio between natgas inventories and demand) is the 2nd lowest in 10 years.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 102 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +88 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -230 bcf (or -9.92%) today to -191 bcf (or -7.51%) for the week ending June 28.

Annual storage surplus is projected to expand at a rate of 0.48 bcf/d over the next 48 days - the slowest rate in at least nine months.

